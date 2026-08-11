Trust Yourself Quotes
Quotes on identity, integrity and standing firm in who you are.
Bestselling author and research professor
The world will hand you a thousand opinions about who you should be.
These quotes are a counterweight.
They're reminders to know your own voice, to do the things that match it and to walk into every room—including the ones you weren't supposed to enter—like you belong there.
Because you do.
The full collection
More in this rhythm
Michael Strahan
TV host and hall of fame football player
Tim Tebow
former NFL quarterback
Ella Fitzgerald
American jazz singer and songwriter
J. P. Morgan
American financier
Dalai Lama
Nobel Peace Prize recipient
Olivia Fox Cabane
Author and Public Speaker
Carol Dweck
American psychologist
Anne Sweeney
American businesswoman
Dolly Parton
American singer and songwriter
Matthew Ferry
Lead Instructor, SUCCESS Coaching Certification™
Elaine Welteroth
best-selling author of More Than Enough
Pearl Bailey
American actress, singer and author
Diana Ross
American singer and actress
Randi Braun
WSJ Best-Selling Author
Adam Grant
author and professor
John Wooden
former legendary coach of the UCLA basketball team
Harriet Tubman
American abolitionist and social activist
Colonel David Hackworth
United States Army Officer and Journalist
Mel Robbins
American author and motivational speaker
Beyoncé
singer, actress and businesswoman
Kerrie Lee Brown
Chief Content Officer & Editor-in-Chief, SUCCESS® Enterprises
Maya Angelou
poet and civil rights activist
Matthew Ferry
master coach and two-time TEDx speaker leading the SUCCESS Coaching Certification Program™
Ed Mylett
entrepreneur and motivational speaker
Reid Hoffman
LinkedIn Co-Founder
Orison Swett Marden
American Inspirational Author and Founder of SUCCESS® Magazine
Maya Angelou
American Poet and Civil Rights Activist
Napoleon Hill
Father of modern self-help literature
Michelle Obama
Former First Lady of the United States
Michael Jordan
world-renowned professional basketball player
Warren Buffett
chairman, and former CEO, of Berkshire Hathaway
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