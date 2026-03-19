The Modern Media Mindset

Over the past 30 years, I’ve had the incredible privilege of telling stories, building brands, launching publications and connecting with audiences across the globe.

What started for me as a traditional print career—armed with a notepad, red pen and Rolodex—has evolved into a dynamic, multi-platform journey fueled by innovation, technology and creativity at every turn.

The media landscape is constantly shifting. We’ve watched print give way to digital; seen the rise of social media, streaming content, podcasts, newsletters, and now, the everyday use of AI tools and automation in storytelling. It’s both exhilarating and, if I’m honest, a little bittersweet. Letting go of the “old-school” methods—things we once held sacred like layout boards, in-person editorial meetings and painstakingly curated, handheld recorder interviews—can feel like saying goodbye to an old friend.

I miss those days at the start of my journalism career, back in Toronto, Canada, where running around as an inexperienced reporter with a pen in hand was the norm. It was the rush of getting the story firsthand that will always hold a place in my heart. Still, with new software platforms and tech tools giving us the ability to create and share content faster, smarter and more creatively than ever before, we now have access to global audiences at the click of a button. This means the world to me on so many levels. It’s no secret: AI tools are helping us create content faster, brainstorm ideas, analyze trends and connect with consumers in astonishing new ways.

These shifts are not just changing how we work—they’re changing who we can reach and why we create in the first place.

At SUCCESS® Enterprises, our mission has always been to inspire, empower and support personal and professional growth. What excites me most about this next chapter is that we’re no longer limited by format or geography. From interactive digital issues and short-form videos to device-friendly newsletters and global online communities, there are countless new ways to connect and create meaning in people’s lives.

Yes, change can be daunting. But it can also be the spark for evolution, both individually and collectively. Thank you for being on this incredible journey with us—and with me. As media continues to evolve, so will we.

With gratitude and purpose,

Kerrie Lee Brown

Editor-in-Chief

SUCCESS® Enterprises

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Photo by Chermetra Keys