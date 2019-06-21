11 Happy Quotes About Summertime

Bring out the shades, the beach balls and the family fun, because the first breeze of summer has officially blown.

The earth has tilted ever so slightly to bring us the summer solstice, the year’s longest day of sunshine—and today marks the start of the most restful season, the one filled with positive vibes and childhood nostalgia.

As you head out into the sun, warm your mind with these quotes about summertime.

1. “I like summer. I like warmer weather and long days. I’m one of those silly people who still enjoy lying in the sun—my children are horrified!” —Danielle Steel

2. “I was on the beach every summer. That was the pleasant part of my childhood because we were right by the sea. We’d take a picnic, and I’d spend hours in the water until I turned blue. You couldn’t get me out of there.” —Olga Kurylenko

3. “Summer has always been my favorite season. I feel happier.” —Zooey Deschanel

4. “One must maintain a little bit of summer, even in the middle of winter.” —Henry David Thoreau

5. “When I figured out how to work my grill, it was quite a moment. I discovered that summer is a completely different experience when you know how to grill.” —Taylor Swift

6. “Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?” —William Shakespeare

7. “Summer afternoon, summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language.” —Henry James

8. “I started working out with my father the summer I was 13, which was incredible for our relationship. Those were my summers: working out with my dad, hanging out with my brothers, riding my bike. Pretty simple.” —Michael Strahan

9. “And so with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer.” —F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

10. “Deep summer is when laziness finds respectability.” —Sam Keen

11. “Like a welcome summer rain, humor may suddenly cleanse and cool the earth, the air and you.” —Langston Hughes

Editor’s note: This post was originally published in June 2016 and has been updated for freshness.

Photo by sunfe/Shutterstock.com



