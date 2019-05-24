13 Memorial Day Quotes to Honor America’s Fallen Soldiers
This weekend, we remember and honor the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for our nation and our freedom. Let these Memorial Day quotes remind you of the true meaning of the holiday.
1. “Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.” –Franklin D. Roosevelt
2. “Our nation owes a debt to its fallen heroes that we can never fully repay, but we can honor their sacrifice.” –Barack Obama
3. “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter the words, but to live by them.” –John F. Kennedy
4. “May we never forget freedom isn’t free.” –Unknown
5. “We don’t know them all, but we owe them all.” –Unknown
6. “This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” –Elmer Davis
7. “And they who for their country die shall fill an honored grave, for glory lights the soldier’s tomb, and beauty weeps the brave.” –Joseph Rodman Drake
8. “For love of country they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue.” –James A. Garfield
9. “Courage is almost a contradiction in terms. It means a strong desire to live taking the form of readiness to die.” –G.K. Chesterton
10. “Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.” –Unknown
11. “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God such men lived.” –George S. Patton
12. “A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.” –Joseph Campbell
13. “Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime.” –Adlai Stevenson II
Photo by @motherspreciousgems via Twenty20
