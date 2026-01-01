1897 Hotelier and author Orison Swett Marden sat in a small bedroom on Bowdoin Street in Boston churning out the very first issue of SUCCESS magazine.

1930s Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill and How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie are published, which, along with SUCCESS, helped form the foundation of personal development.

1954-1980 Napoleon Hill and W. Clement Stone, another writer and major personal development figure at the time, published the magazine as the rebranded SUCCESS Unlimited, eventually returning to its roots as SUCCESS.

2008 After an acquisition by VideoPlus (later renamed SUCCESS Partners ), the magazine was completely relaunched, bolstered for the first time by SUCCESS.com .

2020 SUCCESS Enterprises was acquired by eXp World Holdings, the parent company of eXp Realty.