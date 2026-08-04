Daily Quotes

Stay Curious Quotes

Quotes on growth, learning and asking better questions.

"To me, a really important part of life is adapting and evolving and staying curious." — Daisy Fuentes, on Stay Curious

Entrepreneur, author and cover star of the September/October issue of SUCCESS®

The people who keep growing don't treat curiosity as a hobby—they treat it as a practice.

These quotes are about the discipline of learning out loud, asking the second question and being a beginner on purpose.

The only way to keep getting interesting is to stay interested.

The full collection

More in this rhythm

"When all think alike, then no one is thinking." — Walter Lippman, on Stay Curious

Walter Lippman

American journalist

"What are these emotions trying to teach me? What is here for me to learn? Who can I…" — Cassandra Worthy, on Stay Curious

Cassandra Worthy

Founder & CEO of Change Enthusiasm Global and Cover Star of the May Digital Edition

"I’m more curious in people’s failures because that’s how you course correct." — Jack Osbourne, on Stay Curious

Jack Osbourne

British-American media personality

"What you don't know about money can hurt you." — Robert and Kim Kiyosaki, on Stay Curious

Robert and Kim Kiyosaki

best-selling authors and motivational speakers

"When change comes, when you're going through 17 different layers of change in this time…" — Cassandra Worthy, on Stay Curious

Cassandra Worthy

Founder & CEO of Change Enthusiasm Global, Author and Thought Leader

"Education is the kindling of a flame, not the filling of a vessel." — Socrates, on Stay Curious

Socrates

Ancient Greek Philosopher

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." — Mahatma Gandhi, on Stay Curious

Mahatma Gandhi

"Knowledge, contacts and experience. These things are priceless." — Gemma Clarke, on Stay Curious

Gemma Clarke

Chief Business Development Officer at Tangle Teezer

"The most dangerous poison is the feeling of achievement. The antidote is to every evening…" — Ingvar Kamprad, on Stay Curious

Ingvar Kamprad

Founder of IKEA

  • Growth mindset quotes
  • Learning quotes
  • Curiosity quotes
  • Lifelong learning quotes
  • Self-improvement quotes
  • Personal growth quotes
  • Quotes about asking questions
  • Becoming better quotes
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