Entrepreneurship

From Stardom to Successful Business Owners

By Kerrie Lee BrownPublished March 23, 20262 min read
Kerrie Brown and Nick Cannon
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When we think of the entertainment industry, it’s easy to picture glamorous red carpets, chart-topping hits and unforgettable performances. Yet, behind these glitzy moments lies a vast, complex world where creativity meets commerce. More and more, entertainers—whether musicians, actors or athletes—are turning their talents, influence and networks into entrepreneurial ventures that extend far beyond their original craft.

Across the entertainment industry, there is a growing realization that success isn’t just about the next hit record or box office smash. It’s about diversification—leveraging fame, expertise and passion into sustainable, profitable businesses. Take, for example, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty empire that changed the face of cosmetics with its commitment to inclusivity, turning her brand into a billion-dollar business. Beyoncé's Ivy Park collection has cemented her status as a savvy entrepreneur in the fashion and athletic wear industries. Nick Cannon’s multilayered entrepreneurial spirit touts him as a man of many talents: actor, producer, TV presenter, host, philanthropist and, more recently, mental health advocate.

For many entertainers, the entrepreneurial leap is a way to protect their wealth and secure long-term financial independence. While the spotlight can be fleeting, a well-executed business strategy can generate lasting success. But it’s not just the A-list stars reaping the rewards of their entrepreneurial ventures. Many behind-the-scenes professionals—those who have worked tirelessly to shape the success of others—are also using their skills to build impressive business portfolios. Managers, producers and publicists are increasingly launching their own companies, providing services not only to the entertainment industry but to a variety of sectors.

Their stories are proof that with vision, resilience and the right strategy, entertainment and entrepreneurship can go hand in hand. We hope this inspires you to think outside the box, take risks and discover your own potential.

With gratitude and purpose,

Kerrie Lee Brown

Editor-in-Chief

SUCCESS® Enterprises

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Photo by Chermetra Keys

Kerrie Lee Brown

Kerrie Lee Brown

Drawing on decades of experience in journalism and media, RedLily® Media founder Kerrie Lee Brown works with visionary leaders and organizations to shape compelling narratives that elevate brands, inspire audiences and drive meaningful change. During her career, she has written for more than 150 publications worldwide and has interviewed the world’s foremost voices in business, leadership and culture. She is also the co-founder of Lioness Global Initiatives™, where she creates immersive experiences that blend cultural exploration, authentic community building and leadership development to inspire high-impact women around the world.

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