22 Inspiring Quotes About Freedom
This Fourth of July, while you enjoy fireworks and barbecue, don’t forget the reason you’re celebrating. As you watch the sky light up with red, white and blue, don’t forget to be grateful and proud to be American—to be free. Remind yourself of the meaning behind Independence Day with these 22 quotes about freedom:
1. “I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will.” —Charlotte Bronte from Jane Eyre
2. “Lock up your libraries if you like; but there is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind.” —Virginia Woolf from A Room of One’s Own
3. “Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.” —Mahatma Gandhi
4. “The only real prison is fear, and the only real freedom is freedom from fear.” —Aung San Suu Kyi
5. “Freedom (n.): To ask nothing. To expect nothing. To depend on nothing.” —Ayn Rand from The Fountainhead
6. “We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories.” —Margaret Atwood from The Handmaid’s Tale
7. “In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved.” —Franklin D. Roosevelt
8. “We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it.” —William Faulkner
9. “Freedom lies in being bold.” —Robert Frost
10. “For what avail the plough or sail, or land or life, if freedom fail?” —Ralph Waldo Emerson
11. “Freedom is the open window through which pours the sunlight of the human spirit and human dignity.” —Herbert Hoover
12. “This, then, is the state of the union: free and restless, growing and full of hope. So it was in the beginning. So it shall always be, while God is willing, and we are strong enough to keep the faith.” —Lyndon B. Johnson
13. “I am an American; free born and free bred, where I acknowledge no man as my superior, except for his own worth, or as my inferior, except for his own demerit.” ― Theodore Roosevelt
14. “Is freedom anything else than the right to live as we wish? Nothing else.” —Epictetus
15. “Freedom means the opportunity to be what we never thought we would be.” —Daniel J. Boorstin
16. “Liberty, when it begins to take root, is a plant of rapid growth.” —George Washington
17. “Everything that is really great and inspiring is created by the individual who can labor in freedom.” —Albert Einstein
18. “Independence is a heady draught, and if you drink it in your youth, it can have the same effect on the brain as young wine does. It does not matter that its taste is not always appealing. It is addictive and with each drink you want more.” —Maya Angelou
19. “I believe in America because we have great dreams, and because we have the opportunity to make those dreams come true.” —Wendell Willkie
20. “Life without liberty is like a body without spirit.” —Kahlil Gibran
21. “Those who won our independence… valued liberty as an end and as a means. They believed liberty to be the secret of happiness and courage to be the secret of liberty.” —Louis D. Brandeis
22. “For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.” —Nelson Mandela
Editor’s note: This post was originally published in July 2016 and has been updated for freshness.
Photo by Jacob Morrison on Unsplash
Hi, great post! Freedom is a feeling. It is the most important feeling to have in an individual. It is freedom which lets one think and function freely at their own will.