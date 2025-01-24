58 Uplifting Winter Quotes to Appreciate The Colder Season

The polar season of winter can be…well…polarizing. But the fact remains that there’s just as much to appreciate about these colder months as there is in spring, summer or fall. From the wonder of building a snowman out of glittering snow to donning cozy winter fashion and skiing down powdery slopes, winter has its fair share of delights. Winter quotes can be reminders for us to embrace all the season has to offer.

There’s something magical about seeing your breath as you speak and laugh in the crisp air. And let’s not forget the warmth we can create indoors—the aroma of wood burning in a fireplace, hearty meals that fill the house with comfort and the soothing ritual of hot tea and cocoa.

To celebrate the beauty of the season, we’ve gathered a list of inspiring wintertime quotes to highlight everything wonderful about this time of year. Plus, for those days when the chill gets the best of you, we’ve sprinkled in a few cold-weather motivational quotes to brighten those cloudy or snowy days.

Wintertime Quotes to Welcome The Cold Weather

Not everyone has a strong affinity for winter and the chilly air, snow and ice it tends to bring. But these cold-weather quotes remind us there’s beauty to be found in this season just as there is in the months of spring, summer and fall. Use these inspirational winter quotes to find contentment, warm feelings and joy during this time.

“The snow reminded me of the beauty and mystery of creation, of the essential joy that is life.” —Orhan Pamuk

“He who marvels at the beauty of the world in summer will find equal cause for wonder and admiration in winter.” —John Burroughs

“The first snow is like the first love. Do you remember your first snow?” —Lara Biyuts

“Despite all I have seen and experienced, I still get the same simple thrill out of glimpsing a tiny patch of snow in a high mountain gully and feel the same urge to climb towards it.” —Edmund Hillary

“When winter comes, wrap yourself in a blanket of love.” —Marty Rubin

“Welcome, winter. Your late dawns and chilled breath make me lazy, but I love you nonetheless.” —Terri Guillemets

“Snowflakes are one of nature’s most fragile things, but just look what they can do when they stick together.” —Vesta M. Kelly

“Sometimes it is the smallest thing that saves us: the weather growing cold, a child’s smile, and a cup of excellent coffee.” —Jonathon Carroll

Winter Solstice Quotes to Celebrate The Season

The winter solstice marks the official beginning of the astronomical winter. It’s an event typically associated with the shortest day of the year, usually on Dec. 21 or 22. But it’s also a celebratory time for many cultures, viewed as a rebirth and time to start anew. Use the following words of wisdom to guide you through this transformative season. Remember, the days will only get longer from here!

“The winter solstice has always been special to me as a barren darkness that gives birth to a verdant future beyond imagination, a time of pain and withdrawal that produces something joyfully inconceivable, like a monarch butterfly masterfully extracting itself from the confines of its cocoon, bursting forth into unexpected glory.” —Gary Zukav

“This is the solstice, the still point of the sun, its cusp and midnight, the year’s threshold and unlocking, where the past lets go of and becomes the future; the place of caught breath, the door of a vanished house left ajar.” —Margaret Atwood

“Winter, a lingering season, is a time to gather golden moments, embark upon a sentimental journey, and enjoy every idle hour.” —John Boswell

“The Winter Solstice is the time of ending and beginning, a powerful time—a time to contemplate your immortality. A time to forgive, to be forgiven, and to make a fresh start. A time to awaken.” —Frederick Lenz

“Now, near the Winter Solstice, it is good to light candles. All the nice meanings of bringing light to the world can be beautiful. But perhaps we are concentrating on lighting the world because we don’t know how to light up our own lives.” —Ralph Levy

Positive Winter Sayings to Keep You Going

We all need a boost of motivation now and then, especially during the colder, darker months. These uplifting winter quotes will help to push you forward and remind you to find the good in each new day. They might just give you the inspiration you need to not only be productive but also plan for a more successful future during this time.

“In the depth of winter I finally learned that there was an invincible summer.” —Albert Camus

“Every avalanche begins with the movement of a single snowflake. With each new project, my goal is to move a snowflake.” —Thomas Frey

“I pray this winter be gentle and kind—a season of rest from the wheel of the mind.” —John Geddes

“And don’t think the garden loses its ecstasy in winter. It’s quiet, but the roots are down there riotous.” —Rumi

“What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness?” —John Steinbeck

“The way surviving hard winters makes a tree grow stronger, the growth rings inside it tighter.” —Haruki Murakami

“When the weather is hot, keep a cool mind. When the weather is cold, keep a warm heart.” —Ajahn Brahm

“It seems like everything sleeps in winter, but it’s really a time of renewal and reflection.” —Elizabeth Camden

Short Inspirational Winter Quotes

We’re keeping it short and sweet with a flurry of concise winter and cold quotes. These sayings encapsulate the entire season and help symbolize its existence in just a few carefully thought-out words. Dive into the wintry mix and enjoy.

“No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.” —Hal Borland

“In winter, I plot and plan. In spring, I move.” —Henry Rollins

“Wisdom comes with winters.” —Oscar Wilde

“The cold never bothered me anyway.” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, “Let It Go,” Frozen

“Winter is not a season, it’s an occupation.” —Sinclair Lewis

“Summer is for surrendering; winter is for wondering.” —Debasish Mridha

“As the season changes, we learn to adapt.” —Lailah Gifty Akita

Motivational Quotes About Winter to Fend Off The Blues

Don’t let the winter blues get you down this year. These inspirational winter quotes will lift you up by showcasing some of the best things winter has to offer. In addition, they serve as a reminder that spring and summer are right around the corner.

“While I relish our warm months, winter forms our character and brings out our best.” —Tom Allen

“I believe in process. I believe in four seasons. I believe that winter’s tough, but spring’s coming. I believe that there’s a growing season.” —Steve Southerland

“Winter blues are cured every time with a potato gratin paired with a roast chicken.” —Alex Guarnaschelli

“I wonder if the snow loves the trees and fields, that it kisses them so gently? And then it covers them up snug, you know, with a white quilt; and perhaps it says ‘Go to sleep, darlings, till the summer comes again.” —Lewis Carroll

“Laughter is sunshine, it chases winter from the human face.” —Victor Hugo

“​​Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts. There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrains of nature — the assurance that dawn comes after night, and spring after winter.” —Rachel Carson

“One can follow the sun, of course, but I have always thought that it is best to know some winter, too, so that the summer, when it arrives, is the more gratefully received.” —Beatriz Williams

“If January is the month of change, February is the month of lasting change. January is for dreamers… February is for doers.” —Marc Parent

Cozy Winter Quotes For All We Love About The Season

Winter is the best excuse to move a little slower. Give yourself some grace this season and allow time to relax and reset. Sit inside in the warmth to enjoy leisure activities, comforting foods and the company of friends and family. Get into the cozy mood with the following winter sayings. Even winter storms don’t hold a candle to these cozy quotes.

“I love the scents of winter! For me, it’s all about the feeling you get when you smell pumpkin spice, cinnamon, nutmeg, gingerbread and spruce.” —Taylor Swift

“There’s nothing better than curling up with a good book and sitting in front of the fire on winter evenings.” —Leo Sayer

“Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is the time for home.” — Edith Sitwell

“​​The perfect antidote to dark, cold and creepy is light, warm and cozy.” —Candice Olson

“I love snow for the same reason I love Christmas: It brings people together while time stands still. Cozy couples lazily meandered the streets and children trudged sleds and chased snowballs. No one seemed to be in a rush to experience anything other than the glory of the day, with each other, whenever and however it happened.” —Rachel Cohn

“Come, let us have some tea and continue to talk about happy things.” – Chaim Potok

“In the winter she curls up around a good book and dreams away the cold.” —Ben Aaronovitch

“There is something about very cold weather that gives one an enormous appetite. Most of us find ourselves beginning to crave rich steaming stews and hot apple pies and all kinds of delicious warming dishes; and because we are all a great deal luckier than we realize, we usually get what we want—or near enough.” —Roald Dahl

Uplifting Winter Quotes to Weather The Storms

Winter can bring on an entirely new slew of obstacles. Many of us are returning from work after the holidays, trying to stay true to our New Year’s resolutions and keeping up with personal responsibilities—all while navigating those questionable weather conditions. Gain the confidence to tackle it all with these encouraging quotes about winter storms.

“Winter is a season of recovery and preparation.” —Paul Theroux

“Of all the seasons, winter is the most conducive to the great art of dormancy. This art requires an appreciation of semi-consciousness: the beautiful and necessary prelude to sleep—a special pleasure in itself that is all too often neglected, under-valued or looked down upon.” —Michael Leunig

“You can’t calm the storm, so stop trying. What you can do is calm yourself. The storm will pass.” —Timber Hawkeye

“Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine.” —Anthony J. D’Angelo

“People don’t notice whether it’s winter or summer when they’re happy.” —Anton Chekhov

“It is only in sorrow bad weather masters us; in joy we face the storm and defy it. It is always the simple that produces the marvelous.” —Amelia Barr

“Take long walks in stormy weather or through deep snows in the fields and woods, if you would keep your spirits up. Deal with brute nature. Be cold and hungry and weary.” —Henry David Thoreau

“We’ll walk this road together, through the storm…. Whatever weather, cold or warm.” —Eminem

Expressive Sayings About Loving Winter

If winter is your favorite season, you’re not alone. These quotes about snow and winter prove many people think just like you—and cherish all the things that the months of December through February bring. Let’s take a moment to appreciate everything from icicles to hot chocolate to cozy clothing.

“It is the life of the crystal, the architect of the flake, the fire of the frost, the soul of the sunbeam. This crisp winter air is full of it.” —John Burroughs

“Winter is my favourite season for clothes because I’m happiest wearing knitted dresses, leggings and Uggs.” —Rachel Riley

“I prefer winter and fall, when you feel the bone structure of the landscape — the loneliness of it, the dead feeling of winter. Something waits beneath it; the whole story doesn’t show.” —Andrew Wyeth

“Scarves, mittens and hats are a great way to express your personality in the cold weather.” —Brad Goreski

“I love winter. The bugs are dead, and the people are indoors.” —Dennis Ruane

“A snow day literally and figuratively falls from the sky, unbidden, and seems like a thing of wonder.” — Susan Orlean

Brave The Season With Wondrous Winter Sayings

Winter is a time filled with one-of-a-kind beauty, comfort and relaxation. Plus, there are plenty of opportunities for reflection and development. Whether it’s winter wonderland quotes celebrating the beauty of the cold weather or motivational sayings to ward off the blues, you can turn to these quotes to uplift you all season. Share them with friends or family to brighten up their winter days, too.

Use these winter quotes to fully embrace the cold days, whether you’re finding comfort by the fire or facing the chill head-on to continue reaching your goals set in the new year. Let them inspire you to make the most of every moment. Find peace in the quieter, colder days, while remembering that bright and cheerful spring days are ahead.

Photo from Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com