Take Action Quotes
Quotes on momentum, courage to start and getting the first thing done.
Co-founder and CEO of 23andMe
The gap between a life that happens to you and a life you build is one decision repeated for years: take the action.
These quotes are short, sharp and built for the moment right before you do the thing.
Read one.
Then go.
The full collection
More in this rhythm
William Shakespeare
Stephen King
American author
Pablo Picasso
multi-talented Spanish artist
James B. Conant
an American chemist, Harvard University president, and government official
Glenn Sanford
Founder & CEO of eXp World Holdings | Publisher & Managing Director, SUCCESS® Enterprises
Shirley Chisholm
first black woman to be elected to the U.S. Congress
Madam C.J. Walker
first female self-made millionaire in America
Ichiro Kishimi
Japanese philosopher and psychologist
Roxie Nafousi
Self-development coach and Sunday Times bestselling author
Harley Finkelstein
president of Shopify
Emma Grede
Entrepreneur, CEO and Author
Thomas Edison
American inventor and businessman
Marie Forleo
American entrepreneur
Martin Luther King
Jr., American civil rights activist
Benjamin Franklin
U.S. founding father
Dave Thomas
CEO and Founder of Wendy's
Drew Houston
Dropbox founder and CEO
James Bryant Conant
Former President of Harvard University
Walt Disney
American Animator, Film Producer, and Entrepreneur
Sara Blakely
Founder of Spanx
Jim Rohn
American Entrepreneur, Author, and Motivational Speaker
Barbara Corcoran
Shark on ABC’s Shark Tank and Founder of The Corcoran Group
Richard Branson
Founder of Virgin Group
Debbi Fields Rose
Founder of Mrs. Fields Bakeries
Ben Silbermann
Founder of Pinterest
Sam Altman
OpenAI CEO
Mark Twain
American writer
Tony Robbins
Motivational Speaker and Life Coach
Kevin O'Leary
Shark on ABC's Shark Tank and Chairman of O'Leary Ventures
Pablo Picasso
Spanish artist and co-founder of cubism
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