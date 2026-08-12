The official newsletter archive
What we’re publishing, thinking and shipping at SUCCESS.
A weekly dispatch from the people building this magazine and the platform around it. Editorial themes, original essays and a note when each new print issue ships.Subscribe to the Newsletter
Glenn Sanford
Publisher & Managing Director
On AI, leadership and scaling a 129-year-old media company.
Amy Cosper
Editor-in-Chief
On the stories worth telling and what it means to publish with purpose.
First dispatch — first Tuesday in September
Rachel Nead
VP, Innovations
On the human side of building with AI and what transformation actually looks like.
Strategy
A weekly read on brand-building, growth and the business of standing out.WWednesdays
Leadership
How the best operators manage teams, give feedback and make decisions.FFridays
Success
The week’s sharpest pieces on money, careers and personal influence.NMonthly
On the Newsstand
A dispatch when the new print issue ships, with the cover story and what’s inside.
Browse every Inside SUCCESS dispatch we’ve sent.
- WAugust 12, 2026
Your Brain Craves Vulnerable Leaders (Here's the Science)
- August 11, 2026
The Things That Don't Change
- MAugust 10, 2026
Corporate Profits Are Up. Hiring Is Down.
- FAugust 7, 2026
The Career You Actually Want Is One Decision Away
- WAugust 5, 2026
Harvard Says Courage Is Trainable
- MAugust 3, 2026
Microsoft Just Put $2.5 Billion on People, Not Models
- FJuly 31, 2026
Ready to Reinvent? Start With Your Resume
- WJuly 29, 2026
Your Brain Is Wired to Avoid Decisions
- July 28, 2026
We Got Smaller on Purpose. Here's What Grew.
- MJuly 27, 2026
Calling Your AI a Teammate Is a Bigger Problem Than You Think
- FJuly 24, 2026
Your Brain Wastes Energy on Routines. Fix It in 5 Min
- WJuly 22, 2026
Your AI Anxiety Is Showing
- July 21, 2026
Stop Relying on Willpower
- MJuly 20, 2026
You Don't Need a New Product. You Need a Better Strategy.
- FJuly 17, 2026
Your Brain Filters Millions of Inputs a Second. Here's How to Use That.
- WJuly 15, 2026
The 6 Trainable Traits Behind Google's Most Innovative Minds
- July 14, 2026
You've Already Started Arriving
- MJuly 13, 2026
AI Startups Are Lapping You
- FJuly 10, 2026
The Brain Trigger That Puts You in Flow State
- WJuly 8, 2026
Why Doing Nothing Might be Your Smartest Move
- MJuly 6, 2026
Are You Delegating the Wrong Tasks to AI?
- FJuly 3, 2026
AI Is Killing Your Confidence–Here's How to Stop It
- WJuly 1, 2026
How Do You Lead When AI Flattens Your Org Chart?
- MJune 29, 2026
This Brand Was No. 1 In Its Industry. Here's What Killed It.
- FJune 26, 2026
Your Biology Is Your Competitive Edge
- WJune 24, 2026
Why Your Team's Training Needs More Play
- June 23, 2026
I Asked for Ten People. Those 10+ Made It Better.
- FJune 19, 2026
67 Ways to Make the Most of the Longest Day of the Year
- WJune 17, 2026
Great Leadership Starts From the Inside Out
- June 16, 2026
Why Some Goals Pull You Forward While Others Drain You
- MJune 15, 2026
Your Inbox Is Running Itself. What's Your Excuse Now?
- FJune 12, 2026
The Blueprint for Your Boldest Career Move
- WJune 10, 2026
Build a Culture Worth Staying For
- June 9, 2026
The Walls Were Holding You In
- MJune 8, 2026
The Creator Economy Toolkit
- FJune 5, 2026
The Number on Your Watch That Could Save Your Life
- WJune 3, 2026
Skip the Company Retreat. Order Pizza.
- NJune 2, 2026
The Tech Issue is Here
- June 2, 2026
How to Know When It's Time to Bet on Yourself
- MJune 1, 2026
Brands Are Monetizing Your Childhood. Here's the Playbook.
- FMay 29, 2026
Chaos Isn't the Problem. How You Handle It Is.
- WMay 27, 2026
The Emotional Intelligence Crisis is Quietly Costing Companies
- May 26, 2026
Meet the SUCCESS Identity Upgrade™ (and help me dial it in)
- FMay 22, 2026
75 Habits That Separate High Performers From Everyone Else
- WMay 20, 2026
Are You Building Real Workplace Infrastructure?
- May 19, 2026
Someone New is Joining your SUCCESS® Journey
- MMay 18, 2026
What They're Not Telling You About Hiring
- FMay 15, 2026
The Anxiety Economy Is Open for Business
- WMay 13, 2026
Tired, Burned Out and Doing Everything Right?
- May 12, 2026
The Part You Can't Do Alone
- MMay 11, 2026
Are You Missing Graduation Season's Biggest Opportunity?
- FMay 8, 2026
The Opportunity Inside Every Crisis
- WMay 6, 2026
"It's not AI." Why One CEO's Honesty Stood Out in 2026
- May 5, 2026
What Miranda Priestly Taught Me About Change Management
- MMay 4, 2026
What Does a $50 Movie Ticket Mean for Pricing Strategy?
- FMay 1, 2026
20 founders. $100K on the line. What they reveal about scaling fast.
- WApril 29, 2026
What Do World-Class Careers Before 40 Actually Look Like?
- April 28, 2026
Who SUCCESS® Is For
- MApril 27, 2026
Should You Let AI Make Hiring Decisions at Your Company?
- FApril 24, 2026
Glenn Sanford, Charlie Neff, and the Habits Behind Real Success
- WApril 22, 2026
The Leadership Blind Spot Costing Brands Millions
- MApril 20, 2026
Are You Making This Fatal Personal Brand Mistake?
- FApril 17, 2026
Secrets From Your Tax Return
- WApril 15, 2026
The 4-Day Workweek Data Every Leader Needs to See
- April 14, 2026
You're Not Growing—You're Becoming
- MApril 13, 2026
Why Do Some Brands Thrive While Others Disappear Overnight?
- FApril 10, 2026
Secrets From Google, LinkedIn and Salesforce
- WApril 8, 2026
Advice From the "Change Doctor" 🩺
- NApril 8, 2026
The Resilience Issue is Here
- April 7, 2026
He Turned the Tables on Me
- MApril 6, 2026
🔓 What Anthropic’s Leak Reveals About Your AI Strategy
- FApril 3, 2026
Why Smart Entrepreneurs Aren't Panicking about Tariffs
- WApril 1, 2026
How To Give Feedback That Actually Sticks
- MMarch 30, 2026
How To Get Featured For Free This May
- FMarch 27, 2026
Budgeting, Burnout, and the Value of a Degree
- WMarch 25, 2026
Business Lessons from Your TV Screen 📺
- March 25, 2026
Someone Hacked Our Site. Claude Fixed It Before Dinner.
- March 24, 2026
Someone Hacked Our Site. Claude Fixed It Before Dinner.
- MMarch 23, 2026
Can You Spot Trends Before They Become Obvious?
- FMarch 20, 2026
Why Amy Porterfield Is Walking Away From Her Bestseller
- WMarch 18, 2026
The Leadership Move Executives Actually Notice
- MMarch 16, 2026
Which AI Notetaker Works the Best? We Found Out.
- FMarch 13, 2026
Is AI Rewiring Your Brain? 🧠
- WMarch 11, 2026
From "Have To" to "Want To"
- March 10, 2026
The One Question That Changes Every Decision
- MMarch 9, 2026
Activations, Influencers, and Expert Advice Inside
- FMarch 6, 2026
What Successful Women Never Tell You About Starting
- March 5, 2026
An important message from SUCCESS — our sincere apology
- March 3, 2026
We're turning down more stories than you'd think
- MMarch 2, 2026
Are You Building a Brand or Just Posting Content?
- FFebruary 27, 2026
The 3-Part Formula Behind a Million-Dollar Empire
- February 27, 2026
The skill that changes everything when you scale
- WFebruary 25, 2026
Is Your AI Anxiety Showing?
- MFebruary 23, 2026
Are Your AI tools Worth the Cost?
- FFebruary 20, 2026
What Successful Founders Never Tell You About Salary
- WFebruary 18, 2026
What Your Remote Team Needs Most (It's Not Zoom)
- MFebruary 16, 2026
Why Waiting Beats Rushing (Even with AI)
- FFebruary 13, 2026
What Successful Networkers Do Differently on LinkedIn
- WFebruary 11, 2026
The Leadership Quality that Outranks Trust
- February 10, 2026
The Human in the Machine
- MFebruary 9, 2026
Are you chasing trends or building lasting value?
- February 5, 2026
The Power of the Pivot
- January 27, 2026
It’s No Longer Change Management
- January 13, 2026
The Vulnerable Space
- January 6, 2026
Why I flew to Kansas City this weekend
- December 23, 2025
This Is Where the Industry Is Headed
- December 9, 2025
The Moment I Stopped Chasing Speed and Started Chasing Ease
- December 2, 2025
What This Season Is Really Reminding Me Of...
- November 25, 2025
The Real Advantage in a World Moving This Fast
- November 11, 2025
Innovation with Soul
- November 3, 2025
The Secret to Stories That Move People
- October 28, 2025
A New Chapter for SUCCESS® Begins
- October 7, 2025
The Juggle Is Real: Balancing Motherhood, Career, and the Pressure to 'Have It All'