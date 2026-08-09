Daily Quotes

Take Action Quotes

Quotes on momentum, courage to start and getting the first thing done.

"If you want to change this world, this community that we all live in, then get up and do…" — Anne Wojcicki, on Take Action

Co-founder and CEO of 23andMe

The gap between a life that happens to you and a life you build is one decision repeated for years: take the action.

These quotes are short, sharp and built for the moment right before you do the thing.

Read one.

Then go.

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"Things won are done; joy's soul lies in the doing." — William Shakespeare, on Take Action

William Shakespeare

"You can, you should and if you're brave enough to start, you will." — Stephen King, on Take Action

Stephen King

American author

"Only put off until tomorrow what you are willing to die having left undone." — Pablo Picasso, on Take Action

Pablo Picasso

multi-talented Spanish artist

"Behold the turtle, he makes progress only when he sticks his neck out." — James B. Conant, on Take Action

James B. Conant

an American chemist, Harvard University president, and government official

"If you don't ask, the answer will always be no." — Glenn Sanford, on Take Action

Glenn Sanford

Founder & CEO of eXp World Holdings | Publisher & Managing Director, SUCCESS® Enterprises

"If they don't give you a seat at the table, bring in a folding chair." — Shirley Chisholm, on Take Action

Shirley Chisholm

first black woman to be elected to the U.S. Congress

"I had to make my own living and my own opportunity. But I made it! Don't sit down and…" — Madam C.J. Walker, on Take Action

Madam C.J. Walker

first female self-made millionaire in America

"We don't lack ability. We just lack courage. It all comes down to courage." — Ichiro Kishimi, on Take Action

Ichiro Kishimi

Japanese philosopher and psychologist

"You will never change your life until you change something you do daily. The secret of…" — Roxie Nafousi, on Take Action

Roxie Nafousi

Self-development coach and Sunday Times bestselling author

"If you broke a lot of rules as a kid, you'd probably make a great entrepreneur." — Harley Finkelstein, on Take Action

Harley Finkelstein

president of Shopify

"Your career is built on the decisions you make every day; not the ones you talk about." — Emma Grede, on Take Action

Emma Grede

Entrepreneur, CEO and Author

"Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like…" — Thomas Edison, on Take Action

Thomas Edison

American inventor and businessman

"Insight without action is worthless. Taking action is the only path to change." — Marie Forleo, on Take Action

Marie Forleo

American entrepreneur

"You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step." — Martin Luther King, on Take Action

Martin Luther King

Jr., American civil rights activist

"Well done is better than well said." — Benjamin Franklin, on Take Action

Benjamin Franklin

U.S. founding father

"What do you need to start a business? Three simple things: know your product better than…" — Dave Thomas, on Take Action

Dave Thomas

CEO and Founder of Wendy's

"Don’t worry about failure; you only have to be right once." — Drew Houston, on Take Action

Drew Houston

Dropbox founder and CEO

"Behold the turtle, he makes progress only when he sticks his neck out." — James Bryant Conant, on Take Action

James Bryant Conant

Former President of Harvard University

"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them." — Walt Disney, on Take Action

Walt Disney

American Animator, Film Producer, and Entrepreneur

"Failure is not the outcome—failure is not trying." — Sara Blakely, on Take Action

Sara Blakely

Founder of Spanx

"If you are not willing to risk the usual, you will have to settle for the ordinary." — Jim Rohn, on Take Action

Jim Rohn

American Entrepreneur, Author, and Motivational Speaker

"You will never have a creative idea at your desk." — Barbara Corcoran, on Take Action

Barbara Corcoran

Shark on ABC’s Shark Tank and Founder of The Corcoran Group

"You don’t learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing, and by falling over." — Richard Branson, on Take Action

Richard Branson

Founder of Virgin Group

"The greatest failure is to not try." — Debbi Fields Rose, on Take Action

Debbi Fields Rose

Founder of Mrs. Fields Bakeries

"I myself have been guilty of over-thinking problems. Just build things and find out if…" — Ben Silbermann, on Take Action

Ben Silbermann

Founder of Pinterest

"Great founders move fast, make decisions, and don't wait for permission." — Sam Altman, on Take Action

Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO

"The secret of getting ahead is getting started." — Mark Twain, on Take Action

Mark Twain

American writer

"The only impossible journey is the one you never begin." — Tony Robbins, on Take Action

Tony Robbins

Motivational Speaker and Life Coach

"Start earlier. I wish I had done more earlier on." — Kevin O'Leary, on Take Action

Kevin O'Leary

Shark on ABC's Shark Tank and Chairman of O'Leary Ventures

"Action is the foundational key to all success." — Pablo Picasso, on Take Action

Pablo Picasso

Spanish artist and co-founder of cubism

  • Take action quotes
  • Motivation to start quotes
  • Stop procrastinating quotes
  • Quotes about getting things done
  • Just do it quotes
  • Momentum quotes
  • Decisiveness quotes
  • Quotes about discipline
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Quotes on resilience, grit and pushing through what almost stopped you.

Trust Yourself

Quotes on identity, integrity and standing firm in who you are.

Dream Bigger

Quotes on vision, possibility and refusing to think small.

Stay Curious

Quotes on growth, learning and asking better questions.

Browse the full bank