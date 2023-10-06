In a world where personal growth and transformation have become an integral part of our lives, the search for effective tools to survive and thrive has become a priority. Moreover, as journalists and content creators, it is our responsibility to provide inspiration and guidance to readers on how to lead and grow our businesses with purpose.

According to Roger K. Allen, Ph.D., an expert in the personal transformation and family development arena, “Living with purpose means that you stop living mechanically. It means you live with intention and experience yourself as [a] creator in making a better world.” In other words, your purpose is your reason for being—or the “bigger picture” contribution you want to make to those around you.

How to define your purpose

So, what fills your cup? What do you want others to remember you for? How will you continue to evolve your professional life with authenticity and intention? As Allen reminds us, “A purpose, unlike a goal, is not something you ever achieve. Rather, it defines the direction of your life.”

Your purpose also connects you with something bigger than yourself by helping you focus on the larger good—so you can make a difference in your community, with your employees, amongst your peers or within your philanthropy efforts.

Throughout the November/December 2023 issue, you will find valuable teachings from thought leaders and entrepreneurs across the country who offer inspirational paths to personal growth, success and fulfillment. Find out how Tamron Hall’s illustrious work on daytime television has inspired millions of people to share their stories of struggle and strength. Also learn practical tips to avoid exhaustion, burnout and imposter syndrome when you place too much purpose in certain areas in our Dear Debbie column. Every article in this issue is meant to share insights that might steer your actions toward a purpose-driven life.

Define your purpose and live with intention

At SUCCESS, we know it takes a certain kind of je ne sais quoi to overcome obstacles and make the necessary pivots on the way to progress. We recognize that when you set your sights high and hone your abilities to achieve, you are given the opportunity to persevere with intention. And it is with this intention that we continue to be better and do better in our personal and professional lives.

It’s all about recognizing your personal checks and balances. And whether you are practicing self-regulation, cultivating emotional intelligence or connecting with like-minded business owners, we want you to master your entrepreneurial endeavors.

For me, purpose is a personal mission statement—it’s how I plan to make my mark in this world.

This article originally appeared in the November/December 2023 issue of SUCCESS magazine. Photo courtesy of ©Mike D’Avello.