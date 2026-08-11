Daily Quotes

Trust Yourself Quotes

Quotes on identity, integrity and standing firm in who you are.

"You can't get to courage without rumbling with vulnerability." — Brené Brown, on Trust Yourself

Bestselling author and research professor

The world will hand you a thousand opinions about who you should be.

These quotes are a counterweight.

They're reminders to know your own voice, to do the things that match it and to walk into every room—including the ones you weren't supposed to enter—like you belong there.

Because you do.

The full collection

More in this rhythm

"We're our own worst enemy. You doubt yourself more than anybody else ever will. If you…" — Michael Strahan, on Trust Yourself

Michael Strahan

TV host and hall of fame football player

"How important it is not to allow either the highs or the lows in life to determine who…" — Tim Tebow, on Trust Yourself

Tim Tebow

former NFL quarterback

"Never give up on what you’re trying to do. Where there’s love and inspiration, I don’t…" — Ella Fitzgerald, on Trust Yourself

Ella Fitzgerald

American jazz singer and songwriter

"When you expect things to happen, strangely enough, they do happen." — J. P. Morgan, on Trust Yourself

J. P. Morgan

American financier

"Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day." — Dalai Lama, on Trust Yourself

Dalai Lama

Nobel Peace Prize recipient

"The very act of comparing and evaluating hinders our ability to be fully present." — Olivia Fox Cabane, on Trust Yourself

Olivia Fox Cabane

Author and Public Speaker

"The view you adopt for yourself profoundly affects the way you lead your life." — Carol Dweck, on Trust Yourself

Carol Dweck

American psychologist

"Define success on your own terms, achieve it by your own rules, and build a life you’re…" — Anne Sweeney, on Trust Yourself

Anne Sweeney

American businesswoman

"Find out who you are and do it on purpose." — Dolly Parton, on Trust Yourself

Dolly Parton

American singer and songwriter

"Stop underestimating the ROI on investing in yourself." — Matthew Ferry, on Trust Yourself

Matthew Ferry

Lead Instructor, SUCCESS Coaching Certification™

"When the world tells you to shrink, expand." — Elaine Welteroth, on Trust Yourself

Elaine Welteroth

best-selling author of More Than Enough

"A crown, if it hurts us, is not worth wearing." — Pearl Bailey, on Trust Yourself

Pearl Bailey

American actress, singer and author

"You do need mentors but in the end, you really just need to believe in yourself." — Diana Ross, on Trust Yourself

Diana Ross

American singer and actress

"Self-care is not a luxurious indulgence, it's a conduit to your performance." — Randi Braun, on Trust Yourself

Randi Braun

WSJ Best-Selling Author

"Authenticity means erasing the gap between what you firmly believe inside and what you…" — Adam Grant, on Trust Yourself

Adam Grant

author and professor

"Don’t measure yourself by what you have accomplished, but by what you should have…" — John Wooden, on Trust Yourself

John Wooden

former legendary coach of the UCLA basketball team

"Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience and the passion to reach…" — Harriet Tubman, on Trust Yourself

Harriet Tubman

American abolitionist and social activist

"Bravery is being the only one who knows you’re afraid." — Colonel David Hackworth, on Trust Yourself

Colonel David Hackworth

United States Army Officer and Journalist

"Doubting yourself is normal. Letting it stop you is a choice." — Mel Robbins, on Trust Yourself

Mel Robbins

American author and motivational speaker

"You are everything the world needs. Make those power moves, be excellent." — Beyoncé, on Trust Yourself

Beyoncé

singer, actress and businesswoman

"Your unique attribute is your own personal story." — Kerrie Lee Brown, on Trust Yourself

Kerrie Lee Brown

Chief Content Officer & Editor-in-Chief, SUCCESS® Enterprises

"Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it." — Maya Angelou, on Trust Yourself

Maya Angelou

poet and civil rights activist

"You can never over-invest in who you are being." — Matthew Ferry, on Trust Yourself

Matthew Ferry

master coach and two-time TEDx speaker leading the SUCCESS Coaching Certification Program™

"Your identity is the thermostat of your life." — Ed Mylett, on Trust Yourself

Ed Mylett

entrepreneur and motivational speaker

"All humans are entrepreneurs not because they should start companies but because the will…" — Reid Hoffman, on Trust Yourself

Reid Hoffman

LinkedIn Co-Founder

"Believe with all your heart that you will do what you were made to do." — Orison Swett Marden, on Trust Yourself

Orison Swett Marden

American Inspirational Author and Founder of SUCCESS® Magazine

"I believe authenticity is the most powerful force in human connection. When we speak from…" — a Trust Yourself quote from SUCCESS
"Without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently." — Maya Angelou, on Trust Yourself

Maya Angelou

American Poet and Civil Rights Activist

"Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, the mind can achieve." — Napoleon Hill, on Trust Yourself

Napoleon Hill

Father of modern self-help literature

"If we don't start out by learning to love ourselves as we are, it's hard to pass that on…" — Michelle Obama, on Trust Yourself

Michelle Obama

Former First Lady of the United States

"Never say never, because limits, like fears, are often just an illusion." — Michael Jordan, on Trust Yourself

Michael Jordan

world-renowned professional basketball player

"The most important investment you can make is in yourself." — Warren Buffett, on Trust Yourself

Warren Buffett

chairman, and former CEO, of Berkshire Hathaway

  • Self-belief quotes
  • Self-confidence quotes
  • Authenticity quotes
  • Self-worth quotes
  • Inner strength quotes
  • Quotes about integrity
  • Quotes about being yourself
  • Self-trust quotes
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