AI & Technology

Tech and The Human Touch

By Kerrie Lee BrownPublished June 5, 20262 min read
SUCCESS Editor-in-Chief Kerrie Lee Brown with Robert Herjavec during the Jul/Aug 2026 cover shoot.
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As leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries, we all face a choice: Evolve with technology or risk being left behind by it. The difference between disruption and reinvention lies in how we adapt, and more importantly, how we stay human in the process.

This month’s cover star, Robert Herjavec, star of Shark Tank, has become a powerful voice on the topic of artificial intelligence, technology and cybersecurity. As the founder of Herjavec Group, one of the world’s leading cybersecurity firms, he has spent decades helping organizations defend against evolving digital threats while championing innovation in emerging technologies like AI. His journey from immigrant with limited resources to global tech entrepreneur demonstrates how vision, persistence and adaptability can shape the future of entire industries.

Robert joined us for this cover shoot, and what stood out to me most was not only his calming nature and willingness to be poked and prodded for a day, but his stance on how entrepreneurship is still about people.

On stages and in interviews, he says he reminds founders that investors don’t just invest in technology—they invest in the people behind it. The story, passion and leadership of the entrepreneur are what ultimately bring innovation to life.

At SUCCESS®, we’ve always been about transformation, and in this new era, technology is the tool that makes that transformation limitless. But what inspires me most are the people behind the innovation. The people who ask how technology can serve humanity, not the other way around.

Robert sees AI as a transformative force, but he believes the future will belong to people who combine human intuition, empathy and vision with powerful technology. And that’s why our message for entrepreneurs at any stage is clear: Learn the tools of AI, but never forget that innovation ultimately begins with human ideas and leadership.

With gratitude,

Kerrie Lee Brown
Editor-in-Chief
SUCCESS® Magazine

This article was first published in the July/August 2026 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Get your copy here.

Kerrie Lee Brown

Kerrie Lee Brown

Drawing on decades of experience in journalism and media, RedLily® Media founder Kerrie Lee Brown works with visionary leaders and organizations to shape compelling narratives that elevate brands, inspire audiences and drive meaningful change. During her career, she has written for more than 150 publications worldwide and has interviewed the world’s foremost voices in business, leadership and culture. She is also the co-founder of Lioness Global Initiatives™, where she creates immersive experiences that blend cultural exploration, authentic community building and leadership development to inspire high-impact women around the world.

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