Accessibility
Accessibility Statement
SUCCESS is committed to ensuring digital accessibility for people with disabilities. We are continually improving the user experience for everyone and applying the relevant accessibility standards.
Conformance Status
We strive to conform to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA. These guidelines explain how to make web content more accessible for people with disabilities and user-friendly for everyone.
Measures to Support Accessibility
SUCCESS takes the following measures to ensure accessibility:
- Include accessibility as part of our mission statement
- Integrate accessibility into our procurement practices
- Provide continual accessibility training for our staff
- Employ formal accessibility quality assurance methods
Feedback
We welcome your feedback on the accessibility of SUCCESS. Please let us know if you encounter accessibility barriers:
Email: customerservice@success.com
Address: SUCCESS Enterprises LLC
5473 Blair Rd., Suite 100, PMB 30053
Dallas, TX 75231
We try to respond to feedback within 5 business days.
Technical Specifications
Accessibility of SUCCESS relies on the following technologies to work with the particular combination of web browser and any assistive technologies or plugins installed on your computer:
- HTML
- WAI-ARIA
- CSS
- JavaScript
Limitations and Alternatives
Despite our best efforts to ensure accessibility of SUCCESS, there may be some limitations. Below is a description of known limitations and potential solutions. Please contact us if you observe an issue not listed below.
Known limitations:
- Third-party content: Some content from third parties may not be fully accessible. We are working with our partners to improve accessibility.
- Legacy content: Older content may not meet current accessibility standards. We are actively working to update this content.
Assessment Approach
SUCCESS assessed the accessibility of our website by the following approaches:
- Self-evaluation
- External evaluation
This statement was last updated on October 2, 2025.