17 Wise Money Quotes About Earning, Saving, Spending and Wealth

Money can be a pretty sweet deal; it can provide you with an exciting lifestyle, glorious things and sometimes even a little happiness. The catch? Sometimes there isn’t enough money to go around—and it can only buy you happiness to a certain extent.

And since there are no trees growing free cash and no dollar bills raining from the sky into our purses and wallets, most of us live in a world of budgets. But the good thing is, when you take control of your money, you take control of your life, too.

Here are 17 quotes to inspire you to really appreciate your hard-earned money.

Quote about earning money

“There is a gigantic difference between earning a great deal of money and being rich.”

—Marlene Dietrich

“Money is usually attracted, not pursued.”

—Jim Rohn

“Money is multiplied in practical value depending on the number of W’s you control in your life: what you do, when you do it, where you do it and with whom you do it. I call this the ‘freedom multiplier.’”

—Timothy Ferriss, The 4-Hour Workweek

Quotes about saving money

“A simple fact that is hard to learn is that the time to save money is when you have some.”

—Joe Moore

“The habit of saving is itself an education; it fosters every virtue, teaches self-denial, cultivates the sense of order, trains to forethought and so broadens the mind.”

—T.T. Munger

“It’s not how much money you make, but how much money you keep, how hard it works for you and how many generations you keep it for.”

—Robert Kiyosaki

“The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket.”

—Will Rogers

“You must gain control over your money or the lack of it will forever control you.”

—Dave Ramsey

Quotes about wealth

“It’s good to have money and the things that money can buy, but it’s good, too, to check up once in a while and make sure that you haven’t lost the things that money can’t buy.”

—George Horace Lorimer

“If we command our wealth, we shall be rich and free. If our wealth commands us, we are poor indeed.”

—Edmund Burke

“If you would be wealthy… think of Saving as well as of Getting…. Away then with your expensive Follies, and you will not have so much Cause to complain of hard Times, heavy Taxes and chargeable Families.”

—Benjamin Franklin, The Way to Wealth

Quotes about spending money

“Never spend your money before you have it.”

—Thomas Jefferson

“Don’t tell me where your priorities are. Show me where you spend your money and I’ll tell you what they are.”

—James W. Frick

“Many folks think they aren’t good at earning money, when what they don’t know is how to use it.”

—Frank A. Clark

“Many people take no care of their money till they come nearly to the end of it, and others do just the same with their time.”

—Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

“But money is only a tool. It will take you wherever you wish, but it will not replace you as the driver. It will give you the means for the satisfaction of your desires, but it will not provide you with desires.”

—Ayn Rand, Atlas Shrugged

“A wise person should have money in their head, but not in their heart.”

—Jonathan Swift

This article was published in August 2016 and has been updated. Photo by Dobo Kristian/Shutterstock