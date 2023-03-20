28 Spring Quotes About Change, Resilience, Hope and Happiness

Spring blooms have, over time, been a symbol for many things, including rejuvenation, new life, new beginnings and happiness. To help you celebrate the season and let the spirit of spring uplift you, we’ve listed 28 springtime quotes to remind you of the good in the world and give you reason to seek joy.

Spring quotes about change

“You must learn a new way to think before you can master a new way to be.”

—Marianne Williamson

“The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all.”

—Josiyah Martin

“There are some things one can only achieve by a deliberate leap in the opposite direction.”

—Franz Kafka

“Sometimes we can only find our true direction when we let the wind of change carry us.”

—Mimi Novic

“We must be willing to get rid of the life we’ve planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us. / The old skin has to be shed before the new one can come. / If we fix on the old we get stuck. When we hang onto any form, we are in danger of putrefaction. / Hell is life drying up. / The Hoarder, the one in us that wants to keep, to hold on, must be killed. / If we are hanging onto the form now, we’re not going to have the form next. / You can’t make an omelet without breaking eggs. / Destruction before creation.”

—Joseph Campbell, A Joseph Campbell Companion

“We must always change, renew, rejuvenate ourselves; otherwise, we harden.”

—Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

“The best way to renew thought is to go outside the human imagination.”

—Bernard Werber

“The self-renewing man never feels that he has ‘arrived.’”

—John W. Gardner

“You can’t change who you are, but you can change what you have in your head, you can refresh what you’re thinking about, you can put some fresh air in your brain.”

—Ernesto Bertarelli

“What’s so fascinating and frustrating and great about life is that you’re constantly starting over, all the time, and I love that.”

—Billy Crystal

Quotes about resilience

You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep spring from coming.”

—Pablo Neruda

“Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s party!’”

—Robin Williams

“Rest when you’re weary. Refresh and renew yourself, your body, your mind, your spirit. Then get back to work.”

—Ralph Marston

“Genius is the ability to renew one’s emotions in daily experience.”

—Paul Cezanne

“I can hardly wait for tomorrow, it means a new life for me each and every day.”

—Stanley Kunitz

“Each day the world is born anew for him who takes it rightly.”

—James Russell Lowell

“Expect to have hope rekindled. Expect your prayers to be answered in wondrous ways. The dry seasons in life do not last. The spring rains will come again.”

—Sarah Ban Breathnach, Simple Abundance: A Daybook of Comfort and Joy

“The beautiful spring came; and when Nature resumes her loveliness, the human soul is apt to revive also.”

—Harriet Ann Jacobs

“That is one good thing about this world… there are always sure to be more springs.”

—L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Avonlea

Spring quotes about hope and happiness

“A flower blossoms for its own joy.”

—Oscar Wilde

“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”

—Audrey Hepburn

“Despite the forecast, live like it’s spring.”

—Lilly Pulitzer

“Don’t you know what that is? It’s spring fever. That is what the name of it is. And when you’ve got it, you want—oh, you don’t quite know what it is you DO want, but it just fairly makes your heart ache, you want it so!”

—Mark Twain, Tom Sawyer, Detective

“Happiness held is the seed; Happiness shared is the flower.”

—John Harrigan

“If people did not love each other, I really do not see what use there would be in having any springtime; and for my own part, I should pray the good God to shut up all the beautiful things that he shows us, and to take away from us and put back in his box, the flowers, the birds and the pretty maidens.”

—Victor Hugo, Les Misérables

“Spring will come and so will happiness. Hold on. Life will get warmer.”

—Anita Krizzan

“By all means, never fail to get all the sunshine and fresh air you can.”

—Joseph Pilates

“Some old-fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat. In our mad rush for progress and modern improvements let’s be sure we take along with us all the old-fashioned things worth while”

—Laura Ingalls Wilder, Laura Ingalls Wilder: A Family Collection

This article was published in March 2020 and has been updated. Photo by maxbelchenko/Shutterstock