Professional Growth

How Will You Be Remembered?

By Kerrie Lee BrownPublished October 7, 20253 min read
Kerrie Lee Brown and Russell Brunson
Listen to this article
3 min read

As we wrap another remarkable year at SUCCESS®, I’m elated to set the stage for our inaugural legacy-themed issue. You’re in for a real treat.

With so much change in the world and AI at our fingertips, I’m reminded more and more that my personal legacy is a complex compilation of pain to purpose and struggle to success—literally and metaphorically. I’m blessed to be here, but not without a lot of blood, sweat and tears over the years—as well as a multitude of hurdles that I’ve had to overcome on the work front and home front. Something I’m sure every solopreneur can relate to in some way. As a mother to two boys, it has recently become clear that my legacy is not about the amount of interviews I conduct with celebrities or the VIP events I attend, but rather the standards I set and the values I champion in all areas of my life.

Which brings me to why it’s important to leave something behind that truly matters. And I don’t just mean for our families—as in financially—but for the industries we dedicate our days to and the communities we help shape throughout our lives.

Being at the helm of a legacy brand like SUCCESS® is both an honor and a responsibility. Since 1897, this publication has stood as a guiding light for ambitious individuals committed to personal and professional growth. It’s humbling to walk in the footsteps of so many trailblazing leaders who came before me, and it’s energizing to think about what lies ahead.

For me, legacy isn’t just about accolades or achievements; it’s about opening doors for others. After 30 years in the publishing industry, I’ve learned that every story we choose to tell, every rising voice we amplify, becomes part of our shared legacy. As a traditionally trained journalist, author, editor and now leader at SUCCESS®, I’ve always believed in editorial integrity as the foundation for building trust—and building futures.

Building a Legacy That Outlasts Success

Over the years, I’ve made it a personal mission to create space for emerging talent.

From mentoring young reporters to launching internship programs that champion diversity and innovation, I believe that legacy is best lived by giving others a chance to shine. I’ve seen firsthand how powerful it can be when you empower someone to find their voice and share it with the world.

That’s why this issue is so important to me. As we highlight our coveted brand’s history on page 42 and speak to industry professionals like Russell Brunson about his own business reckonings, this issue is about more than reflection—it’s about action. Which leads me to ask: What are you building that will outlast you? Whether you’re growing a business, raising a family or mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs, the legacy you create starts with intention.

Thank you once again for allowing us to be a part of your journey. As you flip through these pages, I hope you’re inspired to think bigger about the impact you want to leave behind.

With gratitude and purpose,

Kerrie Lee Brown

Editor-in-Chief

SUCCESS® magazine

Discover more by subscribing to to read the print issue in its entirety and so much more.

Kerrie Lee Brown

Kerrie Lee Brown

Drawing on decades of experience in journalism and media, RedLily® Media founder Kerrie Lee Brown works with visionary leaders and organizations to shape compelling narratives that elevate brands, inspire audiences and drive meaningful change. During her career, she has written for more than 150 publications worldwide and has interviewed the world’s foremost voices in business, leadership and culture. She is also the co-founder of Lioness Global Initiatives™, where she creates immersive experiences that blend cultural exploration, authentic community building and leadership development to inspire high-impact women around the world.

More Articles Like This

How to Achieve a Leadership Mindset
Professional Growth

How to Achieve a Leadership Mindset

Teaching John Wooden’s Pyramid of Success to a New Generation
Professional Growth

Teaching John Wooden’s Pyramid of Success to a New Generation

What Peonies Can Teach Us About Learning From Those Before You
Professional Growth

What Peonies Can Teach Us About Learning From Those Before You

How to Know if Your Boss Is Inhibiting Your Growth at Work and What to Do About It
Professional Growth

How to Know if Your Boss Is Inhibiting Your Growth at Work and What to Do About It

The Truth About Job Hopping: Learn If It’s Helping Or Hurting Your Career
Professional Growth

The Truth About Job Hopping: Learn If It’s Helping Or Hurting Your Career

The Brain-Boosting Power of Audiobooks
Professional Growth

The Brain-Boosting Power of Audiobooks