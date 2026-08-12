Find Your Edge Quotes
Quotes on resilience, grit and pushing through what almost stopped you.
Founder, entrepreneur and author
Everyone meets their edge eventually—the moment the work stops feeling fun and starts feeling heavy.
These quotes are for that moment.
They're from people who got knocked back, kept their feet and decided the second mile was where the answer lived.
Read one before you quit.
The full collection
More in this rhythm
Colin R. Davis
English conductor
Frederick Douglass
American social reformer
Reginald Lewis
American businessman
Julie Andrews
Actress and Singer
George M. Moore
Jr., Air Force pilot
Octavia E. Butler
bestselling African-American author who revolutionized science fiction
James Baldwin
American writer and civil rights activist
Rebecca Minkoff
fashion mogul, author and business woman
Ted Turner
founder of CNN
Mark Cuban
Former Shark on ABC’s Shark Tank
Tim Cook
American business executive
Tony Robbins
Entrepreneur, author and leadership coach
Brian Tracy
motivational public speaker and self-development author
Nelson Mandela
social justice activist
Dean Graziosi
entrepreneur, investor, New York Times bestselling author
J.K. Rowling
British author and philanthropist
Michelangelo
Italian Renaissance Artist
Babe Ruth
American baseball player
Eleanor Roosevelt
Political Figure and Former First Lady
Thomas Edison
American Inventor and Businessman
Bruce Lee
Martial Artist, Actor, Director, and Philosopher
Tim Storey
Inspirational Speaker, Coach, and Author
Ryan Reynolds
Founder of Mint Mobile and Aviation American Gin
Michael Jordan
Professional Basketball Player at NBA
Yvon Chouinard
Founder of Patagonia
William Rosenberg
Founder of Dunkin' Donuts
Phil Knight
Founder of Nike
Kerrie Brown
Chief Content Officer & Editor-in-Chief, SUCCESS® Enterprises
Oprah Winfrey
Global Media Leader, Philanthropist, Producer and Actress
Carl Bard
American editor and author
Inspiration delivered by text.
The same quotes you see here, in your phone before your first meeting. Free.