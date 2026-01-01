1897
Hotelier and author Orison Swett Marden sat in a small bedroom on Bowdoin Street in Boston churning out the very first issue of SUCCESS magazine.
1930s
Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill and How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie are published, which, along with SUCCESS, helped form the foundation of personal development.
1954-1980
Napoleon Hill and W. Clement Stone, another writer and major personal development figure at the time, published the magazine as the rebranded SUCCESS Unlimited, eventually returning to its roots as SUCCESS.
2008
After an acquisition by VideoPlus (later renamed SUCCESS Partners), the magazine was completely relaunched, bolstered for the first time by SUCCESS.com.
2020
SUCCESS Enterprises was acquired by eXp World Holdings, the parent company of eXp Realty.
TODAY
SUCCESS Enterprises continues to lead as the authority in personal and professional development. Through SUCCESS magazine, SUCCESS.com, SUCCESS® Coaching, SUCCESS Events, and the Jim Rohn legacy collection, the brand reaches millions. Now, with SUCCESS Achievers and SUCCESS Scholars launching soon, a new era of AI-powered personal growth is taking shape.
Meet the Team
Glenn Sanford
Managing Director & Publisher
Managing Director & Publisher
Amy Cosper
Editor-in-Chief
Editor-in-Chief
Amy Cosper is a journalist, editor and author with a lifelong fascination for the people, ideas and improbable moments that move culture forward. She lives on a ranch in Colorado, where she's often riding motorcycles, kayaking or finding stories in unexpected places. "The best journalism doesn't just inform; it changes and challenges the way we see the world."
Rachel Nead
Vice President of Innovation
Matthew Ferry
Lead Instructor, SUCCESS Coaching Certification™
Lead Instructor, SUCCESS Coaching Certification™
Matthew Ferry is the Lead Instructor of SUCCESS Coaching Certification and a spiritual teacher to high performers. His peer-reviewed method, the Rapid Enlightenment Process, helps entrepreneurs and executives quiet the mind and create Enlightened Prosperity. Author of Quiet Mind Epic Life and 2x TEDx speaker.
Lauren Kerrigan
Creative Director
Tyler Clayton
Platform Steward - Digital Content Ecosystem
Platform Steward - Digital Content Ecosystem
Shawana Crayton
Customer Service Specialist
Carlos Gutierrez
Video Production Specialist
Video Production Specialist
Harmony Heslop
Content Manager, JimRohn.com
Content Manager, JimRohn.com
Sarah Kuta
Copy Editor/Fact-Checker
Copy Editor/Fact-Checker
Virginia Le
Senior Production Manager
Senior Production Manager
Ava Leach
Director of Community & Partnerships
Director of Community & Partnerships
Ava leads strategic relationship development with entrepreneurs, thought leaders, contributors and industry partners who align with the SUCCESS mission. She focuses on building meaningful connections that strengthen brand partnerships and create opportunities for collaboration across the SUCCESS ecosystem.
Denise Long
QC/Fact-Checker
Jamie Lyons
Operations Coordinator
Rena Machani
Associate Editor
Associate Editor
Kristen McMahon
Partnership Manager, events.SUCCESS.com
Partnership Manager, events.SUCCESS.com
Belle Mitchum
Marketing Editor
Marketing Editor
Destinie Orndoff
Marketing Copywriter
Staci Parks
Copy Editor/Fact-Checker
Copy Editor/Fact-Checker
Jazzlyn Torres
Communications Coordinator
Communications Coordinator