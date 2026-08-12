The right words, at the right moment.

A growing library of share-ready quote graphics from the leaders, founders and thinkers who shape SUCCESS. Filter by what you need today. Free to download.

"Not everybody should be an entrepreneur. It's going to really challenge you and you've got…" — Codie Sanchez, on Find Your Edge

Founder, entrepreneur and author

Pick your moment

Browse by what you need today.

Lead with Heart

Quotes on leadership, influence and serving the people you lead.

Find Your Edge

Quotes on resilience, grit and pushing through what almost stopped you.

Trust Yourself

Quotes on identity, integrity and standing firm in who you are.

Dream Bigger

Quotes on vision, possibility and refusing to think small.

Take Action

Quotes on momentum, courage to start and getting the first thing done.

Stay Curious

Quotes on growth, learning and asking better questions.

AllLead with HeartFind Your EdgeTrust YourselfDream BiggerTake ActionStay Curious
"Not everybody should be an entrepreneur. It's going to really challenge you and you've got…" — Codie Sanchez, on Find Your Edge

Codie Sanchez

Founder, entrepreneur and author

· Aug 12, 2026

"Things won are done; joy's soul lies in the doing." — William Shakespeare, on Take Action

William Shakespeare

· Aug 8, 2026

"How important it is not to allow either the highs or the lows in life to determine who you…" — Tim Tebow, on Trust Yourself

Tim Tebow

former NFL quarterback

· Aug 1, 2026

"Never give up on what you’re trying to do. Where there’s love and inspiration, I don’t thi…" — Ella Fitzgerald, on Trust Yourself

Ella Fitzgerald

American jazz singer and songwriter

· Jul 28, 2026

"Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day." — Dalai Lama, on Trust Yourself

Dalai Lama

Nobel Peace Prize recipient

· Jul 24, 2026

"Transformation goes further when you have people walking with you." — Rachel Nead, on Lead with Heart

Rachel Nead

VP of Innovations, SUCCESS® Enterprises

· Jul 20, 2026

"Entrepreneurs should always aim to play the long game. Instant gratification cannot build…" — Andrena Sawyer, on Dream Bigger

Andrena Sawyer

Author and business consultant

· Jul 16, 2026

"Keep going. No matter what." — Reginald Lewis, on Find Your Edge

Reginald Lewis

American businessman

· Jul 12, 2026

"When all think alike, then no one is thinking." — Walter Lippman, on Stay Curious

Walter Lippman

American journalist

· Jul 8, 2026

"America is a tune. It must be sung together." — Gerald Stanley Lee, on Lead with Heart

Gerald Stanley Lee

American writer and minister

· Jul 4, 2026

"Expand your inner circle to include those who can challenge your thinking and escalate you…" — Simon T. Bailey, on Lead with Heart

Simon T. Bailey

Speaker, writer and personal transformation strategist

· Jun 30, 2026

"A crown, if it hurts us, is not worth wearing." — Pearl Bailey, on Trust Yourself

Pearl Bailey

American actress, singer and author

· Jun 26, 2026

"People don't buy the thing, they buy what the thing will do for them." — Kindra Hall, on Lead with Heart

Kindra Hall

President and Chief Storytelling Officer at Steller Collective

· Jun 22, 2026

"You want to build a billion-dollar company? Your number one skill has to be the ability to…" — Robert Herjavec, on Lead with Heart

Robert Herjavec

Tech Entrepreneur, Global Business Leader and Cover Star of SUCCESS® July/August print issue

· Jun 18, 2026

"I believe as a leader if I want to truly be effective I only need to do three things, and…" — Cynt Marshall, on Lead with Heart

Cynt Marshall

Former CEO of the Dallas Mavericks and first black female CEO in the history of the NBA

· Jun 14, 2026

"You can never quit. Winners never quit and quitters never win." — Ted Turner, on Find Your Edge

Ted Turner

founder of CNN

· Jun 9, 2026

"I never cared enough about the technology unless it added value to the end user." — Robert Herjavec, on Lead with Heart

Robert Herjavec

Tech Entrepreneur, Global Business Leader and Cover Star of SUCCESS® July/August print issue

· Jun 2, 2026

"What are these emotions trying to teach me? What is here for me to learn? Who can I better…" — Cassandra Worthy, on Stay Curious

Cassandra Worthy

Founder & CEO of Change Enthusiasm Global and Cover Star of the May Digital Edition

· May 28, 2026

"Your career is built on the decisions you make every day; not the ones you talk about." — Emma Grede, on Take Action

Emma Grede

Entrepreneur, CEO and Author

· May 24, 2026

"Doubting yourself is normal. Letting it stop you is a choice." — Mel Robbins, on Trust Yourself

Mel Robbins

American author and motivational speaker

· May 20, 2026

"You are everything the world needs. Make those power moves, be excellent." — Beyoncé, on Trust Yourself

Beyoncé

singer, actress and businesswoman

· May 16, 2026

"You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream." — C.S. Lewis, on Dream Bigger

C.S. Lewis

British author, scholar and theologian

· May 12, 2026

"What you don't know about money can hurt you." — Robert and Kim Kiyosaki, on Stay Curious

Robert and Kim Kiyosaki

best-selling authors and motivational speakers

· May 8, 2026

"Your unique attribute is your own personal story." — Kerrie Lee Brown, on Trust Yourself

Kerrie Lee Brown

Chief Content Officer & Editor-in-Chief, SUCCESS® Enterprises

· May 4, 2026

"You just can’t beat the person who never gives up." — Babe Ruth, on Find Your Edge

Babe Ruth

American baseball player

· Apr 30, 2026

"Don’t worry about failure; you only have to be right once." — Drew Houston, on Take Action

Drew Houston

Dropbox founder and CEO

· Apr 26, 2026

"The four most important words in business are ‘What do you think?" — Bill Marriott Jr., on Lead with Heart

Bill Marriott Jr.

Chairman of Marriott International

· Apr 22, 2026

"I believe authenticity is the most powerful force in human connection. When we speak from…" — a SUCCESS daily quote

· Apr 18, 2026

"Failure is not the outcome—failure is not trying." — Sara Blakely, on Take Action

Sara Blakely

Founder of Spanx

· Apr 14, 2026

"Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, the mind can achieve." — Napoleon Hill, on Trust Yourself

Napoleon Hill

Father of modern self-help literature

· Apr 10, 2026

"You can’t be good at something unless you’re willing to be bad." — Ryan Reynolds, on Find Your Edge

Ryan Reynolds

Founder of Mint Mobile and Aviation American Gin

· Apr 6, 2026

"I've failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed." — Michael Jordan, on Find Your Edge

Michael Jordan

Professional Basketball Player at NBA

· Apr 2, 2026

"When we build with purpose, anchored in service and vision, we build something that truly…" — Glenn Sanford, on Lead with Heart

Glenn Sanford

Managing Director and Publisher at SUCCESS® Enterprises

· Mar 26, 2026

"I myself have been guilty of over-thinking problems. Just build things and find out if the…" — Ben Silbermann, on Take Action

Ben Silbermann

Founder of Pinterest

· Mar 22, 2026

"Play by the rules, but be ferocious." — Phil Knight, on Find Your Edge

Phil Knight

Founder of Nike

· Mar 18, 2026

"The only impossible journey is the one you never begin." — Tony Robbins, on Take Action

Tony Robbins

Motivational Speaker and Life Coach

· Mar 14, 2026

"The price of regret when you settle for less far outweighs the price of chasing your dream…" — Ed Mylett, on Dream Bigger

Ed Mylett

TV Host, Global Speaker and Best Selling Author

· Mar 10, 2026

"Action is the foundational key to all success." — Pablo Picasso, on Take Action

Pablo Picasso

Spanish artist and co-founder of cubism

· Feb 27, 2026

"Don't be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart." — Roy T. Bennett, on Dream Bigger

Roy T. Bennett

thought leader and author of "The Light in the Heart"

· Feb 22, 2026

"You can't get to courage without rumbling with vulnerability." — Brené Brown, on Trust Yourself

Brené Brown

Bestselling author and research professor

· Aug 11, 2026

"Here's the truth most companies don't want to admit: The best tech stack in the world can'…" — Daymond John, on Lead with Heart

Daymond John

American investor, author and businessman

· Aug 7, 2026

"You can, you should and if you're brave enough to start, you will." — Stephen King, on Take Action

Stephen King

American author

· Jul 31, 2026

"When you expect things to happen, strangely enough, they do happen." — J. P. Morgan, on Trust Yourself

J. P. Morgan

American financier

· Jul 27, 2026

"The road to success and the road to failure are almost exactly the same." — Colin R. Davis, on Find Your Edge

Colin R. Davis

English conductor

· Jul 23, 2026

"Success can be attained in any branch of human labor. There is always room at the top in e…" — Andrew Carnegie, on Dream Bigger

Andrew Carnegie

Scottish-American industrialist and philanthropist

· Jul 19, 2026

"What you do makes a difference and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to…" — Jane Goodall, on Lead with Heart

Jane Goodall

Primatologist and Conservationist

· Jul 15, 2026

"If your dreams don't scare you, they're not big enough." — Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, on Dream Bigger

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

24th President of Liberia

· Jul 11, 2026

"Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough." ―Og Mandi…" — a SUCCESS daily quote

· Jul 7, 2026

"Perseverance is failing 19 times and succeeding the 20th." — Julie Andrews, on Find Your Edge

Julie Andrews

Actress and Singer

· Jul 3, 2026

"When the world tells you to shrink, expand." — Elaine Welteroth, on Trust Yourself

Elaine Welteroth

best-selling author of More Than Enough

· Jun 29, 2026

"Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced." — James Baldwin, on Find Your Edge

James Baldwin

American writer and civil rights activist

· Jun 25, 2026

"I have found the best way to give advice to your children is to find out what they want an…" — Harry S. Truman, on Lead with Heart

Harry S. Truman

33rd president of the United States

· Jun 21, 2026

"I had to make my own living and my own opportunity. But I made it! Don't sit down and wait…" — Madam C.J. Walker, on Take Action

Madam C.J. Walker

first female self-made millionaire in America

· Jun 17, 2026

"Success is the ability to keep going." — Rebecca Minkoff, on Find Your Edge

Rebecca Minkoff

fashion mogul, author and business woman

· Jun 13, 2026

"You will never change your life until you change something you do daily. The secret of you…" — Roxie Nafousi, on Take Action

Roxie Nafousi

Self-development coach and Sunday Times bestselling author

· Jun 7, 2026

"Don’t measure yourself by what you have accomplished, but by what you should have accompli…" — John Wooden, on Trust Yourself

John Wooden

former legendary coach of the UCLA basketball team

· Jun 1, 2026

"It doesn't matter how many times you have failed, you only have to be right once." — Mark Cuban, on Find Your Edge

Mark Cuban

Former Shark on ABC’s Shark Tank

· May 27, 2026

"Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work…" — Thomas Edison, on Take Action

Thomas Edison

American inventor and businessman

· May 23, 2026

"The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." — Nelson Mandela, on Find Your Edge

Nelson Mandela

social justice activist

· May 19, 2026

"If you're not willing to risk the unusual, you'll have to settle for the ordinary." — Jim Rohn, on Dream Bigger

Jim Rohn

American entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker

· May 15, 2026

"Make your own rules, hack the system and change the world." — Wayne Chang, on Dream Bigger

Wayne Chang

American entrepreneur

· May 11, 2026

"The secret of leadership is simple: Do what you believe in. Paint a picture of the future…" — Seth Godin, on Lead with Heart

Seth Godin

American author, marketing expert and entrepreneur

· May 7, 2026

"Genius is eternal patience." — Michelangelo, on Find Your Edge

Michelangelo

Italian Renaissance Artist

· May 3, 2026

"A leader takes people where they want to go. A great leader takes people where they don’t…" — Rosalynn Carter, on Lead with Heart

Rosalynn Carter

former U.S. first lady

· Apr 29, 2026

"We know what we are, but not what we may be." — William Shakespeare, on Dream Bigger

William Shakespeare

English playwright and poet

· Apr 25, 2026

"Behold the turtle, he makes progress only when he sticks his neck out." — James Bryant Conant, on Take Action

James Bryant Conant

Former President of Harvard University

· Apr 21, 2026

"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them." — Walt Disney, on Take Action

Walt Disney

American Animator, Film Producer, and Entrepreneur

· Apr 17, 2026

"Without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently." — Maya Angelou, on Trust Yourself

Maya Angelou

American Poet and Civil Rights Activist

· Apr 13, 2026

"Defeat is a state of mind. No one is ever defeated until defeat has been accepted as reali…" — Bruce Lee, on Find Your Edge

Bruce Lee

Martial Artist, Actor, Director, and Philosopher

· Apr 9, 2026

"Knowledge, contacts and experience. These things are priceless." — Gemma Clarke, on Stay Curious

Gemma Clarke

Chief Business Development Officer at Tangle Teezer

· Apr 5, 2026

"You don’t learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing, and by falling over." — Richard Branson, on Take Action

Richard Branson

Founder of Virgin Group

· Apr 1, 2026

"The greatest failure is to not try." — Debbi Fields Rose, on Take Action

Debbi Fields Rose

Founder of Mrs. Fields Bakeries

· Mar 25, 2026

"The most dangerous poison is the feeling of achievement. The antidote is to every evening…" — Ingvar Kamprad, on Stay Curious

Ingvar Kamprad

Founder of IKEA

· Mar 21, 2026

"If there is one lesson my career in media has reinforced again and again, it's that long-t…" — Kerrie Brown, on Find Your Edge

Kerrie Brown

Chief Content Officer & Editor-in-Chief, SUCCESS® Enterprises

· Mar 17, 2026

"The delicate balance of mentoring someone is not creating them in your own image, but givi…" — Steven Spielberg, on Lead with Heart

Steven Spielberg

Award-winning American Film Director

· Mar 13, 2026

"Start earlier. I wish I had done more earlier on." — Kevin O'Leary, on Take Action

Kevin O'Leary

Shark on ABC's Shark Tank and Chairman of O'Leary Ventures

· Mar 9, 2026

"Without leaps of imagination, or dreaming, we lose the excitement of possibilities. Dreami…" — Gloria Steinem, on Dream Bigger

Gloria Steinem

American author, feminist and social-political activist

· Feb 26, 2026

"Emotional intelligence refers to a different way of being smart. It's not your IQ. It's ho…" — Daniel Goleman, on Lead with Heart

Daniel Goleman

Psychologist and former science journalist

· Aug 10, 2026

"We're our own worst enemy. You doubt yourself more than anybody else ever will. If you can…" — Michael Strahan, on Trust Yourself

Michael Strahan

TV host and hall of fame football player

· Aug 6, 2026

"That’s the world’s biggest problem: the future is seen as someone else’s concern." ―David…" — a SUCCESS daily quote

· Jul 30, 2026

"Have a dream, chase it down, jump over every single hurdle, and run through fire and ice t…" — Whitney Wolfe Herd, on Dream Bigger

Whitney Wolfe Herd

Founder of Bumble

· Jul 26, 2026

"The very act of comparing and evaluating hinders our ability to be fully present." — Olivia Fox Cabane, on Trust Yourself

Olivia Fox Cabane

Author and Public Speaker

· Jul 22, 2026

"The view you adopt for yourself profoundly affects the way you lead your life." — Carol Dweck, on Trust Yourself

Carol Dweck

American psychologist

· Jul 18, 2026

"Define success on your own terms, achieve it by your own rules, and build a life you’re pr…" — Anne Sweeney, on Trust Yourself

Anne Sweeney

American businesswoman

· Jul 14, 2026

"Find out who you are and do it on purpose." — Dolly Parton, on Trust Yourself

Dolly Parton

American singer and songwriter

· Jul 10, 2026

"Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars." — Les Brown, on Dream Bigger

Les Brown

American politician and motivational speaker

· Jul 6, 2026

"No matter how small a project you work on and no matter what it is, put your heart and sou…" — Frank Gehry, on Lead with Heart

Frank Gehry

world-shaping architect

· Jul 2, 2026

"In order to rise from its own ashes, a Phoenix first must burn." — Octavia E. Butler, on Find Your Edge

Octavia E. Butler

bestselling African-American author who revolutionized science fiction

· Jun 28, 2026

"If you don't ask, the answer will always be no." — Glenn Sanford, on Take Action

Glenn Sanford

Founder & CEO of eXp World Holdings | Publisher & Managing Director, SUCCESS® Enterprises

· Jun 24, 2026

"It's freedom for everybody or freedom for nobody." — Malcolm X, on Lead with Heart

Malcolm X

Revolutionary and Black Nationalist Leader

· Jun 20, 2026

"The X factor of truly great leadership is humility; humility combined with a ferocious wil…" — Jim Collins, on Lead with Heart

Jim Collins

American researcher, author and speaker

· Jun 16, 2026

"Self-care is not a luxurious indulgence, it's a conduit to your performance." — Randi Braun, on Trust Yourself

Randi Braun

WSJ Best-Selling Author

· Jun 12, 2026

"The most impactful leaders are those who rise, adapt and continue to inspire." — Kerrie Brown, on Lead with Heart

Kerrie Brown

Chief Content Officer & Editor-in-Chief, SUCCESS® Enterprises

· Jun 4, 2026

"Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience and the passion to reach f…" — Harriet Tubman, on Trust Yourself

Harriet Tubman

American abolitionist and social activist

· May 31, 2026

"You can focus on things that are barriers or you can focus on scaling the wall or redefini…" — Tim Cook, on Find Your Edge

Tim Cook

American business executive

· May 26, 2026

"Every problem is a gift — without problems we would not grow." — Tony Robbins, on Find Your Edge

Tony Robbins

Entrepreneur, author and leadership coach

· May 22, 2026

"I’m more curious in people’s failures because that’s how you course correct." — Jack Osbourne, on Stay Curious

Jack Osbourne

British-American media personality

· May 18, 2026

"Insight without action is worthless. Taking action is the only path to change." — Marie Forleo, on Take Action

Marie Forleo

American entrepreneur

· May 14, 2026

"You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step." — Martin Luther King, on Take Action

Martin Luther King

Jr., American civil rights activist

· May 10, 2026

"When change comes, when you're going through 17 different layers of change in this time of…" — Cassandra Worthy, on Stay Curious

Cassandra Worthy

Founder & CEO of Change Enthusiasm Global, Author and Thought Leader

· May 6, 2026

"What do you need to start a business? Three simple things: know your product better than a…" — Dave Thomas, on Take Action

Dave Thomas

CEO and Founder of Wendy's

· May 2, 2026

"You can never over-invest in who you are being." — Matthew Ferry, on Trust Yourself

Matthew Ferry

master coach and two-time TEDx speaker leading the SUCCESS Coaching Certification Program™

· Apr 28, 2026

"People grow through experience if they meet life honestly and courageously." — Eleanor Roosevelt, on Find Your Edge

Eleanor Roosevelt

Political Figure and Former First Lady

· Apr 24, 2026

"All humans are entrepreneurs not because they should start companies but because the will…" — Reid Hoffman, on Trust Yourself

Reid Hoffman

LinkedIn Co-Founder

· Apr 20, 2026

"Education is the kindling of a flame, not the filling of a vessel." — Socrates, on Stay Curious

Socrates

Ancient Greek Philosopher

· Apr 16, 2026

"I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work." — Thomas Edison, on Find Your Edge

Thomas Edison

American Inventor and Businessman

· Apr 12, 2026

"If you are not willing to risk the usual, you will have to settle for the ordinary." — Jim Rohn, on Take Action

Jim Rohn

American Entrepreneur, Author, and Motivational Speaker

· Apr 8, 2026

"A real culture is something that not everyone feels matches them." — Jamie Siminoff, on Lead with Heart

Jamie Siminoff

Founder of Ring

· Apr 4, 2026

"If we don't start out by learning to love ourselves as we are, it's hard to pass that on t…" — Michelle Obama, on Trust Yourself

Michelle Obama

Former First Lady of the United States

· Mar 31, 2026

"Show me a person who never made a mistake, and I will show you a person who never did anyt…" — William Rosenberg, on Find Your Edge

William Rosenberg

Founder of Dunkin' Donuts

· Mar 24, 2026

"The future of achievement is tech-powered, collaborative, and deeply personal." — Glenn Sanford, on Dream Bigger

Glenn Sanford

managing director and publisher at SUCCESS® Enterprises

· Mar 20, 2026

"The secret of getting ahead is getting started." — Mark Twain, on Take Action

Mark Twain

American writer

· Mar 16, 2026

"Build something 100 people love, not something 1 million people kind of like." — Brian Chesky, on Dream Bigger

Brian Chesky

Co-founder and CEO of Airbnb

· Mar 12, 2026

"The world has changed. The 95% are still catching up to what AI can do. The 5% are already…" — Glenn Sanford, on Dream Bigger

Glenn Sanford

managing director and publisher at SUCCESS® Enterprises

· Mar 6, 2026

"The most important investment you can make is in yourself." — Warren Buffett, on Trust Yourself

Warren Buffett

chairman, and former CEO, of Berkshire Hathaway

· Feb 25, 2026

"If you want to change this world, this community that we all live in, then get up and do i…" — Anne Wojcicki, on Take Action

Anne Wojcicki

Co-founder and CEO of 23andMe

· Aug 9, 2026

"To me, a really important part of life is adapting and evolving and staying curious." — Daisy Fuentes, on Stay Curious

Daisy Fuentes

Entrepreneur, author and cover star of the September/October issue of SUCCESS®

· Aug 4, 2026

"Never be limited by other people’s limited imaginations." — Mae Jemison, on Dream Bigger

Mae Jemison

former NASA astronaut

· Jul 29, 2026

"Only put off until tomorrow what you are willing to die having left undone." — Pablo Picasso, on Take Action

Pablo Picasso

multi-talented Spanish artist

· Jul 25, 2026

"Your soul is telling you to write that book, tell that story, start that podcast, leave (o…" — Patrice Washington, on Dream Bigger

Patrice Washington

Finance expert, author, speaker, and entrepreneur

· Jul 21, 2026

"Behold the turtle, he makes progress only when he sticks his neck out." — James B. Conant, on Take Action

James B. Conant

an American chemist, Harvard University president, and government official

· Jul 17, 2026

"If there is no struggle, there is no progress." — Frederick Douglass, on Find Your Edge

Frederick Douglass

American social reformer

· Jul 13, 2026

"A brand is no longer what we tell the consumer it is, it's what consumers tell each other…" — Scott Cook, on Lead with Heart

Scott Cook

Former director of eBay

· Jul 9, 2026

"Stop underestimating the ROI on investing in yourself." — Matthew Ferry, on Trust Yourself

Matthew Ferry

Lead Instructor, SUCCESS Coaching Certification™

· Jul 5, 2026

"A winner is just a loser who tried one more time." — George M. Moore, on Find Your Edge

George M. Moore

Jr., Air Force pilot

· Jul 1, 2026

"Being able to feel safe with other people is the single most important aspect of mental he…" — Bessel van der Kolk, on Lead with Heart

Bessel van der Kolk

Psychiatrist, Author, PTSD Expert and Educator

· Jun 27, 2026

"You do need mentors but in the end, you really just need to believe in yourself." — Diana Ross, on Trust Yourself

Diana Ross

American singer and actress

· Jun 23, 2026

"If they don't give you a seat at the table, bring in a folding chair." — Shirley Chisholm, on Take Action

Shirley Chisholm

first black woman to be elected to the U.S. Congress

· Jun 19, 2026

"We don't lack ability. We just lack courage. It all comes down to courage." — Ichiro Kishimi, on Take Action

Ichiro Kishimi

Japanese philosopher and psychologist

· Jun 15, 2026

"Narrow your focus to your most important dreams and tune out everything else." — Brad Jacobs, on Dream Bigger

Brad Jacobs

chairman and CEO of QXO, Inc

· Jun 10, 2026

"Authenticity means erasing the gap between what you firmly believe inside and what you rev…" — Adam Grant, on Trust Yourself

Adam Grant

author and professor

· Jun 3, 2026

"If you broke a lot of rules as a kid, you'd probably make a great entrepreneur." — Harley Finkelstein, on Take Action

Harley Finkelstein

president of Shopify

· May 29, 2026

"Bravery is being the only one who knows you’re afraid." — Colonel David Hackworth, on Trust Yourself

Colonel David Hackworth

United States Army Officer and Journalist

· May 25, 2026

"The faster you fail and learn, the faster you succeed." — Brian Tracy, on Find Your Edge

Brian Tracy

motivational public speaker and self-development author

· May 21, 2026

"We can't wait for the world to decide that it's our turn to lead and succeed." — Emma Grede, on Lead with Heart

Emma Grede

Entrepreneur, CEO and Author

· May 17, 2026

"I may not have had resources, but I learned to be resourceful. In my opinion, resourcefuln…" — Dean Graziosi, on Find Your Edge

Dean Graziosi

entrepreneur, investor, New York Times bestselling author

· May 13, 2026

"It is impossible to live without failing at something, unless you live so cautiously that…" — J.K. Rowling, on Find Your Edge

J.K. Rowling

British author and philanthropist

· May 9, 2026

"Well done is better than well said." — Benjamin Franklin, on Take Action

Benjamin Franklin

U.S. founding father

· May 5, 2026

"Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it." — Maya Angelou, on Trust Yourself

Maya Angelou

poet and civil rights activist

· May 1, 2026

"Your identity is the thermostat of your life." — Ed Mylett, on Trust Yourself

Ed Mylett

entrepreneur and motivational speaker

· Apr 27, 2026

"Education is the passport to the future." — Malcolm X, on Dream Bigger

Malcolm X

American Minister and Human Rights Activist

· Apr 23, 2026

"Believe with all your heart that you will do what you were made to do." — Orison Swett Marden, on Trust Yourself

Orison Swett Marden

American Inspirational Author and Founder of SUCCESS® Magazine

· Apr 19, 2026

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." — Mahatma Gandhi, on Stay Curious

Mahatma Gandhi

· Apr 15, 2026

"A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way." — John C. Maxwell, on Lead with Heart

John C. Maxwell

Leadership Expert, Author, and Speaker

· Apr 11, 2026

"You first have to remember that you were down before and got up before, and you can do it…" — Tim Storey, on Find Your Edge

Tim Storey

Inspirational Speaker, Coach, and Author

· Apr 7, 2026

"You will never have a creative idea at your desk." — Barbara Corcoran, on Take Action

Barbara Corcoran

Shark on ABC’s Shark Tank and Founder of The Corcoran Group

· Apr 3, 2026

"How you climb a mountain is more important than reaching the top." — Yvon Chouinard, on Find Your Edge

Yvon Chouinard

Founder of Patagonia

· Mar 27, 2026

"No matter how brilliant your mind or strategy, if you’re playing a solo game, you’ll alway…" — Reid Hoffman, on Lead with Heart

Reid Hoffman

Co-Founder of LinkedIn

· Mar 23, 2026

"Great founders move fast, make decisions, and don't wait for permission." — Sam Altman, on Take Action

Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO

· Mar 19, 2026

"It's important to tell the story, because if your audience doesn't understand the problem…" — Melanie Perkins, on Lead with Heart

Melanie Perkins

Co-founder and CEO of Canva

· Mar 15, 2026

"Where there is no struggle, there is no strength." — Oprah Winfrey, on Find Your Edge

Oprah Winfrey

Global Media Leader, Philanthropist, Producer and Actress

· Mar 11, 2026

"Never say never, because limits, like fears, are often just an illusion." — Michael Jordan, on Trust Yourself

Michael Jordan

world-renowned professional basketball player

· Feb 28, 2026

"Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a…" — Carl Bard, on Find Your Edge

Carl Bard

American editor and author

· Feb 23, 2026