Daily Quotes

Find Your Edge Quotes

Quotes on resilience, grit and pushing through what almost stopped you.

"Not everybody should be an entrepreneur. It's going to really challenge you and you've…" — Codie Sanchez, on Find Your Edge

Founder, entrepreneur and author

Everyone meets their edge eventually—the moment the work stops feeling fun and starts feeling heavy.

These quotes are for that moment.

They're from people who got knocked back, kept their feet and decided the second mile was where the answer lived.

Read one before you quit.

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"The road to success and the road to failure are almost exactly the same." — Colin R. Davis, on Find Your Edge

Colin R. Davis

English conductor

"If there is no struggle, there is no progress." — Frederick Douglass, on Find Your Edge

Frederick Douglass

American social reformer

"Keep going. No matter what." — Reginald Lewis, on Find Your Edge

Reginald Lewis

American businessman

"Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough." ―Og…" — a Find Your Edge quote from SUCCESS
"Perseverance is failing 19 times and succeeding the 20th." — Julie Andrews, on Find Your Edge

Julie Andrews

Actress and Singer

"A winner is just a loser who tried one more time." — George M. Moore, on Find Your Edge

George M. Moore

Jr., Air Force pilot

"In order to rise from its own ashes, a Phoenix first must burn." — Octavia E. Butler, on Find Your Edge

Octavia E. Butler

bestselling African-American author who revolutionized science fiction

"Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced." — James Baldwin, on Find Your Edge

James Baldwin

American writer and civil rights activist

"Success is the ability to keep going." — Rebecca Minkoff, on Find Your Edge

Rebecca Minkoff

fashion mogul, author and business woman

"You can never quit. Winners never quit and quitters never win." — Ted Turner, on Find Your Edge

Ted Turner

founder of CNN

"It doesn't matter how many times you have failed, you only have to be right once." — Mark Cuban, on Find Your Edge

Mark Cuban

Former Shark on ABC’s Shark Tank

"You can focus on things that are barriers or you can focus on scaling the wall or…" — Tim Cook, on Find Your Edge

Tim Cook

American business executive

"Every problem is a gift — without problems we would not grow." — Tony Robbins, on Find Your Edge

Tony Robbins

Entrepreneur, author and leadership coach

"The faster you fail and learn, the faster you succeed." — Brian Tracy, on Find Your Edge

Brian Tracy

motivational public speaker and self-development author

"The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." — Nelson Mandela, on Find Your Edge

Nelson Mandela

social justice activist

"I may not have had resources, but I learned to be resourceful. In my opinion,…" — Dean Graziosi, on Find Your Edge

Dean Graziosi

entrepreneur, investor, New York Times bestselling author

"It is impossible to live without failing at something, unless you live so cautiously that…" — J.K. Rowling, on Find Your Edge

J.K. Rowling

British author and philanthropist

"Genius is eternal patience." — Michelangelo, on Find Your Edge

Michelangelo

Italian Renaissance Artist

"You just can’t beat the person who never gives up." — Babe Ruth, on Find Your Edge

Babe Ruth

American baseball player

"People grow through experience if they meet life honestly and courageously." — Eleanor Roosevelt, on Find Your Edge

Eleanor Roosevelt

Political Figure and Former First Lady

"I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work." — Thomas Edison, on Find Your Edge

Thomas Edison

American Inventor and Businessman

"Defeat is a state of mind. No one is ever defeated until defeat has been accepted as…" — Bruce Lee, on Find Your Edge

Bruce Lee

Martial Artist, Actor, Director, and Philosopher

"You first have to remember that you were down before and got up before, and you can do it…" — Tim Storey, on Find Your Edge

Tim Storey

Inspirational Speaker, Coach, and Author

"You can’t be good at something unless you’re willing to be bad." — Ryan Reynolds, on Find Your Edge

Ryan Reynolds

Founder of Mint Mobile and Aviation American Gin

"I've failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed." — Michael Jordan, on Find Your Edge

Michael Jordan

Professional Basketball Player at NBA

"How you climb a mountain is more important than reaching the top." — Yvon Chouinard, on Find Your Edge

Yvon Chouinard

Founder of Patagonia

"Show me a person who never made a mistake, and I will show you a person who never did…" — William Rosenberg, on Find Your Edge

William Rosenberg

Founder of Dunkin' Donuts

"Play by the rules, but be ferocious." — Phil Knight, on Find Your Edge

Phil Knight

Founder of Nike

"If there is one lesson my career in media has reinforced again and again, it's that…" — Kerrie Brown, on Find Your Edge

Kerrie Brown

Chief Content Officer & Editor-in-Chief, SUCCESS® Enterprises

"Where there is no struggle, there is no strength." — Oprah Winfrey, on Find Your Edge

Oprah Winfrey

Global Media Leader, Philanthropist, Producer and Actress

"Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make…" — Carl Bard, on Find Your Edge

Carl Bard

American editor and author

  • Resilience quotes
  • Grit quotes
  • Never give up quotes
  • Perseverance quotes
  • Overcoming adversity quotes
  • Mental toughness quotes
  • Quotes about hard work
  • Don't quit quotes
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Quotes on vision, possibility and refusing to think small.

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Quotes on momentum, courage to start and getting the first thing done.

Stay Curious

Quotes on growth, learning and asking better questions.

Browse the full bank