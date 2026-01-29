Kerrie Lee Brown
RedLily® Media Founder | Former CCO & EIC, SUCCESS Magazine
Lioness Global Initiatives™ Co-Founder
Drawing on decades of experience in journalism and media, RedLily® Media founder Kerrie Lee Brown works with visionary leaders and organizations to shape compelling narratives that elevate brands, inspire audiences and drive meaningful change. During her career, she has written for more than 150 publications worldwide and has interviewed the world's foremost voices in business, leadership and culture. She is also the co-founder of Lioness Global Initiatives™, where she creates immersive experiences that blend cultural exploration, authentic community building and leadership development to inspire high-impact women around the world.
Kerrie’s Editor's Letter Archive
Kerrie’s dispatches from her time as Editor-in-Chief—the editorial throughline behind every issue she shaped.
Most recent: How to Know When It's Time to Bet on Yourself
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Articles by Kerrie Lee Brown (23)
AI & Technology
Tech and The Human Touch
Longevity & Performance
The Future of Entrepreneurship Starts With Your Biology
Leadership
Being Resilient Set Me Free
Entrepreneurship
From Stardom to Successful Business Owners
Business & Branding
The Modern Media Mindset
Entrepreneurship
Women Who Build, Women Who Bond
Leadership
Leading With Heart
Professional Growth
Amplifying Voices, Creating Impact
Professional Growth
How Will You Be Remembered?
Entrepreneurship
SUCCESS’ 2025 Women of Influence
Entrepreneurship
Igniting Your Entrepreneurial Spirit
Professional Growth
Professional vs Personal Development: What’s the Difference?
Trends & Insights
Celebrating Women in Business and in Life
Professional Growth