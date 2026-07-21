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Coach’s Letter
Matthew Ferry
Lead Instructor, SUCCESS Coaching Certification™
On mindset, mastery and the inner work behind real change.
Monthly3 dispatches in the archiveRead articles by Matthew →
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The Archive
- July 21, 2026
Stop Relying on Willpower
Discipline is overrated. Here’s what lasting change actually looks like.
- June 16, 2026
Why Some Goals Pull You Forward While Others Drain You
What if losing motivation has nothing to do with willpower?
- May 19, 2026
Someone New is Joining your SUCCESS® Journey
Coach Matthew Ferry is here—and his first lesson on inner conflict will stop you in your tracks.