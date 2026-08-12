The right words, at the right moment.
A growing library of share-ready quote graphics from the leaders, founders and thinkers who shape SUCCESS. Filter by what you need today. Free to download.
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Lead with Heart
Quotes on leadership, influence and serving the people you lead.
Find Your Edge
Quotes on resilience, grit and pushing through what almost stopped you.
Trust Yourself
Quotes on identity, integrity and standing firm in who you are.
Dream Bigger
Quotes on vision, possibility and refusing to think small.
Take Action
Quotes on momentum, courage to start and getting the first thing done.
Stay Curious
Quotes on growth, learning and asking better questions.
Codie Sanchez
Founder, entrepreneur and author
· Aug 12, 2026
William Shakespeare
· Aug 8, 2026
Tim Tebow
former NFL quarterback
· Aug 1, 2026
Ella Fitzgerald
American jazz singer and songwriter
· Jul 28, 2026
Dalai Lama
Nobel Peace Prize recipient
· Jul 24, 2026
Rachel Nead
VP of Innovations, SUCCESS® Enterprises
· Jul 20, 2026
Andrena Sawyer
Author and business consultant
· Jul 16, 2026
Reginald Lewis
American businessman
· Jul 12, 2026
Walter Lippman
American journalist
· Jul 8, 2026
Gerald Stanley Lee
American writer and minister
· Jul 4, 2026
Simon T. Bailey
Speaker, writer and personal transformation strategist
· Jun 30, 2026
Pearl Bailey
American actress, singer and author
· Jun 26, 2026
Kindra Hall
President and Chief Storytelling Officer at Steller Collective
· Jun 22, 2026
Robert Herjavec
Tech Entrepreneur, Global Business Leader and Cover Star of SUCCESS® July/August print issue
· Jun 18, 2026
Cynt Marshall
Former CEO of the Dallas Mavericks and first black female CEO in the history of the NBA
· Jun 14, 2026
Ted Turner
founder of CNN
· Jun 9, 2026
Robert Herjavec
Tech Entrepreneur, Global Business Leader and Cover Star of SUCCESS® July/August print issue
· Jun 2, 2026
Cassandra Worthy
Founder & CEO of Change Enthusiasm Global and Cover Star of the May Digital Edition
· May 28, 2026
Emma Grede
Entrepreneur, CEO and Author
· May 24, 2026
Mel Robbins
American author and motivational speaker
· May 20, 2026
Beyoncé
singer, actress and businesswoman
· May 16, 2026
C.S. Lewis
British author, scholar and theologian
· May 12, 2026
Robert and Kim Kiyosaki
best-selling authors and motivational speakers
· May 8, 2026
Kerrie Lee Brown
Chief Content Officer & Editor-in-Chief, SUCCESS® Enterprises
· May 4, 2026
Babe Ruth
American baseball player
· Apr 30, 2026
Drew Houston
Dropbox founder and CEO
· Apr 26, 2026
Bill Marriott Jr.
Chairman of Marriott International
· Apr 22, 2026
· Apr 18, 2026
Sara Blakely
Founder of Spanx
· Apr 14, 2026
Napoleon Hill
Father of modern self-help literature
· Apr 10, 2026
Ryan Reynolds
Founder of Mint Mobile and Aviation American Gin
· Apr 6, 2026
Michael Jordan
Professional Basketball Player at NBA
· Apr 2, 2026
Glenn Sanford
Managing Director and Publisher at SUCCESS® Enterprises
· Mar 26, 2026
Ben Silbermann
Founder of Pinterest
· Mar 22, 2026
Phil Knight
Founder of Nike
· Mar 18, 2026
Tony Robbins
Motivational Speaker and Life Coach
· Mar 14, 2026
Ed Mylett
TV Host, Global Speaker and Best Selling Author
· Mar 10, 2026
Pablo Picasso
Spanish artist and co-founder of cubism
· Feb 27, 2026
Roy T. Bennett
thought leader and author of "The Light in the Heart"
· Feb 22, 2026
Brené Brown
Bestselling author and research professor
· Aug 11, 2026
Daymond John
American investor, author and businessman
· Aug 7, 2026
Stephen King
American author
· Jul 31, 2026
J. P. Morgan
American financier
· Jul 27, 2026
Colin R. Davis
English conductor
· Jul 23, 2026
Andrew Carnegie
Scottish-American industrialist and philanthropist
· Jul 19, 2026
Jane Goodall
Primatologist and Conservationist
· Jul 15, 2026
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
24th President of Liberia
· Jul 11, 2026
· Jul 7, 2026
Julie Andrews
Actress and Singer
· Jul 3, 2026
Elaine Welteroth
best-selling author of More Than Enough
· Jun 29, 2026
James Baldwin
American writer and civil rights activist
· Jun 25, 2026
Harry S. Truman
33rd president of the United States
· Jun 21, 2026
Madam C.J. Walker
first female self-made millionaire in America
· Jun 17, 2026
Rebecca Minkoff
fashion mogul, author and business woman
· Jun 13, 2026
Roxie Nafousi
Self-development coach and Sunday Times bestselling author
· Jun 7, 2026
John Wooden
former legendary coach of the UCLA basketball team
· Jun 1, 2026
Mark Cuban
Former Shark on ABC’s Shark Tank
· May 27, 2026
Thomas Edison
American inventor and businessman
· May 23, 2026
Nelson Mandela
social justice activist
· May 19, 2026
Jim Rohn
American entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker
· May 15, 2026
Wayne Chang
American entrepreneur
· May 11, 2026
Seth Godin
American author, marketing expert and entrepreneur
· May 7, 2026
Michelangelo
Italian Renaissance Artist
· May 3, 2026
Rosalynn Carter
former U.S. first lady
· Apr 29, 2026
William Shakespeare
English playwright and poet
· Apr 25, 2026
James Bryant Conant
Former President of Harvard University
· Apr 21, 2026
Walt Disney
American Animator, Film Producer, and Entrepreneur
· Apr 17, 2026
Maya Angelou
American Poet and Civil Rights Activist
· Apr 13, 2026
Bruce Lee
Martial Artist, Actor, Director, and Philosopher
· Apr 9, 2026
Gemma Clarke
Chief Business Development Officer at Tangle Teezer
· Apr 5, 2026
Richard Branson
Founder of Virgin Group
· Apr 1, 2026
Debbi Fields Rose
Founder of Mrs. Fields Bakeries
· Mar 25, 2026
Ingvar Kamprad
Founder of IKEA
· Mar 21, 2026
Kerrie Brown
Chief Content Officer & Editor-in-Chief, SUCCESS® Enterprises
· Mar 17, 2026
Steven Spielberg
Award-winning American Film Director
· Mar 13, 2026
Kevin O'Leary
Shark on ABC's Shark Tank and Chairman of O'Leary Ventures
· Mar 9, 2026
Gloria Steinem
American author, feminist and social-political activist
· Feb 26, 2026
Daniel Goleman
Psychologist and former science journalist
· Aug 10, 2026
Michael Strahan
TV host and hall of fame football player
· Aug 6, 2026
· Jul 30, 2026
Whitney Wolfe Herd
Founder of Bumble
· Jul 26, 2026
Olivia Fox Cabane
Author and Public Speaker
· Jul 22, 2026
Carol Dweck
American psychologist
· Jul 18, 2026
Anne Sweeney
American businesswoman
· Jul 14, 2026
Dolly Parton
American singer and songwriter
· Jul 10, 2026
Les Brown
American politician and motivational speaker
· Jul 6, 2026
Frank Gehry
world-shaping architect
· Jul 2, 2026
Octavia E. Butler
bestselling African-American author who revolutionized science fiction
· Jun 28, 2026
Glenn Sanford
Founder & CEO of eXp World Holdings | Publisher & Managing Director, SUCCESS® Enterprises
· Jun 24, 2026
Malcolm X
Revolutionary and Black Nationalist Leader
· Jun 20, 2026
Jim Collins
American researcher, author and speaker
· Jun 16, 2026
Randi Braun
WSJ Best-Selling Author
· Jun 12, 2026
Kerrie Brown
Chief Content Officer & Editor-in-Chief, SUCCESS® Enterprises
· Jun 4, 2026
Harriet Tubman
American abolitionist and social activist
· May 31, 2026
Tim Cook
American business executive
· May 26, 2026
Tony Robbins
Entrepreneur, author and leadership coach
· May 22, 2026
Jack Osbourne
British-American media personality
· May 18, 2026
Marie Forleo
American entrepreneur
· May 14, 2026
Martin Luther King
Jr., American civil rights activist
· May 10, 2026
Cassandra Worthy
Founder & CEO of Change Enthusiasm Global, Author and Thought Leader
· May 6, 2026
Dave Thomas
CEO and Founder of Wendy's
· May 2, 2026
Matthew Ferry
master coach and two-time TEDx speaker leading the SUCCESS Coaching Certification Program™
· Apr 28, 2026
Eleanor Roosevelt
Political Figure and Former First Lady
· Apr 24, 2026
Reid Hoffman
LinkedIn Co-Founder
· Apr 20, 2026
Socrates
Ancient Greek Philosopher
· Apr 16, 2026
Thomas Edison
American Inventor and Businessman
· Apr 12, 2026
Jim Rohn
American Entrepreneur, Author, and Motivational Speaker
· Apr 8, 2026
Jamie Siminoff
Founder of Ring
· Apr 4, 2026
Michelle Obama
Former First Lady of the United States
· Mar 31, 2026
William Rosenberg
Founder of Dunkin' Donuts
· Mar 24, 2026
Glenn Sanford
managing director and publisher at SUCCESS® Enterprises
· Mar 20, 2026
Mark Twain
American writer
· Mar 16, 2026
Brian Chesky
Co-founder and CEO of Airbnb
· Mar 12, 2026
Glenn Sanford
managing director and publisher at SUCCESS® Enterprises
· Mar 6, 2026
Warren Buffett
chairman, and former CEO, of Berkshire Hathaway
· Feb 25, 2026
Anne Wojcicki
Co-founder and CEO of 23andMe
· Aug 9, 2026
Daisy Fuentes
Entrepreneur, author and cover star of the September/October issue of SUCCESS®
· Aug 4, 2026
Mae Jemison
former NASA astronaut
· Jul 29, 2026
Pablo Picasso
multi-talented Spanish artist
· Jul 25, 2026
Patrice Washington
Finance expert, author, speaker, and entrepreneur
· Jul 21, 2026
James B. Conant
an American chemist, Harvard University president, and government official
· Jul 17, 2026
Frederick Douglass
American social reformer
· Jul 13, 2026
Scott Cook
Former director of eBay
· Jul 9, 2026
Matthew Ferry
Lead Instructor, SUCCESS Coaching Certification™
· Jul 5, 2026
George M. Moore
Jr., Air Force pilot
· Jul 1, 2026
Bessel van der Kolk
Psychiatrist, Author, PTSD Expert and Educator
· Jun 27, 2026
Diana Ross
American singer and actress
· Jun 23, 2026
Shirley Chisholm
first black woman to be elected to the U.S. Congress
· Jun 19, 2026
Ichiro Kishimi
Japanese philosopher and psychologist
· Jun 15, 2026
Brad Jacobs
chairman and CEO of QXO, Inc
· Jun 10, 2026
Adam Grant
author and professor
· Jun 3, 2026
Harley Finkelstein
president of Shopify
· May 29, 2026
Colonel David Hackworth
United States Army Officer and Journalist
· May 25, 2026
Brian Tracy
motivational public speaker and self-development author
· May 21, 2026
Emma Grede
Entrepreneur, CEO and Author
· May 17, 2026
Dean Graziosi
entrepreneur, investor, New York Times bestselling author
· May 13, 2026
J.K. Rowling
British author and philanthropist
· May 9, 2026
Benjamin Franklin
U.S. founding father
· May 5, 2026
Maya Angelou
poet and civil rights activist
· May 1, 2026
Ed Mylett
entrepreneur and motivational speaker
· Apr 27, 2026
Malcolm X
American Minister and Human Rights Activist
· Apr 23, 2026
Orison Swett Marden
American Inspirational Author and Founder of SUCCESS® Magazine
· Apr 19, 2026
Mahatma Gandhi
· Apr 15, 2026
John C. Maxwell
Leadership Expert, Author, and Speaker
· Apr 11, 2026
Tim Storey
Inspirational Speaker, Coach, and Author
· Apr 7, 2026
Barbara Corcoran
Shark on ABC’s Shark Tank and Founder of The Corcoran Group
· Apr 3, 2026
Yvon Chouinard
Founder of Patagonia
· Mar 27, 2026
Reid Hoffman
Co-Founder of LinkedIn
· Mar 23, 2026
Sam Altman
OpenAI CEO
· Mar 19, 2026
Melanie Perkins
Co-founder and CEO of Canva
· Mar 15, 2026
Oprah Winfrey
Global Media Leader, Philanthropist, Producer and Actress
· Mar 11, 2026
Michael Jordan
world-renowned professional basketball player
· Feb 28, 2026
Carl Bard
American editor and author
· Feb 23, 2026