1897

Hotelier and author Orison Swett Marden sat in a small bedroom on Bowdoin Street in Boston churning out the very first issue of SUCCESS magazine.

1930s

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill and How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie are published, which, along with SUCCESS, helped form the foundation of personal development.

1954-1980

Napoleon Hill and W. Clement Stone, another writer and major personal development figure at the time, published the magazine as the rebranded SUCCESS Unlimited, eventually returning to its roots as SUCCESS.

2008

After an acquisition by VideoPlus (later renamed SUCCESS Partners), the magazine was completely relaunched, bolstered for the first time by SUCCESS.com.

2020

SUCCESS Enterprises was acquired by eXp World Holdings, the parent company of eXp Realty.

TODAY

SUCCESS Enterprises continues to lead as the authority in personal and professional development. Through SUCCESS magazine, SUCCESS.com, SUCCESS® Coaching, SUCCESS Events, and the Jim Rohn legacy collection, the brand reaches millions. Now, with SUCCESS Achievers and SUCCESS Scholars launching soon, a new era of AI-powered personal growth is taking shape.

Meet the Team

Glenn Sanford

Glenn Sanford

Managing Director & Publisher

Managing Director & Publisher

Glenn Sanford is reimagining SUCCESS as a next-gen platform for personal growth, leadership, and high performance. By fusing its legacy with modern innovation, he is turning SUCCESS into a catalyst for transformation—where timeless principles meet the tools of the AI era.
Amy Cosper

Amy Cosper

Editor-in-Chief

Editor-in-Chief

Amy Cosper is a journalist, editor and author with a lifelong fascination for the people, ideas and improbable moments that move culture forward. She lives on a ranch in Colorado, where she's often riding motorcycles, kayaking or finding stories in unexpected places. "The best journalism doesn't just inform; it changes and challenges the way we see the world."

Rachel Nead

Rachel Nead

Vice President of Innovation

Vice President of Innovation

Rachel is a mentor, coach, and AI builder helping unlock growth using the tools of tomorrow. With a decade in real estate, social media marketing, and public speaking, she brings tech, heart, and systems together to help people scale with ease.
Matthew Ferry

Matthew Ferry

Lead Instructor, SUCCESS Coaching Certification™

Lead Instructor, SUCCESS Coaching Certification™

Matthew Ferry is the Lead Instructor of SUCCESS Coaching Certification and a spiritual teacher to high performers. His peer-reviewed method, the Rapid Enlightenment Process, helps entrepreneurs and executives quiet the mind and create Enlightened Prosperity. Author of Quiet Mind Epic Life and 2x TEDx speaker.

Lauren Kerrigan

Lauren Kerrigan

Creative Director

Creative Director

Lauren is the wrangler and creator of branding and graphic assets for all business divisions across SUCCESS Enterprises. She is driven to make SUCCESS beautiful!
Tyler Clayton

Tyler Clayton

Platform Steward - Digital Content Ecosystem

Platform Steward - Digital Content Ecosystem

Tyler has spent his career across marketing and content — moving between roles as strategist, producer, writer, and creative lead. As Platform Steward at SUCCESS, he drives the digital content ecosystem, scaling personal growth through AI innovation and collective impact.
Shawana Crayton

Shawana Crayton

Customer Service Specialist

Customer Service Specialist

Shawana has been with Success Enterprises for three years. With over 20 years of customer service experience, she finds joy in assisting others.
Carlos Gutierrez

Carlos Gutierrez

Video Production Specialist

Video Production Specialist

Carlos is a seasoned Video Production Specialist with over 10 years of professional experience. He has collaborated with a diverse range of companies and brands, specializing in direct response video production that combines strategic messaging, compelling storytelling, and performance-driven visuals to engage audiences and drive measurable business results.
Harmony Heslop

Harmony Heslop

Content Manager, JimRohn.com

Content Manager, JimRohn.com

Harmony is a certified life coach and Content Manager for Jim Rohn at SUCCESS, where she leads the development, growth, and evolution of one of personal development’s most influential legacies. She oversees content strategy, platform development, and digital experiences—building a scalable ecosystem of courses, community, and media that brings timeless principles to a modern audience.
Sarah Kuta

Sarah Kuta

Copy Editor/Fact-Checker

Copy Editor/Fact-Checker

Sarah Kuta is a freelance writer and editor based in Longmont, Colorado. Her work has appeared in National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Smithsonian magazine, AFAR, Travel+Leisure, NBC News, Food & Wine, Robb Report, and many other publications. She studied journalism at Northwestern University.
Virginia Le

Virginia Le

Senior Production Manager

Senior Production Manager

Virginia is a detail-oriented individual responsible for overseeing numerous aspects, both significant and minor, in her role. Joining SUCCESS magazine's print production team in 2018, she ensures the Editorial Team stays on track, coordinates with printers, bulk customers, advertisers, vendors, and consultants to ensure timely magazine production.
Ava Leach

Ava Leach

Director of Community & Partnerships

Director of Community & Partnerships

Ava leads strategic relationship development with entrepreneurs, thought leaders, contributors and industry partners who align with the SUCCESS mission. She focuses on building meaningful connections that strengthen brand partnerships and create opportunities for collaboration across the SUCCESS ecosystem.

Denise Long

Denise Long

QC/Fact-Checker

QC/Fact-Checker

With over 20 years of professional experience in copy editing, writing, and fact-checking, Denise has worked with a variety of industries from news media and tech startups to academic institutions and nonprofits. At SUCCESS, she is a vigilant extra set of eyes for style and accuracy.
Jamie Lyons

Jamie Lyons

Operations Coordinator

Operations Coordinator

Jamie has a wealth of experience in executive support, operations, and project management with a strong background in startup environments, where she's worn many hats beyond the traditional executive assistant role.
Rena Machani

Rena Machani

Associate Editor

Associate Editor

Rena grew up in Colorado and graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a degree in English before pursuing media and journalism. As Associate Editor at SUCCESS magazine, she shapes editorial coverage in every print issue—pairing sharp reporting with a curiosity for what readers care about next.
Kristen McMahon

Kristen McMahon

Partnership Manager, events.SUCCESS.com

Partnership Manager, events.SUCCESS.com

Kristen leads organizer partnerships and affiliate relations at SUCCESS Events, working directly with event organizers, speakers, and brands across the personal development space. Whether listing events, exploring affiliate opportunities, or building new partnerships, she is the go-to point of contact for bringing the best growth experiences to one platform.
Belle Mitchum

Belle Mitchum

Marketing Editor

Marketing Editor

Belle is a passionate marketing professional, experienced in managing diverse client portfolios and crafting tailored solutions across platforms. She holds an M.S. in Marketing from Clemson University and a B.B.A. in Management from Texas State University. She is dedicated to community leadership, creative collaboration, and elevating engagement through strategic storytelling.
Destinie Orndoff

Destinie Orndoff

Marketing Copywriter

Marketing Copywriter

Destinie is a professional copywriter for SUCCESS and an indie filmmaker. A perpetually caffeinated marketing strategist and storyteller, she crafts impactful copy and articles designed to spark joy, believing the right words can inspire courage and meaningful change.
Staci Parks

Staci Parks

Copy Editor/Fact-Checker

Copy Editor/Fact-Checker

Staci is SUCCESS magazine's copy editor and fact-checker. She's edited regional magazines, taught at the university level, and even did a stint as a small-town crime reporter at a Louisiana newspaper. She lives in Dallas, Texas, with her husband and two very adorable, very spoiled dogs.
Jazzlyn Torres

Jazzlyn Torres

Communications Coordinator

Communications Coordinator

Jazzlyn is a New England based communications and marketing enthusiast who blends strategy and creativity together to bring SUCCESS to life. With a background in psychology and digital marketing, she crafts messages that engage, inspire and connect audiences—always curious, always learning, and always thinking about the next great story to tell.