Daily Quotes

Lead with Heart Quotes

Quotes on leadership, influence and serving the people you lead.

"Emotional intelligence refers to a different way of being smart. It's not your IQ. It's…" — Daniel Goleman, on Lead with Heart

Psychologist and former science journalist

The best leaders aren't the loudest in the room—they're the ones who make the room feel possible.

These quotes are about leading from the front, raising the people around you and remembering that your title is borrowed; your influence is earned.

Bring one with you to the next hard conversation.

The full collection

More in this rhythm

"Here's the truth most companies don't want to admit: The best tech stack in the world…" — Daymond John, on Lead with Heart

Daymond John

American investor, author and businessman

"Transformation goes further when you have people walking with you." — Rachel Nead, on Lead with Heart

Rachel Nead

VP of Innovations, SUCCESS® Enterprises

"What you do makes a difference and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to…" — Jane Goodall, on Lead with Heart

Jane Goodall

Primatologist and Conservationist

"A brand is no longer what we tell the consumer it is, it's what consumers tell each other…" — Scott Cook, on Lead with Heart

Scott Cook

Former director of eBay

"America is a tune. It must be sung together." — Gerald Stanley Lee, on Lead with Heart

Gerald Stanley Lee

American writer and minister

"No matter how small a project you work on and no matter what it is, put your heart and…" — Frank Gehry, on Lead with Heart

Frank Gehry

world-shaping architect

"Expand your inner circle to include those who can challenge your thinking and escalate…" — Simon T. Bailey, on Lead with Heart

Simon T. Bailey

Speaker, writer and personal transformation strategist

"Being able to feel safe with other people is the single most important aspect of mental…" — Bessel van der Kolk, on Lead with Heart

Bessel van der Kolk

Psychiatrist, Author, PTSD Expert and Educator

"People don't buy the thing, they buy what the thing will do for them." — Kindra Hall, on Lead with Heart

Kindra Hall

President and Chief Storytelling Officer at Steller Collective

"I have found the best way to give advice to your children is to find out what they want…" — Harry S. Truman, on Lead with Heart

Harry S. Truman

33rd president of the United States

"It's freedom for everybody or freedom for nobody." — Malcolm X, on Lead with Heart

Malcolm X

Revolutionary and Black Nationalist Leader

"You want to build a billion-dollar company? Your number one skill has to be the ability…" — Robert Herjavec, on Lead with Heart

Robert Herjavec

Tech Entrepreneur, Global Business Leader and Cover Star of SUCCESS® July/August print issue

"The X factor of truly great leadership is humility; humility combined with a ferocious…" — Jim Collins, on Lead with Heart

Jim Collins

American researcher, author and speaker

"I believe as a leader if I want to truly be effective I only need to do three things, and…" — Cynt Marshall, on Lead with Heart

Cynt Marshall

Former CEO of the Dallas Mavericks and first black female CEO in the history of the NBA

"The most impactful leaders are those who rise, adapt and continue to inspire." — Kerrie Brown, on Lead with Heart

Kerrie Brown

Chief Content Officer & Editor-in-Chief, SUCCESS® Enterprises

"I never cared enough about the technology unless it added value to the end user." — Robert Herjavec, on Lead with Heart

Robert Herjavec

Tech Entrepreneur, Global Business Leader and Cover Star of SUCCESS® July/August print issue

"We can't wait for the world to decide that it's our turn to lead and succeed." — Emma Grede, on Lead with Heart

Emma Grede

Entrepreneur, CEO and Author

"The secret of leadership is simple: Do what you believe in. Paint a picture of the…" — Seth Godin, on Lead with Heart

Seth Godin

American author, marketing expert and entrepreneur

"A leader takes people where they want to go. A great leader takes people where they don’t…" — Rosalynn Carter, on Lead with Heart

Rosalynn Carter

former U.S. first lady

"The four most important words in business are ‘What do you think?" — Bill Marriott Jr., on Lead with Heart

Bill Marriott Jr.

Chairman of Marriott International

"A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way." — John C. Maxwell, on Lead with Heart

John C. Maxwell

Leadership Expert, Author, and Speaker

"A real culture is something that not everyone feels matches them." — Jamie Siminoff, on Lead with Heart

Jamie Siminoff

Founder of Ring

"When we build with purpose, anchored in service and vision, we build something that truly…" — Glenn Sanford, on Lead with Heart

Glenn Sanford

Managing Director and Publisher at SUCCESS® Enterprises

"No matter how brilliant your mind or strategy, if you’re playing a solo game, you’ll…" — Reid Hoffman, on Lead with Heart

Reid Hoffman

Co-Founder of LinkedIn

"It's important to tell the story, because if your audience doesn't understand the…" — Melanie Perkins, on Lead with Heart

Melanie Perkins

Co-founder and CEO of Canva

"The delicate balance of mentoring someone is not creating them in your own image, but…" — Steven Spielberg, on Lead with Heart

Steven Spielberg

Award-winning American Film Director

  • Leadership quotes
  • Servant leadership quotes
  • Leading by example quotes
  • Quotes about influence
  • Quotes for managers
  • Leadership inspiration
  • Quotes about being a good leader
  • Leadership wisdom
Every Morning

Inspiration delivered by text.

The same quotes you see here, in your phone before your first meeting. Free.

Get the daily text

Keep exploring

The other pillars

Find Your Edge

Quotes on resilience, grit and pushing through what almost stopped you.

Trust Yourself

Quotes on identity, integrity and standing firm in who you are.

Dream Bigger

Quotes on vision, possibility and refusing to think small.

Take Action

Quotes on momentum, courage to start and getting the first thing done.

Stay Curious

Quotes on growth, learning and asking better questions.

Browse the full bank