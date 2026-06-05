Tech and The Human Touch

As leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries, we all face a choice: Evolve with technology or risk being left behind by it. The difference between disruption and reinvention lies in how we adapt, and more importantly, how we stay human in the process.

This month’s cover star, Robert Herjavec, star of Shark Tank, has become a powerful voice on the topic of artificial intelligence, technology and cybersecurity. As the founder of Herjavec Group, one of the world’s leading cybersecurity firms, he has spent decades helping organizations defend against evolving digital threats while championing innovation in emerging technologies like AI. His journey from immigrant with limited resources to global tech entrepreneur demonstrates how vision, persistence and adaptability can shape the future of entire industries.

Robert joined us for this cover shoot, and what stood out to me most was not only his calming nature and willingness to be poked and prodded for a day, but his stance on how entrepreneurship is still about people.

On stages and in interviews, he says he reminds founders that investors don’t just invest in technology—they invest in the people behind it. The story, passion and leadership of the entrepreneur are what ultimately bring innovation to life.

At SUCCESS®, we’ve always been about transformation, and in this new era, technology is the tool that makes that transformation limitless. But what inspires me most are the people behind the innovation. The people who ask how technology can serve humanity, not the other way around.

Robert sees AI as a transformative force, but he believes the future will belong to people who combine human intuition, empathy and vision with powerful technology. And that’s why our message for entrepreneurs at any stage is clear: Learn the tools of AI, but never forget that innovation ultimately begins with human ideas and leadership.

With gratitude,

Kerrie Lee Brown

Editor-in-Chief

SUCCESS® Magazine

This article was first published in the July/August 2026 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Get your copy here.