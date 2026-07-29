Daily Quotes

Dream Bigger Quotes

Quotes on vision, possibility and refusing to think small.

"Never be limited by other people’s limited imaginations." — Mae Jemison, on Dream Bigger

former NASA astronaut

Most people shrink the dream to fit the resources they already have.

The people in this collection did the opposite—they sized the dream first, then went and built the resources.

Use these quotes when your imagination needs permission.

The future belongs to the people willing to picture it.

The full collection

More in this rhythm

"That’s the world’s biggest problem: the future is seen as someone else’s concern." ―David…" — a Dream Bigger quote from SUCCESS
"Have a dream, chase it down, jump over every single hurdle, and run through fire and ice…" — Whitney Wolfe Herd, on Dream Bigger

Whitney Wolfe Herd

Founder of Bumble

"Your soul is telling you to write that book, tell that story, start that podcast, leave…" — Patrice Washington, on Dream Bigger

Patrice Washington

Finance expert, author, speaker, and entrepreneur

"Success can be attained in any branch of human labor. There is always room at the top in…" — Andrew Carnegie, on Dream Bigger

Andrew Carnegie

Scottish-American industrialist and philanthropist

"Entrepreneurs should always aim to play the long game. Instant gratification cannot build…" — Andrena Sawyer, on Dream Bigger

Andrena Sawyer

Author and business consultant

"If your dreams don't scare you, they're not big enough." — Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, on Dream Bigger

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

24th President of Liberia

"Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars." — Les Brown, on Dream Bigger

Les Brown

American politician and motivational speaker

"Narrow your focus to your most important dreams and tune out everything else." — Brad Jacobs, on Dream Bigger

Brad Jacobs

chairman and CEO of QXO, Inc

"If you're not willing to risk the unusual, you'll have to settle for the ordinary." — Jim Rohn, on Dream Bigger

Jim Rohn

American entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker

"You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream." — C.S. Lewis, on Dream Bigger

C.S. Lewis

British author, scholar and theologian

"Make your own rules, hack the system and change the world." — Wayne Chang, on Dream Bigger

Wayne Chang

American entrepreneur

"We know what we are, but not what we may be." — William Shakespeare, on Dream Bigger

William Shakespeare

English playwright and poet

"Education is the passport to the future." — Malcolm X, on Dream Bigger

Malcolm X

American Minister and Human Rights Activist

"The future of achievement is tech-powered, collaborative, and deeply personal." — Glenn Sanford, on Dream Bigger

Glenn Sanford

managing director and publisher at SUCCESS® Enterprises

"Build something 100 people love, not something 1 million people kind of like." — Brian Chesky, on Dream Bigger

Brian Chesky

Co-founder and CEO of Airbnb

"The price of regret when you settle for less far outweighs the price of chasing your…" — Ed Mylett, on Dream Bigger

Ed Mylett

TV Host, Global Speaker and Best Selling Author

"The world has changed. The 95% are still catching up to what AI can do. The 5% are…" — Glenn Sanford, on Dream Bigger

Glenn Sanford

managing director and publisher at SUCCESS® Enterprises

"Without leaps of imagination, or dreaming, we lose the excitement of possibilities.…" — Gloria Steinem, on Dream Bigger

Gloria Steinem

American author, feminist and social-political activist

"Don't be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart." — Roy T. Bennett, on Dream Bigger

Roy T. Bennett

thought leader and author of "The Light in the Heart"

  • Dream big quotes
  • Vision quotes
  • Ambition quotes
  • Quotes about possibility
  • Imagination quotes
  • Goal-setting quotes
  • Quotes about the future
  • Think big quotes
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Quotes on resilience, grit and pushing through what almost stopped you.

Trust Yourself

Quotes on identity, integrity and standing firm in who you are.

Take Action

Quotes on momentum, courage to start and getting the first thing done.

Stay Curious

Quotes on growth, learning and asking better questions.

Browse the full bank