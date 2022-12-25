25 Quotes About the Spirit of Christmas

By Lydia Sweatt | December 25, 2022 |
couple embracing the spirit of christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of year, with sparkling snowflakes and twinkling lights, happy carols and rosy cheeks, good cheer and warm fuzzy feelings. And although the holiday’s sweetest moments may look different for some of us this year, remember what truly matters: love, which still surrounds us, near or far. These Christmas spirit quotes will help remind you of that.

Merry Christmas to you and yours—and may these quotes about Christmas warm your heart.

Christmas Spirit Quotes

1. “What if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. What if Christmas… perhaps… means a little bit more!” 

Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

2. “Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.” 

Norman Vincent Peale

3. “My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others.” 

Bob Hope

4. “Peace on Earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day.” 

Helen Steiner Rice

5. “Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love!” 

Hamilton Wright Mabie

6. “I truly believe that if we keep telling the Christmas story, singing the Christmas songs and living the Christmas spirit, we can bring joy and happiness and peace to this world.” 

Norman Vincent Peale

7. “I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.” 

Ebenezer Scrooge, A Christmas Carol

8. “Christmas is a season for kindling the fire for hospitality in the hall, the genial flame of charity in the heart.” 

Washington Irving

9. “A good conscience is a continual Christmas.” 

Benjamin Franklin

10. “Christmas is a necessity. There has to be at least one day of the year to remind us that we’re here for something else besides ourselves.” 

Eric Sevareid

11. “Christmas is a bridge. We need bridges as the river of time flows past. Today’s Christmas should mean creating happy hours for tomorrow and relieving those of yesterday.” 

Gladys Taber

12. “Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection.” 

Winston Churchill

13. “Christmas is a tonic for our souls. It moves us to think of others rather than of ourselves. It directs our thoughts to giving.” 

B.C. Forbes

The Best Gifts You Can Give

14. “Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas.” 

Peg Bracken

15. “Christmas, my child, is love in action. Every time we love, every time we give, it’s Christmas.” 

Dale Evans

16. “The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: the happy presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other.” 

Burton Hillis

More Quotes About Christmas

17. “Oh, Christmas isn’t just a day, it’s a frame of mind.” 

Kris Kringle, Miracle on 34th Street

18. “Welcome Christmas while we stand, heart to heart, and hand in hand!”

Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

19. “We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.” 

Laura Ingalls Wilder

20. “One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don’t clean it up too quickly.” 

Andy Rooney

21. “At Christmas, all roads lead home.” 

Marjorie Holmes

22. “What is Christmas? It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future.” 

Agnes M. Pahro

23. “He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree.” 

Roy L. Smith

24. “Christmas isn’t a season. It’s a feeling.” 

Edna Ferber

25. “Christmas is forever, not for just one day, / for loving, sharing, giving, are not to put away / like bells and lights and tinsel, in some box upon a shelf. / The good you do for others is good you do yourself.” 

Norman Wesley Brooks, Let Every Day Be Christmas

This article was published in December 2020 and has been updated. Photo by Ground Picture/Shutterstock

Lydia Sweatt
Articles

Lydia Sweatt is a freelance writer, bookworm, and bass guitar enthusiast. When she goes outside, a bicycle goes with her.

Posted in Lifestyle, Quotes

25 Comments

  1. akash kr on December 13, 2018 at 9:57 am

    awesome

    Reply
  2. Funny Christmas Quotes on December 19, 2018 at 11:16 am

    These Christmas quotes are amazing. Impressive collection!

    Reply
  3. David on December 20, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    I also want to add a lovely quote:

    Christmas is all about love, family and children,
    it doesn’t matter what we eat or
    what presents we get as long as the holidays are spent with loved ones.
    Happy Christmas to all

    Reply
  4. Tfue on December 21, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    awsommmmmmmmmmmmmeeeeeeeeee

    Reply
  5. Theo Pernod on December 24, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    Greatttt👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

    Reply
  6. alok kumar on September 22, 2019 at 3:58 am

    very nice post thank you.

    Reply
  7. merry christmas 2019 on October 17, 2019 at 4:49 am

    merry christmas to you bro from me
    happy christmas day to you

    thank you

    Reply
  8. Krishna Singhaniya on November 14, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    Wow very nice Quotes

    Reply
  9. Aroop on November 18, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    AWESOME! KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK

    Reply
  10. Merry christmas on November 28, 2019 at 2:49 am

    beautiful lines are there i loved it. An i will share this with my close ones for sure

    Reply
  11. Peter on December 1, 2019 at 3:42 am

    Thank U

    Reply
  12. https://thesoutherninstitute.com/ on December 2, 2019 at 9:27 am

    Christmas is always the most wonderful time of the year. Here in Philippines, Christmas is celebrated for the whole year, because we wait for it for the whole year through!

    Reply
  13. Praveen Soni on December 7, 2019 at 2:49 am

    Showing true spirit of Chistmass :)

    Reply
  14. Keisha Robinson on December 13, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    They missed a quote it is similar to this,“Christmas is a time of giving and of loving, anytime we love or give it’s Christmas”, I think it is a wonderful quote please add it

    Reply
  15. Ben Marsh on December 14, 2019 at 2:21 pm

    Outstanding way of reminding us why Christmas is so special.

    Reply
  16. Ximena on December 14, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    #LOVETHISQUOTES

    Reply
  17. Mazhar on December 16, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Thanks. We are looking a quote

    Reply
  18. Naeem Ul Hassan on December 18, 2019 at 6:46 am

    Good Article. Nice efforts

    Reply
  19. Krishna on December 19, 2019 at 7:24 am

    Wow this is very good Christmas Quotes.

    Reply
  20. JUDY AMATHI on December 19, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    its good to celebrate Christmas because its God who made us to be alive all the rest of days and months. i thank our almighty God so much cos He is our provider, guider and omnipotent. He made me to be who I am. His name be praised…
    Happy Holiday!

    Reply
  21. heaven Turbeaux on December 23, 2019 at 1:10 am

    Every time we love every time we give, merry Christmas !

    Reply
  22. Matt on December 29, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    Once in our world, a stable had something in it that was bigger than our whole world!
    C.S. Lewis

    Reply
  23. Robeson.May on January 3, 2020 at 10:13 am

    Most people want to transform the world, but few people want to transform themselves

    Reply
  24. Paul on January 9, 2020 at 2:09 am

    Nice one

    Reply
  25. Elsie Lovindino on December 26, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    Christmas is not just reiciving
    Its giving and sharing…..Merry Christmas Everyone…..

    Reply

Leave a Comment