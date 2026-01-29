RedLily® Media Founder | Former CCO & EIC, SUCCESS Magazine

Lioness Global Initiatives™ Co-Founder

Drawing on decades of experience in journalism and media, RedLily® Media founder Kerrie Lee Brown works with visionary leaders and organizations to shape compelling narratives that elevate brands, inspire audiences and drive meaningful change. During her career, she has written for more than 150 publications worldwide and has interviewed the world's foremost voices in business, leadership and culture. She is also the co-founder of Lioness Global Initiatives™, where she creates immersive experiences that blend cultural exploration, authentic community building and leadership development to inspire high-impact women around the world.