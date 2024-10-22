75 Fall Quotes to Embrace Change This Season

Whether you’re spending time with family or gathering around a bonfire with friends, fall has something special for everyone. The fall season is all about embracing change and welcoming the shifting momentum from summer’s long, lazy days.

To prepare for it, here’s a collection of fall quotes that embody the happiness, warmth and simple joys of the season—a time for reflection and appreciating all we’ve accomplished in the year thus far.

Inspirational Fall Quotes

Fall invites us to grow, nurturing personal change alongside seasonal changes like vibrant leaves and cool breezes. If you’re looking for inspirational quotes about fall to kickstart the new season, these can lift your spirits and add a sense of fulfillment to your autumn days.

“All things are symbols: the external shows of nature have their image in the mind, as flowers and fruits and falling of the leaves.” —Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, The Harvest Moon “Listen… With faint dry sound, like steps of passing ghosts, the leaves, frost-crisp’d, break from the trees and fall.” —Adelaide Crapsey, November Night Another fall, another turned page: there was something of jubilee in that annual autumnal beginning, as if last year’s mistakes had been wiped clean by summer.” —Wallace Stegner “Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.” —Lauren Destefano “Fall makes me think that if I fail horribly at this art thing, and then fail horribly with this writing thing, I’ll go run a pumpkin patch.” —Tyler Hojberg “The leaves fall patiently; nothing remembers or grieves. The river takes to the sea, the yellow drift of leaves.” —Sara Teasdale

“In every change, in every falling leaf, there is some pain, some beauty. And that’s the way new leaves grow.” —Amit Ray “October is the fallen leaf, but it is also a wider horizon more clearly seen. It is the distant hills once more in sight, and the enduring constellations above them once again.” —Hal Borland “But when fall comes, kicking summer out on its treacherous ass as it always does one day sometime after the midpoint of September, it stays a while like an old friend that you have missed. It settles in the way an old friend will settle into your favorite chair and take out his pipe and light it and then fill the afternoon with stories of places he has been and things he has done since last he saw you.” —Stephen King, ’Salem’s Lot “And all the lives we ever lived and all the lives to be are full of trees and changing leaves.” —Virginia Woolf, To the Lighthouse “October had tremendous possibility. The summer’s oppressive heat was a distant memory, and the golden leaves promised a world full of beautiful adventures. They made me believe in miracles.” —Sarah Guillory, Reclaimed “Listen! The wind is rising, and the air is wild with leaves, we have had our summer evenings, now for October eves!” —Humbert Wolfe “The season for enjoying the fullness of life—partaking of the harvest, sharing the harvest with others, and reinvesting and saving portions of the harvest for yet another season of growth.” —Denis Waitley “Even if something is left undone, everyone must take time to sit still and watch the leaves turn.” —Elizabeth Lawrence “The leaves fall, the wind blows and the farm country slowly changes from the summer cottons into its winter wools.” —Henry Beston

Short Fall Quotes

As I sip my morning latte on a crisp fall day, watching the leaves gently drift to the ground, I’m reminded of the beauty in shedding the old to make way for the new. These short fall quotes perfectly capture the season’s magic and the essence of letting go.

“I wonder if leaves feel lonely when they see their neighbors falling?” —John Muir “Autumn is as joyful and sweet as an untimely end.” —Remy de Gourmont “And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” —Oscar Wilde “Falling leaves hide the path so quietly.” —John Bailey, Autumn “Even those fallen leaves dance, on the musical wind cadence.” —Anoushka Tyagi “Love the trees until their leaves fall off, then encourage them to try again next year.” —Chad Sugg “When the bold branches bid farewell to rainbow leaves—welcome wool sweaters.” —B. Cybrill

“There is a subtle magic in the falling of old leaves.” —Avijeet Das “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” —L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables “How beautiful the leaves grow old. How full of light and color are their last days.” —John Burroughs “I would rather sit on a pumpkin and have it all to myself than be crowded on a velvet cushion.” —Henry David Thoreau “October’s poplars are flaming torches lighting the way to winter.” —Nova Bai “I come alive in the fall time.” —The Weeknd, Starboy “It looked like the world was covered in a cobbler crust of brown sugar and cinnamon.” —Sarah Addison Allen, First Frost “We pretended she’d only gotten lost in the colors of fall.” —T. Greenwood, Undressing the Moon

Positive And Uplifting Autumn Quotes

Fall is the season for good vibes only. These uplifting quotes about autumn will give you all the good feelings and motivation as you appreciate the season and its blessings.

“Autumn whispered to the wind, ‘I fall; but always rise again.” —Angie Weiland-Crosby “The leaves are changing; I feel poetry in the air.” —Laura Jaworski “I notice that autumn is more the season of the soul than of nature.” —Friedrich Nietzsche “Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird, I would fly about the Earth seeking the successive autumns.” —George Eliot “Climb the mountains and get their good tidings. Nature’s peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. The winds will blow their own freshness into you, and the storms their energy, while cares will drop away from you like the leaves of autumn.” —John Muir, The Mountains of California

“Autumn leaves shower like gold, like rainbows, as the winds of change begin to blow, signaling the later days of autumn.” —Dan Millman “As long as autumn lasts, I shall not have hands, canvas and colors enough to paint the beautiful things I see.” —Vincent van Gogh “Falling in love with October, leaves descending to the ground, orange, magenta, green and brown. The cool, crisp breezes in the air—autumn season must be here.” —Charmaine J. Forde “There is no season when such pleasant and sunny spots may be lighted on, and produce so pleasant an effect on the feelings, as now in October.” —Nathaniel Hawthorne “Autumn is the hardest season. The leaves are all falling, and they’re falling like they’re falling in love with the ground.” —Andrea Gibson, The Madness Vase

Motivational Fall Phrases

Autumn is not just about falling leaves and cooler temperatures—it’s a time to reflect, embrace change and find comfort in the present. Let these motivational fall quotes inspire you to see life and growth from a beautiful perspective.

“Another fall, another turned page.” —Wallace Stegner “Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves turn.” —Elizabeth Lawrence “Anyone who thinks fallen leaves are dead has never watched them dancing on a windy day.” —Shira Tamir “The garden of love is green without limit and yields many fruits other than sorrow or joy. Love is beyond either condition: without spring, without autumn, it is always fresh.” —Rumi “Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree.” —Emily Brontë

“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” —F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby “Of all the seasons, autumn offers the most to man and requires the least of him.” —Hal Borland “A sweater is like life; you get nothing out of it that you don’t put into it!” —Marilyn Monroe “There is something so special in the early leaves drifting from the trees—as if we are all to be allowed a chance to peel, to refresh, to start again.” —Ruth Ahmed “Autumn leaves don’t fall; they fly. They take their time and wander on this their only chance to soar.” —Delia Owens

Lovely Autumn Quotes

Whether you’re enjoying autumn solo or surrounded by friends and family, these lovely autumn quotes will inspire you to embrace self-love and make room for new beginnings.

“Autumn is the mellower season, and what we lose in flowers, we more than gain in fruits.” —Samuel Butler “Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower, and every pumpkin a lantern.” —Albert Camus “Pumpkins, in October, as fat as the full moon, they sit on our doorstep at night and glow.” —Richelle E. Goodrich “There is a part of me that will forever want to be walking under autumn leaves, carrying a briefcase containing the works of Shakespeare and Yeats and a portable chess set. I will pass an old tree under which once on a summer night I lay on the grass with a fragrant young woman, and we quoted E.E. Cummings back and forth.” —Roger Ebert

“Let your life lightly dance on the edges of time like dew on the top of a leaf.” —Rabindranath Tagore “I am falling in love again with autumn, the smell of warm cider, the orange-color leaves, pumpkins everywhere and the crisp breeze.” —Charmaine J. Forde “No spring nor summer beauty hath such grace as I have seen in one autumnal face.” —John Donne “Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons.” —Jim Bishop “The falling leaves drift by the window, the autumn leaves of red and gold.” —Johnny Mercer “Autumn burned brightly, a running flame through the mountains, a torch flung to the trees.” —Faith Baldwin

Cute Fall Sayings to Make You Smile

Autumn is full of moments that make us smile. Here are some of our own silly and cute fall sayings that our staff have shared with us this year.

“Sip, sip, hooray! It’s pumpkin latte day.” “The leaves turn bright as they start to die. What a lesson that is.” “Meet me under the falling leaves.” “Oh, autumn, please don’t ever leaf me again.” “I’m falling for fall.” “Harvest all the good vibes this fall.” “Autumn leaves and pumpkins, please!”

“Oh my gourd, I love fall!” “Fall is in the air, and so is love.” “You’re the apple to my cider.” “Pumpkin kisses and harvest wishes.” “Sweater weather is better together.” “Let’s pumpkin spice things up a bit.” “Autumn skies and pumpkin pies.” “I’m nuts about fall—just like a squirrel!”

Embrace Change And Find Your Light This Season

As you embrace the joy of autumn, let these uplifting fall quotes remind you that change is beautiful and that happiness often lies in the little things. May this season inspire you to appreciate life’s cycles, reflect on your experiences, celebrate abundance with family and friends, and carry that inspiration with you for the rest of the year.