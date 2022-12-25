25 Quotes About the Spirit of Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of year, with sparkling snowflakes and twinkling lights, happy carols and rosy cheeks, good cheer and warm fuzzy feelings. And although the holiday’s sweetest moments may look different for some of us this year, remember what truly matters: love, which still surrounds us, near or far. These Christmas spirit quotes will help remind you of that.

Merry Christmas to you and yours—and may these quotes about Christmas warm your heart.

Christmas Spirit Quotes

1. “What if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. What if Christmas… perhaps… means a little bit more!”

—Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

2. “Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.”

—Norman Vincent Peale

3. “My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others.”

—Bob Hope

4. “Peace on Earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day.”

—Helen Steiner Rice

5. “Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love!”

—Hamilton Wright Mabie

6. “I truly believe that if we keep telling the Christmas story, singing the Christmas songs and living the Christmas spirit, we can bring joy and happiness and peace to this world.”

—Norman Vincent Peale

7. “I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.”

—Ebenezer Scrooge, A Christmas Carol

8. “Christmas is a season for kindling the fire for hospitality in the hall, the genial flame of charity in the heart.”

—Washington Irving

9. “A good conscience is a continual Christmas.”

—Benjamin Franklin

10. “Christmas is a necessity. There has to be at least one day of the year to remind us that we’re here for something else besides ourselves.”

—Eric Sevareid

11. “Christmas is a bridge. We need bridges as the river of time flows past. Today’s Christmas should mean creating happy hours for tomorrow and relieving those of yesterday.”

—Gladys Taber

12. “Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection.”

—Winston Churchill

13. “Christmas is a tonic for our souls. It moves us to think of others rather than of ourselves. It directs our thoughts to giving.”

—B.C. Forbes

The Best Gifts You Can Give

14. “Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas.”

—Peg Bracken

15. “Christmas, my child, is love in action. Every time we love, every time we give, it’s Christmas.”

—Dale Evans

16. “The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: the happy presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other.”

—Burton Hillis

More Quotes About Christmas

17. “Oh, Christmas isn’t just a day, it’s a frame of mind.”

—Kris Kringle, Miracle on 34th Street

18. “Welcome Christmas while we stand, heart to heart, and hand in hand!”

—Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

19. “We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.”

—Laura Ingalls Wilder

20. “One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don’t clean it up too quickly.”

—Andy Rooney

21. “At Christmas, all roads lead home.”

—Marjorie Holmes

22. “What is Christmas? It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future.”

—Agnes M. Pahro

23. “He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree.”

—Roy L. Smith

24. “Christmas isn’t a season. It’s a feeling.”

—Edna Ferber

25. “Christmas is forever, not for just one day, / for loving, sharing, giving, are not to put away / like bells and lights and tinsel, in some box upon a shelf. / The good you do for others is good you do yourself.”

—Norman Wesley Brooks, Let Every Day Be Christmas

This article was published in December 2020 and has been updated. Photo by Ground Picture/Shutterstock