Leadership

Being Resilient Set Me Free

By Kerrie Lee BrownPublished May 21, 20262 min read
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When I think about the word "resilience,” I recall a time in my life about a year ago when I doubted my skills and my very existence. I just couldn’t see through the clouds and feared there wasn’t going to be an upswing—not then, not ever. I was hot off my divorce and in the middle of a corporate restructure, unsure where my next chapter would lead me. And then, I met Tim Storey at an ASPIRE event in Denver.

I remember him saying that without resilience, nothing in life is worth the effort. But it was true. I had kids. I had a career worth fighting for. I had my health. And I wanted to create a legacy I could be proud of. After our brief interaction, I remember picking myself up, slowly but surely, and my days got brighter.

This month, I am honored to introduce Tim to the SUCCESS® family. Many of you may already know that Tim is not only a world-renowned life coach and motivational speaker but also a living example of resilience in action.

Through his work, he teaches that resilience is cultivated by mindset, self-awareness and the courage to keep moving forward, even when the path is uncertain.

At SUCCESS®, we celebrate resilience not as a buzzword but as a practice. Whether navigating business hurdles, personal transitions or unexpected disruptions, the most impactful leaders are those who rise, adapt and continue to inspire. Tim’s insights and observations serve as a timely reminder: Your ability to persevere will always outlast temporary obstacles. He emphasizes that setbacks are not failures—they are lessons, opportunities and stepping stones to success.

Leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators of every kind all encounter moments that test their grit, patience and vision. It’s how we respond to setbacks, failures and unexpected challenges that ultimately define the trajectory of our careers and lives. No matter what you’re going through, resilience leads the charge and helps us persevere without reservation or hesitation. Resilience is a necessity to survive. It has helped me—as I hope it does you.

With gratitude and purpose,

Kerrie Lee Brown
Editor-in-Chief
SUCCESS® magazine

This article was first published in theMay/June 2026 issue of SUCCESS magazine. Get your copy here.

Kerrie Lee Brown

Kerrie Lee Brown

Drawing on decades of experience in journalism and media, RedLily® Media founder Kerrie Lee Brown works with visionary leaders and organizations to shape compelling narratives that elevate brands, inspire audiences and drive meaningful change. During her career, she has written for more than 150 publications worldwide and has interviewed the world’s foremost voices in business, leadership and culture. She is also the co-founder of Lioness Global Initiatives™, where she creates immersive experiences that blend cultural exploration, authentic community building and leadership development to inspire high-impact women around the world.

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