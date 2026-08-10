Lead with Heart Quotes
Quotes on leadership, influence and serving the people you lead.
Psychologist and former science journalist
The best leaders aren't the loudest in the room—they're the ones who make the room feel possible.
These quotes are about leading from the front, raising the people around you and remembering that your title is borrowed; your influence is earned.
Bring one with you to the next hard conversation.
The full collection
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Daymond John
American investor, author and businessman
Rachel Nead
VP of Innovations, SUCCESS® Enterprises
Jane Goodall
Primatologist and Conservationist
Scott Cook
Former director of eBay
Gerald Stanley Lee
American writer and minister
Frank Gehry
world-shaping architect
Simon T. Bailey
Speaker, writer and personal transformation strategist
Bessel van der Kolk
Psychiatrist, Author, PTSD Expert and Educator
Kindra Hall
President and Chief Storytelling Officer at Steller Collective
Harry S. Truman
33rd president of the United States
Malcolm X
Revolutionary and Black Nationalist Leader
Robert Herjavec
Tech Entrepreneur, Global Business Leader and Cover Star of SUCCESS® July/August print issue
Jim Collins
American researcher, author and speaker
Cynt Marshall
Former CEO of the Dallas Mavericks and first black female CEO in the history of the NBA
Kerrie Brown
Chief Content Officer & Editor-in-Chief, SUCCESS® Enterprises
Robert Herjavec
Tech Entrepreneur, Global Business Leader and Cover Star of SUCCESS® July/August print issue
Emma Grede
Entrepreneur, CEO and Author
Seth Godin
American author, marketing expert and entrepreneur
Rosalynn Carter
former U.S. first lady
Bill Marriott Jr.
Chairman of Marriott International
John C. Maxwell
Leadership Expert, Author, and Speaker
Jamie Siminoff
Founder of Ring
Glenn Sanford
Managing Director and Publisher at SUCCESS® Enterprises
Reid Hoffman
Co-Founder of LinkedIn
Melanie Perkins
Co-founder and CEO of Canva
Steven Spielberg
Award-winning American Film Director
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