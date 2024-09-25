Effective September 25, 2024

This Privacy Policy (“Privacy Policy”) is a part of our Terms of Use and serves as an agreement that sets forth our practices regarding data protection, compliance with privacy laws, and how we enable you to exercise any privacy rights you may have in your jurisdiction. SUCCESS® Enterprises LLC and its affiliate organizations (“SUCCESS®,” “we,” “us” or “our“) values its customers and respects their right to privacy. We are committed to making our users aware of our online practices regarding the processing of Personal Data (as defined below). This Privacy Policy applies to your activity on our websites, including success.com, and the SUCCESS+ mobile application (collectively, the “Sites”) offered by SUCCESS®, when you interact with our advertisements, and any Personal Data you submit to us via email, text message or other electronic communications between you and us. This Privacy Policy does not apply to the data collection of any third-party, including through any application or content (including third-party advertising), that may link to or be accessible from or through the Sites. This Privacy Policy governs your use of the Sites, including without limitation any subdomains of the Sites, and the services and content we make available through the Sites, including without limitation the software, tools, materials, and information (collectively, the “Service”).

Please read this Privacy Policy carefully along with the Terms of Use before you start to use the Sites. By accessing the Sites or by clicking to accept or agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy when this option is made available to you, you hereby confirm your acceptance of this Privacy Policy and your intent and agreement to be bound and abide by it. This Privacy Policy is intended to be fully effective and binding on you and on us. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO THIS PRIVACY POLICY, PLEASE DO NOT USE THE SITES. IF YOU ARE UNDER THE AGE OF 18, YOU MUST HAVE THE CONSENT OF A PARENT OR GUARDIAN BEFORE YOU PROCEED TO USE THE SITES. By using the Sites you represent and warrant that you are of legal age to form a binding contract with SUCCESS® or have documented consent of a parent or legal guardian to enter into this binding contract and meet all of the foregoing eligibility requirements. If you do not meet all of these requirements, you must not access or use the Sites. All defined terms in this Privacy Policy that are not defined herein shall use the same definition provided in the Terms of Use and we expect you to read the two documents together as collectively they form the binding Agreement by which you shall access the Sites and Services. We may make regular changes to this Privacy Policy. Your continued use of the Sites after we publish such changes is deemed to be acceptance of those changes, so please check the Privacy Policy periodically for updates.

Children Under the Age of 16

Our Sites are not intended for children under 16 years of age. No one under age 16 may provide any Personal Data to the Sites without providing documented consent of a parent or guardian. We do not knowingly collect Personal Data from children under 16. If you are under 16, do not use or provide any information on the Sites or through any of its features, register on the Sites, make any purchases through the Sites, use any of the interactive or public comment features of the Sites, or provide any information about yourself to us, including your name, address, telephone number, email address, or any screen name or user name you may use. If we learn we have collected or received Personal Data from a child under 16 without verification of parental consent, we will delete it. If you believe we might have any Personal Data from or about a child under 16, please contact us at customerservice@success.com.

INFORMATION COLLECTED

Visitors to our Sites may be able to browse web based content without disclosing any information that identifies, relates to, or could reasonably be linked to you (“Personal Data”). However, certain Personal Data may be collected regardless of whether you create an account on the Sites or complete registration after downloading our mobile apps. We collect this information:

directly from you when you provide it to us. Automatically as you navigate through the Sites such as usage information, IP addresses, and information collected through cookies, web beacons, pixels, and other tracking technologies. From third-parties who you have given consent to data sharing. From our affiliate organizations.

We may track information provided to us by your browser, including the web site you came from (known as the “referring URL“), the type of browser you use, the time and date of access, and other information that does not personally identify you. This information is collected by our third-party analytics provider and is anonymized so it is not linked to your account profile and cannot be used to identify you as an individual. You can adjust your browser settings, make a cookie preference selection on our Sites, or visit Google support to learn more.

We may use the information we have collected from you to enable us to display advertisements to our advertisers’ target audiences. Even though we do not disclose your Personal Data for these purposes without your consent, if you click on or otherwise interact with an advertisement, the advertiser may assume that you meet its target criteria. You may opt-out of targeted advertising by adjusting your cookie preferences on our Sites, visiting the opt-out request pages of industry groups providing broad opt-out options like the Network Advertising Initiative, Digital Advertising Alliance, AdChoices Canada, or European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance, or by visiting the specific ad networks like Google, LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Meta. Your browser settings may allow you to automatically transmit a “Do Not Track” signal to websites and online services you visit. There is no consensus among industry participants as to what “Do Not Track” means in this context. Depending on the nature of the “Do Not Track” signal, certain features of the Sites and Services may not work as expected.

SUCCESS® may also collect Personal Data when you provide it to SUCCESS®, such as by submitting content to the Site, registering for a subscription account, requesting e-mail updates and newsletters, reminders for events, special dates or offers, purchasing materials or products, participating in a webinar, responding to a survey or questionnaire from us, or when you provide comments, suggestions and submissions to us via the Sites or otherwise. SUCCESS® may collect Personal Data in connection therewith such as your name, address, e-mail address, phone numbers and other relevant information. Depending upon the services you elect to use or receive, we may also collect device-specific information, mobile network information, including your mobile device number or other identifier, material and pages viewed including which videos or content you watch and the time spent watching such content, time and date of access to the Sites, and your complete activity on the Sites.

Personal Data we collect from you, when you choose to provide it to us (e.g. when you set up an account with us), may include your name, your mailing address (where you request/purchase certain materials), your email address and other contact information you may provide when purchasing materials or products from our Site. We use third party providers to process credit card payments, including recurring payments; we do not maintain and/or store any credit card information on our servers. Please see the privacy policy of our third parties when purchasing products or services from our Site.

We may also maintain a record of your online history on the Sites, and the aforementioned information in connection therewith.

You also understand that when you post information to our Sites, including Personal Data, it may be indexable by search engines. If a third party then copies your content posted on our Sites, your election to remove that content from our Sites may not remove your content from other sources that have since linked to or copied your content. We make no representations nor are we responsible for such actions of third-parties that are not our service providers.

How the Information Is Used

By using the Sites, you agree that SUCCESS® may use the Personal Data you give us in accordance with our Agreement, including to provide services to you or provide information, notices and reminders that SUCCESS® thinks you may find interesting or useful, or that you specifically requested. We may from time-to-time provide your name and email address to marketing partners. SUCCESS® may also use the information for other actions you take or other services you request on our Sites.

Your responses to and results from the questionnaires and/or surveys that you may complete are owned by us, and we and others may use them in a variety of ways to enhance our delivery of information and services to you. We may also share results with third parties, including market research firms, but in so doing, we will not include your personal information. Instead, results will be aggregated (for example, by age range, geographic region, etc.).

We may also use information we collect from you to:

perform research and analysis about your use of, or interest in, our features, including your submission of content for our Sites, services or content, or products, services or content offered by others, including our participating affiliates and vendors;

communicate with you by e-mail, postal mail, facsimile, telephone and/or mobile devices about products and services that may be of interest to you, and/or about content that you have submitted to the Sites;

develop and display content and advertising tailored to your interests on our Sites and other web sites;

use your email to communicate with you if you forget your password;

enforce our Agreement;

manage our business; and

perform functions in connection with providing information and services to you, including without limitation, reviewing and posting your content to the Sites.

We may also receive information about you from other sources that you authorize to share with third-parties like us and add it to our account profile information.

Please note that information, images, and other materials you post or submit for posting to the Sites is not protected by this Privacy Policy and may be shared with third parties by us in accordance with the Terms of Use.

Accordingly you should not submit to SUCCESS® any information that you do not want shared with others. All information shared on the Sites is subject to the terms of the Agreement.

Disclosures of Personal Data

SUCCESS® owns several Sites, all of which are owned directly, or through affiliated companies of SUCCESS®. In some instances, we may share your Personal Data within the SUCCESS® organization to provide, maintain and improve our products and services, including marketing additional services we provide. We may disclose aggregated information about our users and information that does not identify any particular individual without restriction.

We may disclose Personal Data, including the content, duration, and topics of videos watched, that we collect or you provide as described in this Privacy Policy:

To our subsidiaries and affiliates;

To contractors, service providers, and other third parties we use to support our business;

To a buyer or other successor in the event of a merger, divestiture, restructuring, reorganization, dissolution, or other sale or transfer of some or all of our assets in which Personal Data held by us about our Site users is among the assets transferred;

To third parties to market their products and services to you if you have not opted out of these disclosures;

To fulfill the purpose for which you provide the Personal Data, including our contract with our subscribers;

For any other purpose disclosed by us when you provide the Personal Data or when you sign up for additional services;

For any purpose with your consent.

We may also disclose your Personal Data to comply with any court order, law, or legal process, including to respond to any government or regulatory request, to enforce or apply our Terms of Use and other agreements, including for billing and collection purposes, and if we believe disclosure is necessary or appropriate to protect the rights, property, or safety of our business, our customers, or others.

The categories of Personal Data we disclose include:

Identifiers such as name and email address;

Commercial data such as products or services purchased;

Secure data such as payment information;

Internet data such as browsing history and records of content watched;

Audio or video data such as content you post on the Sites;

Professional data like your employment status and history in your profile;

Geolocation data such as the limited data we can derive from your IP address.

These categories were disclosed for the marketing of our Services to you, displaying advertisements, providing our Services to you, and marketing the services of third parties. You can adjust your privacy settings in your account profile or by sending a request to us using our Rights Request Form.

Use of Cookies

Please see our detailed cookies policy here.

Third Party Advertisers

We may use outside companies to display ads on our Site, including manufacturers of the products we offer on the Sites, and third parties acting on their behalf. These ads and notices may contain cookies. Third parties also may post content to our Sites. These postings may also contain cookies that collect Personal Data such as whether or not you viewed a particular video or advertisement.

How Long We Keep Your Personal Data

SUCCESS® retains the Personal Data you provide to us as reasonably necessary in connection with SUCCESS’® operation of its business and for you to use the Sites, or for us to provide customer support or other services described herein in connection with the Sites. While we endeavor to delete Personal Data that is no longer related to active subscribers or account holders, there may be legal reasons or business purposes for maintaining Personal Data beyond the expiration or termination of a user account or subscription. We will respond to data deletion requests as required by law but we may keep Personal Data after account expiration or termination for internal business purposes like data analytics, market trend data, or security and product improvement efforts.

Security

The security of your Personal Data is important to us. We follow reasonable standards to protect the Personal Data submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it. No method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure. Therefore, while we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect your Personal Data, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.

ALTHOUGH SUCCESS® USES REASONABLE SECURITY PRECAUTIONS WITH RESPECT TO YOUR PERSONAL DATA COLLECTED FROM AND STORED ON OUR SERVERS, SUCCESS® CANNOT GUARANTEE THAT ANY OF YOUR PERSONAL DATA STORED ON OUR SERVERS, OR TRANSMITTED TO OR FROM THE SITE, WILL BE FREE FROM UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS. TO THE FULLEST EXTENT NOT PROHIBITED BY LAW, SUCCESS® DISCLAIMS AND SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY LOSS OF, UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OR DAMAGE TO, OR INTERCEPTION OF ANY OF YOUR PERSONAL DATA BEING STORED ON OUR SERVERS OR ON THE SITE, OR TRANSMITTED TO OR FROM THE SITES OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SERVICES.

International Transfers

Your Personal Data may be processed, transferred to, and maintained on servers and databases located outside of the jurisdiction in which you are based and where the privacy laws may not be as protective as your jurisdiction. Where required by applicable law, we have put in place appropriate safeguards (such as contractual commitments) in accordance with applicable legal requirements to ensure that your Personal Data is adequately protected. For more information on the appropriate safeguards in place, please contact us as noted in the Contact Us section of this Privacy Policy.

Where required by applicable local law, our legal bases for processing your Personal Data are as follows:

Performance of a contract: We process Personal Data where necessary for the performance of our contractual obligations to you. For example, to provide the Sites and Services to you, including where you make a purchase, subscribe to our Services, sign-up to attend an event or conference, or engage in another transaction with us.

Compliance with legal obligations: We process Personal Data where necessary to comply with the legal obligations to which we are subject. For example, to cooperate with public and government authorities, courts, or regulators in accordance with our legal obligations, to the extent this requires the processing or disclosure of Personal Data to protect our rights.

Legitimate interests: We process your Personal Data where necessary to serve our legitimate business interests when those interests are not outweighed by the interests and fundamental rights and freedoms of the individual. For example, to ensure that we can effectively manage and communicate regarding our business, to perform investigations or compliance audits, to improve the Sites and Services, to exercise or defend our rights, and for business administration purposes. You can contact us using the We process your Personal Data where necessary to serve our legitimate business interests when those interests are not outweighed by the interests and fundamental rights and freedoms of the individual. For example, to ensure that we can effectively manage and communicate regarding our business, to perform investigations or compliance audits, to improve the Sites and Services, to exercise or defend our rights, and for business administration purposes. You can contact us using the Rights Request Form for information about how we assess whether we are permitted to use your Personal Data under this legal basis.

Consent: Where required by applicable law, we process Personal Data based on your consent. If we have obtained your consent, you may have the right to withdraw your consent under applicable local law. To exercise this right, please complete our Where required by applicable law, we process Personal Data based on your consent. If we have obtained your consent, you may have the right to withdraw your consent under applicable local law. To exercise this right, please complete our Rights Request Form . If you appear in Content submitted to the Services, we may ask the person submitting the Content to obtain your consent.

Access, Review and Correction

Customers can, by filling out our Rights Request Form or emailing SUCCESS® at customerservice@success.com review and correct the Personal Data that has been collected from them by SUCCESS®. Depending on the jurisdiction you live in, you may also have additional rights which may be exercised using the Rights Request Form linked above.

Opt-Out

At any time should you wish for us to no longer communicate with you, or wish to have us delete or destroy any names, email addresses, content or communications you send to us, you may contact us by:

Writing to SUCCESS Enterprises LLC, 5473 Blair Rd., Suite 100, PMB 30053, Dallas, TX 75231 .

Completing the Rights Request Form

Emailing us at customerservice@success.com

You may opt-out of targeted advertising by adjusting your cookie preferences on our Sites, visiting the opt-out request pages of industry groups providing broad opt-out options like the Network Advertising Initiative, Digital Advertising Alliance, AdChoices Canada, or European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance, or by visiting the specific ad networks like Google, LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Meta. However, certain features of the Sites or Services may be disabled or not work as expected depending on the nature of your request.

Contact Us

SUCCESS Enterprises LLC

5473 Blair Rd., Suite 100, PMB 30053

Dallas, TX 75231

legal@success.com