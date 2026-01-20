What began as a simple PR invitation to a beautifully curated Los Angeles event with a circle of Hollywood personalities quickly became something more profound. The evening unfolded into an intimate dinner layered with honest conversations about motherhood, mayhem, ambition and the realities we often tuck away. It was a night defined by laughter, life lessons and unexpected connections—one that left me inspired in ways I didn’t anticipate.

There have been only three moments in my adult life when intuition nudged me to book a last-minute flight across the country—and each time, I listened. The first was an invitation to a royal gala in New York City hosted by His Majesty from the African nation Kingdom of Kush. The second was a whirlwind 24-hour trip to Pittsburgh to celebrate the upcoming arrival of the baby of former NFL player Chukky Okobi and his beautiful wife, Alicia. The third was this dinner. Something told me the women gathered there would challenge me to look more deeply at my own aspirations, leadership circles and the kind of entrepreneurial community I wanted to cultivate.

Each of these trips reinforced a powerful truth: The energy we bring into the world—and the people we choose to surround ourselves with—shape our path more than we realize. Purpose attracts purpose. And when we show up with intention, we often find ourselves aligned with individuals who are ready to uplift, collaborate and serve at the highest levels.

As we shared stories of startups, legacy building and the setbacks that sharpened us, I was struck by the resilience and brilliance around the table. These women—leaders, founders, mothers, creators—were navigating impostor syndrome, health concerns, aging and identity shifts, yet doing so with remarkable courage. Their openness created a bond rooted not just in business but in shared humanity.

© Steven Simione

A table set for sisterhood

Surrounded by women who lead with heart, vision and unapologetic authenticity, I was reminded of a truth we often forget when we are destined for something greater: The right people always find their way to our table. The exquisite fusion dishes from Coast to Coast Kitchen, a female-led company rooted in heritage and reinvention, perfectly complemented the spirit of collaboration and conversation that defined our intimate gathering.

In their presence, I witnessed how female founders are boldly rewriting the rules of leadership—showing up with vulnerability, intention and an ambition unsoftened by apology. It’s in these unplanned, serendipitous moments that we often reconnect with our purpose.

This dinner reaffirmed that women—no matter our backgrounds, titles or roles—are innate givers, builders and connectors. And when we gather, we don’t simply share a meal; we expand what’s possible. This is what unfolds when the right women meet at the right moment and choose to rise together rather than wait for permission.

With that being said, I’m honored to share a few of their stories with you. Keep in mind that their passions, their projects and their impact reach far beyond what these pages can hold. My deepest gratitude goes to these remarkable women for their openness, their brilliance and the generosity they brought to the table.

© Steven Simione

EMMA HERNAN

FOUNDER AND CEO, COAST TO COAST KITCHEN, @EMMAHERNAN

SUCCESS: What was the defining moment that inspired you to start your business and how has that vision evolved since then?

Emma Hernan: When plant-based meat alternatives started gaining popularity, I knew I wanted to create something special that no one else was doing. At that time, everyone was coming out with competitive plant-based meats, but I saw a gap in the market and became passionate about making my own vegan empanadas. That’s when I partnered with the top leading plant-based meat company, Beyond Meat, and signed a licensing agreement. I launched my empanada company and was immediately nationwide in thousands of stores across the country, including Costco. I always knew I would have my own food company. I grew up in the industry, and it is in my blood. My love for cooking mixed with my business background is the perfect recipe for being the CEO of a food company. Today, we’ve evolved past vegan empanadas and have expanded throughout the frozen food section to create many different types of products, such as crab cakes, spring rolls, etc.

S: How does your personal background or life experience influence the way you lead and build your brand?

EH: It was such a key factor to creating my brand and company. My knowledge of being in the food industry since I was 12 years old made such a difference when deciding to launch my company. My business background also had a very important impact on how to launch and where to allocate money in order to be successful in a competitive industry.

S: What gap in the market are you determined to solve, and how did you approach it differently?

EH: I wanted to create a company where I was creating specialty products that would help give more options in a space that can be a bit dull and boring. I also wanted to create items that the market was missing. I have a gluten-free line for people who have a hard time finding items like that. I also have a keto and vegan line for anyone who is under a specific diet, yet your average buyer can also buy it, and the flavor profile is amazing. So, I widened my buyers by hitting different dietary guidelines, while also making a product that tastes great, which I felt the market was heavily lacking. You always want to be the first to market when you’re doing any business.

S: What has been your biggest challenge as a founder—and what did it teach you about resilience or leadership?

EH: Definitely being able to delegate. That has been something that I have struggled with as a founder and CEO. I like to handle everything myself, but we can only wear so many hats, and I believe that being able to delegate is such an important skill we need to have a successful business. It taught me the importance of putting together a strong team that creates a strong foundation for the business.

S: How do you define success for yourself and your business today, and how has that definition changed over time?

EH: Success for myself and my business means having a successful company that runs smoothly while continuing to grow and expand in the industry. Over time, as my company grows, my definition of success has changed. Right now, I’m marking success as scaling to a place where all my companies are growing year by year, and we have a strong team running each of them. Seeing my teams gain success brings me so much happiness.

S: What values or principles guide your company culture and decision-making?

EH: I lead my company the same way I lead my life—with honesty and integrity. I believe that will always shine through with my work and relationships. Having great relationships and connections in business means everything, so your character matters more than people think. Leading with kindness will take you further than you think!

S: Can you share a pivotal risk or leap of faith that ultimately paid off?

EH: Purchasing my own manufacturing facility before the launch of my brand was a big risk, but it has paid off tremendously. I am now co-packing for numerous other brands, which has created another stream of revenue for myself and my parent company in addition to my own personal brand. Having different verticals in the same industry can always be beneficial if you can find a way to achieve that! I’m always thinking outside the box and that has paid off tremendously.

S: What daily habits, mindset shifts or routines have been key to your personal and professional growth?

EH: Definitely having goals, writing them down and manifesting them with hard work and determination. Prioritizing business goals and writing down personal deadlines to try and hit has pushed me toward achieving success in my career 100%. Also, prioritizing yourself and knowing when to take time to relax and decompress after a long workday. Work-life balance is a key component to success.

S: What advice would you give to women who have the passion to start something but are hesitant to take the first step?

EH: Don’t let the fear of failure hold you back from your dreams! I think nowadays people are so scared to fail, it holds them back from starting. I hope I can be a voice for all women out there reading this to start today! You will never hear a successful business owner say, “I wish I procrastinated a bit more,” but what you will hear is, “I wish I started sooner!”

S: Looking ahead, what impact or legacy do you hope your work will leave for the next generation of female founders?

EH: I hope that I can inspire all the future female founders out there to have a sense of empowerment by sharing my journey, my struggles and my success in business. My goal in life has been and will always be to make a difference for young women wanting to get into the business world—helping women out there believe in themselves and feel valued and supported on their own personal journey to becoming a founder.

Courtesy of Sam Cutler / Mindfull

SAM CUTLER

FOUNDER AND CEO, MINDFULL, @THEFITFATALE

Defining Moments

The defining moment that inspired me to start Mindfull came from turning something negative into something positive. After being publicly shamed online for simply respecting my dietary restrictions at my own wedding, I realized how deeply rooted the problem was; society still views eating well or eating to heal as “dieting.” That experience opened my eyes to how much shame and confusion are still surrounding women’s health and nutrition choices.

Since then, my vision has evolved from just helping women eat better to helping them redefine what healthy means. Mindfull now exists to dismantle diet culture and empower women to understand their bodies, make confident choices and feel proud, not guilty, about taking care of their health.

LifeInfluences

My personal journey has shaped everything about how I lead and build Mindfull. I spent years struggling with my own chronic health issues, being sent from doctor to doctor without clear answers. That experience taught me how isolating and confusing it can be to navigate your health alone. Eventually, I took matters into my own hands, studying nutrition and becoming a certified lifestyle medicine and health coach.

Because of that journey, I lead with empathy and education. I understand what it feels like to want answers and real healing, not quick fixes. That’s why Mindfull is built around accessibility, science-backed nutrition and community support, everything I wished I had when I was trying to heal.

Market Demand

I saw a major gap in how women’s health was being approached, with most wellness platforms focused on calorie counting, points, numbers and restriction rather than real education and understanding. Women were being told what to do, but not why. That’s why I built Mindfull to replace calorie tracking with nutrition intelligence and qualitative habit tracking, helping women actually understand how their daily choices impact their health, hormones and longevity, through intelligent correlation analysis.

Instead of rigid rules, Mindfull focuses on data-driven, personalized insights that empower women to make confident decisions and build sustainable habits. You just have to eat and see how you feel and allow us to support [you] in the rest. Finally, our members can stop stressing and start living. It’s about turning daily nutrition and lifestyle data into actionable guidance, so women can feel seen, supported and in control of their health in a way that finally feels freeing, not limiting.

Defining Success

Success is loving the day-to-day. There are, of course, big milestones and moments I am always working toward and that measuring stick always will keep getting further and further. So, the only way I can stay grounded and present without only thinking of what’s going to come later, is by making sure I love every day without compromise.

Business Values

At Mindfull, every decision comes back to a few simple but powerful questions: Does this make the world a better place? Does this make women feel seen? Does this foster community? Does this improve her life?

Our culture is guided by empathy, impact and empowerment. We strive to create experiences that come from love, not fear, rooted in education, connection and real value. We never want women to feel shame around their health choices; instead, we aim to replace that with understanding, confidence and self-trust. Every product, program and piece of content we create is measured by how much it helps women feel empowered, supported and inspired to take care of themselves.

Mindset Shifts

For me, growth, both personally and professionally, comes from walking the walk. I live the exact lifestyle I teach through Mindfull, because I’ve seen firsthand how deeply nutrition and self-care influence every other area of life. When you fuel your body well, your energy, focus, creativity and resilience all expand.

Prioritizing my own health isn’t just a form of self-care; it’s a business strategy. It allows me to lead with clarity, make better decisions, and show up fully for my team and community. Once you commit to taking care of yourself first, you start to optimize everything else: your productivity, relationships and overall sense of fulfillment.

Leaving a Legacy

I hope my work shows the next generation of female founders that you don’t have to color inside the lines or follow someone else’s blueprint to create something meaningful and lucrative. Just because “that’s how it’s done” for someone doesn’t mean it’s how you have to do it.

So much of the advice we hear comes from people who haven’t actually built what we’re building—they’ve read it, studied it or repeated it. I want women to trust their instincts, question the norms, and build from intuition and lived experience. My hope is that Mindfull becomes a reminder that you can lead with heart, build with purpose and redefine what success looks like on your own terms, for both members changing their health and founders looking to expand.

Courtesy of Brittny Button / Button Atelier

BRITTNY BUTTON

FOUNDER AND CEO, BUTTON ATELIER, @BRITTNYBUTTON

Defining Moments

The defining moment that inspired me to start my business came when I was pregnant with my second child, Lenny. After many years in the modeling industry—starting from age 12—I realized that the world no longer fulfilled me creatively or intellectually. I wasn’t quite sure which direction I wanted to go next. I had even considered getting my real estate license because I’d always been deeply intrigued by homes and architecture.

When my husband and I bought a 1930s Spanish home in Palm Springs, we worked with several designers over the years, but unfortunately, many of those experiences left me feeling frustrated and overcharged. Eventually, I decided to take a stab at the design process myself—and I completely fell in love with it.

Many projects later, I launched my interior design studio, Button Atelier, turning that passion into a business. Most recently, I also debuted my own furniture collection in collaboration with Co.House Designs, a wholesale furniture company. It’s truly been a dream come true to see that creative vision come to life.

Life Influences

Much of my personal experience and background has shaped the way I lead my design firm and, really, the way I approach life in general. I lead with kindness, creativity and love. Everything I do, I pour love into—it has to be a true passion, or I simply won’t have the drive or focus to give it my all.

I grew up spending weekends at flea markets with my family, and my father had a deep appreciation for architecture. He would take me to tour beautiful homes and hotels, or to open houses just for the inspiration of it. Those moments really defined my eye for design and my appreciation for craftsmanship and storytelling through interiors.

As a leader, I value everyone who works with me. I show them deep respect and want them to feel happy, fulfilled and creatively inspired in their roles. I believe great leadership comes from listening, being open to feedback, and constantly striving to grow—as an employer, as a designer and even personally as a mother and wife.

There’s always room for improvement, and I’m committed to never stop learning.

With the way the world is evolving—especially with technology and AI—I think it’s more important than ever to stay curious and adaptable. I never pretend to know it all; instead, I lead by example through humility, collaboration and a genuine love for what I do.

Market Demand

For me personally, I saw a real gap in the interior design and furniture world. Whenever I was shopping—whether for myself or my clients—it always felt like there were only two extremes: very inexpensive, mass-produced furniture from places like IKEA, or ultra high-end, unattainable pieces that were beautiful but incredibly expensive. Everything in between just seemed to lack that sense of luxury, character and soul.

When my design firm, Button Atelier, collaborated with Cohaus Designs, it was such a wonderful opportunity to fill that gap—to create timeless, well-made pieces inspired by the antiques and vintage treasures I’ve collected over the years. I wanted to design a collection that felt elevated and luxurious but still accessible. It was important to me to show that you can bring luxury into your home without it being out of reach.

Each piece was designed with longevity and real life in mind—warm, comfortable, child- and pet-friendly, with durable performance fabrics that don’t sacrifice beauty. I wanted them to feel lived-in yet elegant, the kind of furniture that grows with you and never goes out of style.

One of my favorite pieces, the Lenny Chair—named after my daughter—has truly become the standout of the collection. It embodies everything I envisioned: comfort, function and timeless beauty. And this is just the beginning—we’re already working on future phases of the collection with Cohaus Designs, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing approachable luxury into people’s homes.

Biggest Challenge

I think one of the biggest challenges as a female founder, particularly, has been finding any sense of balance between work and life—though honestly, I don’t really believe true balance exists. Some days, I feel like I’m absolutely crushing it as a mom, and other days, I feel like I’m thriving as a businesswoman—but rarely both at once. Women are often held to a completely different standard, and at times, I’ve felt that my ideas weren’t always taken seriously simply because of that stigma that still exists.

We’ve come such a long way, but there’s still a lot of work to do. The fact that women receive only around 3% of venture capital funding is just mind-blowing to me. Women are incredibly intuitive, smart, motivated—we just get things done. So, it’s still shocking that in today’s world, being a “female founder” comes with this “boss babe” label, when in reality, we’re simply bosses.

Balancing a business and a family is no small feat. I’m very fortunate to have an amazing, supportive husband and a wonderful village around me—including help from my mom and a few incredible people who make it possible for me to pursue my dreams. I’m deeply grateful for that, especially knowing that not long ago, women didn’t have these same opportunities. It’s wild to think that until 1974, women couldn’t even have a credit card without their husband’s signature. That wasn’t centuries ago—it was just the ’70s.

I feel incredibly inspired by the women who came before us and the female founders I meet every day. They remind me how far we’ve come and how much further we can go. I just truly love women—they inspire me constantly.

Defining Success

I truly define success by happiness. I know that sounds cliché, but it’s the truth. Am I doing something that puts a smile on my face? On my clients’ faces? On a consumer’s face? On my children’s? Am I a happy mother, a content wife and a fulfilled business owner? Those are the things that really define success for me.

Of course, money is necessary—I absolutely want my business to be profitable. Some years are amazing when interior design is booming and others, especially during a recession, are more challenging. But I try not to measure success by what’s in my bank account. For me, success is about fulfillment. Am I growing? Am I challenging myself? Am I creating something I truly believe in?

I could have all the Birkins and Rolls-Royces in the world, but would that really make me happy? Probably not. What fulfills me most is knowing that I’ve positively affected someone’s life—through a design they love, a home that brings them joy, or a product that genuinely improves their space.

It’s also about my team. Do the people who work for me feel heard and valued? Are they fulfilled and proud of what we create together? I’m nothing without them.

Business Values

The values that guide me both personally and professionally are honesty, sustainability and having a strong moral compass. Above all, I believe in treating people with genuine respect. In today’s world, where so many of us are glued to our phones and constantly online, I think we’ve lost a lot of our social skills—the simple art of looking up, connecting and showing manners.

For me, faith and gratitude are at the core of everything I do. Even on tough days, I try to find perspective. It’s okay to admit, “Today wasn’t great,” but then I remind myself—my children are healthy, I’m healthy, and I have love, passion and drive in my life. That sense of gratitude keeps me grounded.

I’ve also learned how easy it is to let greed or ambition take over, and I’ve had moments where I’ve had to stop and check myself—to ask, “Does this feel right?” Because if something doesn’t sit well in my heart, I can’t sleep at night. So, I always come back to integrity and doing what feels right.

As a leader, a business owner, and most importantly, as a mother, I think about the example I’m setting. I want my children to grow up to be kind, empathetic and respectful human beings—and that starts with me.

Taking Risks

I would say the biggest pivotal risk I’ve ever taken was when I first started in the interior design industry. I initially went into business with a partner—she was lovely and talented, but we had very different visions and approaches. Looking back, I think I entered that partnership because I didn’t fully believe in myself yet. I was dealing with a bit of imposter syndrome, questioning whether I was smart enough, experienced enough or capable of doing it on my own.

At some point, though, I realized that I needed to trust myself and my instincts. Ending that partnership was difficult and felt incredibly risky at the time. Suddenly, I was fully responsible—no one else to lean on, no one else to share the weight of decisions. But once I took that leap, everything started to align. It was empowering to realize that I could stand on my own two feet and build something completely true to my vision.

It ended up being one of the best decisions I’ve ever made, and it taught me that sometimes the scariest risks are the ones that lead to the most growth and fulfillment.

Mindset Shifts

I’m a creature of routine, and I really thrive on structure. After I drop my children off at school, the first thing I do every single day is my workout—that’s a non-negotiable for me. I go to a class called Boondah, which is half StairMaster and half weights, and it’s truly my meditation. It’s my time to disconnect from my phone, focus on my body and strengthen both my body and my mind.

Because I’m in the car a lot, I use that time to listen to podcasts—especially ones about female founders. I find it so inspiring to hear from other women who are navigating the same challenges I do as a mother, wife and business owner. It’s my form of continuing education, in a sense.

Overall, I really believe in the connection between a healthy body and a healthy mind. Those are my nonnegotiable—to move my body every day, to feed my mind and to never stop learning or challenging myself.

Advice for Women

For me, it’s really as simple as this: Just go for it. Make the decision—do it or don’t. I know so many people, especially women, who feel paralyzed by the idea of starting something new. They want to, but fear holds them back, and they either never do it or they wait far too long. I truly believe that the quicker you make a decision, the more successful you’ll be. When you sit and overthink, you’re just letting precious time slip away.

I’d rather make 10 wrong decisions and learn from them than never try at all. Every “no” or misstep just brings you closer to the “yes.” That’s how I’ve always looked at it. Failure and rejection are part of the process—even now, I get plenty of no’s. But I also get yeses, and those make it all worth it.

At the end of the day, I just had the courage to go for it. I think that’s what a lot of people misunderstand about success—most of the women I admire have faced countless rejections. The key is you just don’t give up. As the great Kris Jenner once said, “If someone says ‘no,’ you’re asking the wrong person.” So, keep asking, keep pushing, and just go for it.

Leaving a Legacy

I hope to have a long-lasting impact on future generations of women—female founders, mothers, sisters and wives. I want them to look at me and think, “She had the courage to go for her dreams.”

It would have been easy for me to stay in a comfortable space, focusing solely on being a mom and a wife—and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. But I had this fire inside me that I couldn’t ignore. I needed to create, to pursue my dreams and aspirations, and to show my children that it’s never too late to chase what sets your soul on fire.

I think so many women hold themselves back because they doubt if they can do it, but we can. We are the strongest beings, both mentally and physically. We’re nurturers, creators, healers—mothers, sisters, daughters—and there’s an incredible magic within us.

My hope is that by standing in my power, I can inspire other women to do the same, and that future generations—especially our daughters—grow up knowing that anything they dream of is within their reach.

© AV Morgan / Courtesy of Beverly Hills Babies & The Babies App

ROXY EARLE

CO-FOUNDER, BEVERLY HILLS BABIES & BABIES APP , @LUXURIOUSROXY

Defining Moments

The defining moment came when I went through my own fertility journey and realized how overwhelming, expensive and emotionally isolating the process could be. My husband and I wanted to create a space that made women feel supported, informed and empowered—not shamed or priced out. What started as a deeply personal mission evolved into a larger vision: building the Babies App and Beverly Hills Babies to redefine fertility care through compassion, transparency and access. Today, that vision includes bringing world-class fertility treatment to everyone—whether through our boutique concierge practice or our at-home preconception app.

Life Influences

My background in both media and entrepreneurship taught me that storytelling is power. But becoming a mother reshaped everything—it gave my work meaning beyond profit or prestige.

I lead with empathy and honesty, drawing on the emotional truths of women’s experiences. I build brands that feel human, that blend luxury with real life, and that champion women’s right to choose their own timeline.

Market Demand

Even in the most exclusive fertility clinics, we saw a real lack of honesty, personalization and innovation. Patients were often guided toward the most invasive and expensive options before understanding the small, evidence-based changes that could transform their fertility outcomes.

With Dr. Arnold [Mahesan] leading the medical side, we set out to create a smarter, more compassionate system. Our concierge clinic delivers world-class IVF care with direct doctor access, transparency and calm precision—but our Babies app extends that philosophy to every woman, everywhere.

Through Babies, we help women take control of their fertility with personalized supplement protocols, diagnostic insights and lifestyle adjustments—often giving them the answers and improvements they need before resorting to complex medical intervention.

Our approach bridges technology and human touch. Whether it’s through Dr. Arnold’s one-on-one care or Babies intelligent digital tools, our mission is the same: to replace confusion and sales tactics with clarity, science and genuine care.

Biggest Challenge

Balancing motherhood, marriage and building multiple companies has been my biggest challenge—and my greatest teacher. It taught me that resilience isn’t about doing it all; it’s about knowing what truly matters. Leadership isn’t perfection, it’s staying grounded in purpose even when everything feels uncertain.

Defining Success

Early on, success meant recognition and milestones. Now, success means impact.

It’s the message from a woman who says, “I didn’t think I could become a mom until I found your clinic or app.” It’s knowing my children will grow up seeing their parents build something that helps others create families of their own.

Business Values

Our values are compassion, transparency, innovation and inclusion. We believe in caring for patients the way we’d want our own family cared for. We innovate constantly but never lose sight of the human heart behind every embryo and every decision.

Taking Risks

Leaving a comfortable career path to enter the highly regulated, high-stakes world of fertility medicine was the biggest leap of faith. But trusting my instincts—and partnering with my husband, a double board-certified fertility specialist—allowed us to build something truly unique: a brand that marries science and soul.

Mindset Shifts

Every morning, I practice gratitude—even on chaotic days with toddlers and deadlines. I’ve also learned to delegate, set clear boundaries and remind myself that rest is part of the work.

The mindset shift was realizing I don’t need to hustle to prove my worth. My power is in my presence, creativity and connection to purpose.

Advice for Women

You don’t need to have it all figured out—you just need to begin. Start where you are, with what you have and build as you go. The clarity comes in motion. And don’t wait for permission, especially not from fear. Your story and your voice are the most powerful business plans you’ll ever have.

Leaving a Legacy

I hope my work reminds women that they can build empires without abandoning empathy.

That they can be mothers and moguls, partners and pioneers. And that’s when we design the systems—from healthcare to business—we build ones that actually heal.

Annabel Lawee next to co-founder Dale Stabler (left)

© Lindy Lin / Courtesy of More than Moms

ANNABEL LAWEE

CO-FOUNDER, MORE THAN MOMS , @WEAREMORETHANMOMS

Defining Moments

We started We Are More Than Moms out of our own need for connection. As new moms living away from family in LA, we joined all the groups but still felt something was missing. What began as casual dinners and events to feel supported quickly turned into something magical: a genuine community. More Than Moms was born organically from that experience, and as we’ve grown our families, the brand has evolved with us. Today, we’ve expanded beyond in-person gatherings to include a podcast, group coaching on identity shifts in motherhood and a digital community centered around modern motherhood.

Life Influences

We both balance careers outside of More Than Moms. For me, that includes my work as a career coach, helping clients navigate transitions from corporate to entrepreneurship, and previously, Fly With Breeze, a ghost kitchen concept for airports that I’ve now sold. We lead with authenticity, not as experts, but as women sharing our journeys in hopes that others feel seen, supported and less alone. What began as a passion project has become an aligned, purpose-driven business that beautifully complements everything else I do.

Market Demand

We wanted to create a space that felt real—centered on community, authenticity and the unfiltered side of motherhood. Our goal, especially through The Next Chapter group coaching program, is to normalize the identity shifts that happen postpartum and help women reconnect with who they are beyond motherhood.

Biggest Challenge

Doing things before we feel “ready.” We have learned that waiting for the perfect time holds you back; you just have to start. Small, consistent steps add up, and looking back, it’s those baby steps that create momentum and confidence.

Defining Success

Success for me is all about impact. If our work helps one person feel connected, fulfilled, or less alone, that’s success. Over time, I’ve learned to value depth over numbers and to build in ways that feel aligned with both motherhood and my own fulfillment.

Taking Risks

Before More Than Moms, I founded Fly With Breeze, a ghost kitchen business for airports. I quit my job with nothing but a PowerPoint slide that said, “Airport food sucks.” It was a bold leap into a complex, bureaucratic industry, but it taught me resilience and the importance of being resourceful, flexible and not letting others’ “no’s” dictate your path.

I live by this quote: “The brick walls are there for a reason. The brick walls are not there to keep us out. The brick walls are there to give us a chance to show how badly we want something. Because the brick walls are there to stop the people who don’t want it badly enough.”

Mindset Shifts

Waking up before my kids to carve out “me time”—whether it’s journaling, working out or simply being still, grounds me. As moms, we give endlessly, but protecting that time makes me a better parent, partner and leader. I’m also a big believer in movement throughout the day—taking calls while walking, catching up with friends on walks or even doing client sessions on the go. I truly feel my best when I’m outside and moving.

Advice for Women

Just start. There’s no such thing as “ready.” The clarity, confidence and courage all come after you begin.

Leaving a Legacy

I hope to show that you can build a life that holds both ambition and presence – that being a mom and pursuing your dreams can coexist beautifully. It’s definitely a juggling act, and it’s never perfect, but I hope to show women they can feel fulfilled in their identities beyond “mom” too.

Courtesy of Alka Jimenez / Eveleigh PR

ALKA JIMENEZ

FOUNDER AND CEO, EVELEIGH PR , @ALKAOFFICIAL

Defining Moments

Coming from England, where there’s such a rich mix of cultures and fashion influences, I was always surrounded by diversity in style, fabric and perspective. When I moved to LA, I noticed there weren’t many PR agencies that represented that same level of variety, especially when it came to emerging international brands. Everything felt a bit one-note.

I wanted to change that to bring that global eye for fashion into the U.S. market and open stylists’ minds to new textures, colors and silhouettes from around the world. That was the spark behind Eveleigh PR. Over time, that vision has evolved into building a platform that not only connects international brands to Hollywood but also celebrates cultural storytelling through fashion.

Life Influences

Growing up in London and later building my career in Los Angeles taught me how to move between worlds, classic and contemporary, polished and bold. That duality defines how I lead. I bring a mix of British refinement and LA creativity to everything we do. Being a mother has also shaped my leadership; it’s made me more intentional with my time and deeply empathetic toward my team. I understand balance, pressure and the value of creating an environment where women can thrive in both life and career.

Market Demand

I noticed that many PR agencies in LA focused on the same handful of brands and aesthetics; there wasn’t much representation for international designers or emerging labels with unique cultural perspectives. I wanted to change that by creating space for global fashion voices and helping stylists and influencers discover something new.

My approach was to merge that international diversity I grew up around in England with the modern, celebrity-driven PR landscape of Los Angeles. Instead of following trends, I focused on curating brands that told a story, bringing in pieces with soul, heritage and a point of view. That’s what set Eveleigh PR apart. We introduced a fresh kind of luxury: global, inclusive and full of personality.

Biggest Challenge

The hardest part was scaling while maintaining quality. In PR, growth can come fast, but if you say yes to everything, you risk losing the brand DNA that makes you special. I learned to protect our standards and to trust my instincts when something doesn’t align. That taught me that resilience isn’t just pushing through challenges; it’s knowing when to pause, refine and come back stronger.

Defining Success

In the beginning, success was purely financial—signing big clients, landing press, growing the team. Now, it’s about balance and legacy. Success to me means building something sustainable, empowering other women and having the freedom to choose projects that inspire me, not just the ones that look good on paper.

Business Values

Authenticity, alignment and excellence. I don’t believe in doing things just because they’re trending. Everything we do must align with the brand, the audience, and the energy we want to put out. We lead with kindness, but we’re also bold and we value relationships over transactions. That’s how we’ve built trust with clients, stylists and influencers alike.

Taking Risks

Leaving a secure career path to launch Eveleigh PR was the biggest risk. I started with little more than a laptop, a handful of contacts and a vision. There were moments of doubt, but that leap paid off tenfold. We’ve built a brand that now represents global fashion names and works with top-tier influencers and stylists, all because I trusted my gut before the success was visible.

Mindset Shifts

I’ve learned that my energy is my most valuable asset. I start my mornings with intention: skincare, breakfast, time with my kids, before diving into work. I also practice mental resets throughout the day to stay grounded. Professionally, I’ve shifted from “doing everything” to “leading intentionally.” Delegation, boundaries and self-belief have been game changers.

Advice for Women

Don’t wait to feel ready. Clarity comes through action. Start with what you have and refine as you go. Every big brand you admire began as a rough draft. And remember, confidence isn’t about knowing everything, it’s about trusting that you can figure it out. You are the strategy.

Leaving a Legacy

I want my story to show that you can build a powerful business and have a beautiful life- that ambition and softness can coexist. I hope Eveleigh PR becomes a blueprint for modern female leadership: a brand built on intuition, creativity and genuine connection. I want the next generation of women to know they can create success on their own terms.

Courtesy of Heidi D’Amelio / D’Amelio Brands

HEIDI D’AMELIO

CO-FOUNDER AND CREATIVE PARTNER, D’AMELIO BRANDS, @HEIDIDAMELIO

Defining Moments

As a family, we talked about being in the food space, and like so many, food is what brings us together to enjoy and connect. Be Happy Snacks was born from something simple and familiar. After years of packing lunches and navigating everyone’s snack preferences, creating something together in the food space just felt like a great move. Be Happy Snacks is a healthy indulgent brand built on joy, connection and making people feel happy. We are excited to introduce new popcorn flavors and expand into other snack categories.

Life Influences

Being a stay-at-home mom for so many years shaped how I approach everything, with intention, patience and people at the center. I love collaborating with my family through our Be Happy Snacks brand because we all bring something to the table to help the brand be everything we could ever imagine. I bring a belief that everyone deserves to feel seen: the sales team, our licensing partner and our customers. My life experience grounds me in empathy and reminds me that success is shared.

Market Demand

We wanted to create a snack that was fun, nostalgic and joyful. Something that made people smile before they even opened the bag. Flavors like cotton candy and birthday cake are unconventional but have been our best sellers, and for those with more mainstream taste buds, our white cheddar and sweet & salty is the perfect option. Our approach was simple: make popcorn that tastes incredible, with interesting flavors, while keeping it light and playful. [YouTuber] Mr. Beast has the young male customer with [his brand] Feastables, and we want to fill the gap so girls also have a snack that will make them feel they are connecting through Be Happy Snacks.

Biggest Challenge

My biggest challenge has been stepping into a co-founder role later in life and trusting that my perspective mattered. It taught me that resilience isn’t loud, it’s steady, consistent and rooted in showing up even when you’re unsure. Leadership, for me, is about learning out loud and letting the people around you shine just as brightly.

Defining Success

Success used to mean checking off milestones; now it means building something rooted in joy, purpose and connection. For Be Happy Snacks, success is creating a brand people genuinely love and feel like a part of the process, as well as an extension of our family. For my personal brand, it’s about helping women trust themselves, feel less alone and embrace every chapter of their lives with confidence.

Business Values

Connection, integrity and fun. Whether it’s our family working together or our team behind the scenes, we operate with transparency and genuine care. We also make space for creativity and play because joy fuels better ideas.

Taking Risks

Being in the public eye and building my personal brand on my own terms was a huge leap, especially at 54 years old, as my husband Marc and I are now empty nesters. I had to trust that sharing my real experiences, the beautiful, the messy and everything in between would resonate. It ended up opening doors for partnerships, panel opportunities and a community I truly love.

Mindset Shifts

Strength training, mobility work, sauna and cold plunge keep me grounded mentally as much as physically. I also build intention into my day, even if it’s just 10 quiet minutes in the morning before my feet hit the floor. Having deep conversations with my family has been such a huge part of my personal growth, as well as taking time to breathe and sit with my thoughts. Being present and leading with an open heart is always a priority. I remind myself that growth doesn’t require starting over; it simply requires shifting forward.

Advice for Women

Start small, stay curious, find mentors and give yourself permission to figure it out as you go. You don’t have to have the full plan, and it doesn’t have to be perfect. You just need the first step and the willingness to adjust along the way. Surround yourself with people who lift you, not the ones who make you doubt your own voice. And my No. 1 piece of advice is to trust yourself!

Leaving a Legacy

I hope women see that reinvention is always possible at any age, in any season. I want my work to show that you can lead with heart, build with integrity and still have fun in the process. Most of all, I want to leave behind a reminder that building something with people who believe in your vision is the foundation for everything that comes next.

Featured image © Steven Simione