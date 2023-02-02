29 Growth Mindset Quotes to Inspire You in 2023

Growth mindset quotes span history. You can find evidence of what we now call a growth mindset in the words of great leaders, philosophers and spiritual leaders even in ancient times.

Consider the Chinese proverb: “A man grows most tired while standing still.”

Or text from the Book of Romans in the Bible: “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.”

Modern research has breathed fresh life into understanding what truly motivates us. In her 2006 book, Mindset: The New Psychology of Success, Stanford University Professor of Psychology Carol S. Dweck, Ph.D., brought a scientific approach to developing a truly transformational mindset. Dweck suggests that, through reflective action, we can reach new heights of personal well-being, resilience and ultimate professional success.

This understanding spawned a new era of influential women and men in the areas of growth mindset, mindfulness, well-being and life-changing success. They include motivational authors and leadership speakers who have assisted millions at both the personal and corporate level to bring their dreams to life. Here are some of the best growth mindset quotes from this new era, along with a few of our favorite classics.

Mindfulness, Health & Well-Being Growth Mindset Quotes

“The only thing that will limit your success is your mind. Your body will be ready for the challenge.”

—Mo Brossette

“Small steps [in the right direction] are better than zero steps. If we want mindfulness to become a part of our lives, then, well, we need to incorporate it into the daily rhythm of our lives!”

—Karen M. Allen

“Saying thank you is the all-natural antidote for fear, anger and stress.”

—Ricky Mendez

“The more you are prone to feeling sensation in your body, the more important it is to train yourself to pause.”

—Alexia Vernon

“Haste and hurry can only bear children with many regrets along the way.”

—Senegalese proverb

“Training your mind to be in the present moment is the No. 1 key to making healthier choices.”

—Susan Albers

Perseverance, Entrepreneurship & Professional Success

“Becoming is better than being.”

—Carol S. Dweck, Ph.D.

“We all have the ability to manifest everything we want. It’s simply about knowing how to tap into your power within.”

—Natasha Graziano

“If you don’t sacrifice for what you want, what you want becomes the sacrifice.”

—Jay Shetty

“I hated every minute of training, but I said, ‘Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.’”

—Muhammad Ali

“Never confuse a clear path with a short distance.”

—Daren Martin

“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

—Thomas A. Edison

Growth Mindset Quotes About Building Relationships & Seeing Strength in Others

“Whatever you’re seeing on the outside is actually the reflection of yourself on the inside.”

—Natasha Graziano

“You have been assigned this mountain so that you can show others it can be moved.”

—Mel Robbins

“But when we look for the good in others, we start to see the best in ourselves too.”

—Jay Shetty

“I have learned that the greatest force in the world, besides love, is contribution. As my mentors have taught me—the secret to living is giving.”

—Ricky Mendez

“A great leader not only leads, he turns followers into leaders!”

—Daren Martin

Quotes About Overcoming Adversity & Building Resilience

“Failures are only failures when we don’t learn from them, because when we learn from them, they become lessons.”

—Jay Shetty

“Don’t stay stuck on the people who’ve hurt you. Move on and let your future give you the better that you deserve.”

—Trent Shelton

“When life throws a curveball, stop and shift.”

—Karen M. Allen

“Bad chapters can still create a story that ends well. Let your past be part of your story, not your identity.”

—Trent Shelton

“But if you really want to move forward in life and grow through what you go through, then you have to face the ugly… While your brain would much rather compartmentalize or suppress any uncomfortable emotions, that’s not helpful.”

—Karen M. Allen

“Patience, persistence and perspiration make an unbeatable combination for success.”

—Napoleon Hill

Growth Mindset Quotes About Taking Action

“Whatever you want in life is not going to be given. Everything is earned.”

—Mo Brossette

“You’ll never plow a field by turning it over in your mind.”

—Irish proverb

“There’s one thing that is guaranteed to increase your feelings of control over your life: a bias toward action.”

—Mel Robbins

“You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.”

—Zig Ziglar

“Your positive action combined with positive thinking results in success.”

—Shiv Khera

“Once you illuminate the stories that have created a glass ceiling for your moxie, you have the power to shatter them.”

—Alexia Vernon

