Dream Bigger Quotes
Quotes on vision, possibility and refusing to think small.
former NASA astronaut
Most people shrink the dream to fit the resources they already have.
The people in this collection did the opposite—they sized the dream first, then went and built the resources.
Use these quotes when your imagination needs permission.
The future belongs to the people willing to picture it.
The full collection
More in this rhythm
Whitney Wolfe Herd
Founder of Bumble
Patrice Washington
Finance expert, author, speaker, and entrepreneur
Andrew Carnegie
Scottish-American industrialist and philanthropist
Andrena Sawyer
Author and business consultant
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
24th President of Liberia
Les Brown
American politician and motivational speaker
Brad Jacobs
chairman and CEO of QXO, Inc
Jim Rohn
American entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker
C.S. Lewis
British author, scholar and theologian
Wayne Chang
American entrepreneur
William Shakespeare
English playwright and poet
Malcolm X
American Minister and Human Rights Activist
Glenn Sanford
managing director and publisher at SUCCESS® Enterprises
Brian Chesky
Co-founder and CEO of Airbnb
Ed Mylett
TV Host, Global Speaker and Best Selling Author
Glenn Sanford
managing director and publisher at SUCCESS® Enterprises
Gloria Steinem
American author, feminist and social-political activist
Roy T. Bennett
thought leader and author of "The Light in the Heart"
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The same quotes you see here, in your phone before your first meeting. Free.