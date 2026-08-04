Stay Curious Quotes
Quotes on growth, learning and asking better questions.
Entrepreneur, author and cover star of the September/October issue of SUCCESS®
The people who keep growing don't treat curiosity as a hobby—they treat it as a practice.
These quotes are about the discipline of learning out loud, asking the second question and being a beginner on purpose.
The only way to keep getting interesting is to stay interested.
The full collection
More in this rhythm
Walter Lippman
American journalist
Cassandra Worthy
Founder & CEO of Change Enthusiasm Global and Cover Star of the May Digital Edition
Jack Osbourne
British-American media personality
Robert and Kim Kiyosaki
best-selling authors and motivational speakers
Cassandra Worthy
Founder & CEO of Change Enthusiasm Global, Author and Thought Leader
Socrates
Ancient Greek Philosopher
Mahatma Gandhi
Gemma Clarke
Chief Business Development Officer at Tangle Teezer
Ingvar Kamprad
Founder of IKEA
Inspiration delivered by text.
The same quotes you see here, in your phone before your first meeting. Free.