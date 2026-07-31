All daily quotes
"You can, you should and if you're brave enough to start, you will." — Stephen King, on Take Action
Take Action
You can, you should and if you're brave enough to start, you will.
Stephen KingAmerican author

Jul 31, 2026

More from Take Action

Quote graphic from Anne Wojcicki on Take Action

Anne Wojcicki

Co-founder and CEO of 23andMe

Quote graphic from William Shakespeare on Take Action

William Shakespeare

Quote graphic from Pablo Picasso on Take Action

Pablo Picasso

multi-talented Spanish artist

Quote graphic from James B. Conant on Take Action

James B. Conant

an American chemist, Harvard University president, and government official

Quote graphic from Glenn Sanford on Take Action

Glenn Sanford

Founder & CEO of eXp World Holdings | Publisher & Managing Director, SUCCESS® Enterprises

Quote graphic from Shirley Chisholm on Take Action

Shirley Chisholm

first black woman to be elected to the U.S. Congress

Quote graphic from Madam C.J. Walker on Take Action

Madam C.J. Walker

first female self-made millionaire in America

Quote graphic from Ichiro Kishimi on Take Action

Ichiro Kishimi

Japanese philosopher and psychologist