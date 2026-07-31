“You can, you should and if you're brave enough to start, you will.”
Jul 31, 2026
Anne Wojcicki
Co-founder and CEO of 23andMe
William Shakespeare
Pablo Picasso
multi-talented Spanish artist
James B. Conant
an American chemist, Harvard University president, and government official
Glenn Sanford
Founder & CEO of eXp World Holdings | Publisher & Managing Director, SUCCESS® Enterprises
Shirley Chisholm
first black woman to be elected to the U.S. Congress
Madam C.J. Walker
first female self-made millionaire in America
Ichiro Kishimi
Japanese philosopher and psychologist