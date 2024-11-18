46 Trust Your Gut Quotes to Inspire You to Follow Your Intuition

When you’re feeling stuck or indecisive, how do you decide which path to take? Some people painstakingly create pro-con lists, while others seek advice from everyone they know, from their mom, to their best friend, to their mail carrier. But there’s another option that many people overlook: trusting their intuition. Do you trust your gut?

By paying attention to the way you feel, you can find guidance within yourself. Wisdom often comes from the little voice in the back of your mind, urging you to take a specific action or make the right choice. Learning to listen to this voice and trust your gut can build your confidence, lower your stress levels and lead you to the right decision..

Need some help with embracing your intuitive side? Explore these 46 “trust your gut” quotes to give you the confidence to believe in your instincts.

Intuition Quotes to Remind You to Listen to Your Inner Voice

Intuition is the instinctive feeling you have that tells you whether a choice is right or wrong. You might know it better as a gut feeling. These reassuring “go with your gut quotes” will encourage you to listen to your intuition.

“Stay committed to your decisions, but stay flexible in your approach.” ―Tony Robbins

“Intuition doesn’t tell you what you want to hear; it tells you what you need to hear.” —Sonia Choquette

“Don’t try to comprehend with your mind. Your minds are very limited. Use your intuition.” —Madeleine L’Engle

“Your intuition knows what to do. The trick is getting your head to shut up so you can hear.” — Louise Smith

“You must train your intuition – you must trust the small voice inside you which tells you exactly what to say, what to decide.” —Ingrid Bergman

“Listen to your inner voice. Trust your intuition. It’s important to have the courage to trust yourself.” —Dawn Ostroff

“Intuition is a very powerful thing, more powerful than intellect, in my opinion.” —Steve Jobs

“The intuitive mind is a sacred gift and the rational mind is a faithful servant. We have created a society that honors the servant and has forgotten the gift.” —Albert Einstein

“Listen to your intuition. It will tell you everything you need to know.” —Anthony J. D’Angelo

“At times you have to leave the city of your comfort and go into the wilderness of your intuition. What you’ll discover will be wonderful. What you’ll discover is yourself.” —Alan Alda

“Trust Your Instincts” Quotes to Empower Your Decisions

Intuitive thinking can pull from both instincts, which are inherent or innate, as well as prior knowledge and experience you’ve gained over your lifetime. Yet, sometimes we have a hard time trusting our intuition, even when it is spot on. If you want to have confidence in your instincts and inner wisdom but are having trouble doing so, turn to these “trust your intuition” quotes for inspiration. Moving forward with your next decision-making process might just start with trusting yourself.

“When you have collected all the facts and fears and made your decision, turn off all your fears and go ahead!” ―George S. Patton

“Instinct is a marvelous thing. It can neither be explained nor ignored.” —Agatha Christie

“Follow your instincts and do not let other people’s opinion of you become your opinion of yourself.” —Sarah Jessica Parker

“Follow your instincts. That’s where true wisdom manifests itself.” —Oprah Winfrey

“Trust your hunches. They’re usually based on facts filed away just below the conscious level.” — Joyce Brothers

“Keep trying. Stay humble. Trust your instincts. Most importantly, act. When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” —Yogi Berra

“When I get logical, and I don’t trust my instincts — that’s when I get in trouble.” —Angelina Jolie

“Trust your own instinct. Your mistakes might as well be your own, instead of someone else’s.” — Billy Wilder

“Good instincts usually tell you what to do long before your head has figured it out.” —Michael Burke

“Your mind knows only some things. Your inner voice, your instinct, knows everything. If you listen to what you know instinctively, it will always lead you down the right path.” —Henry Winkler

Motivating Quotes About Gut Feelings And Indecisiveness

Feeling paralyzed by indecision? Logic and reasoning have their place in decision-making, but sometimes you need to trust your gut. Explore these quotes about indecisiveness when you’re feeling stuck or looking for clarity.

“In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing, the next best thing is the wrong thing, and the worst thing you can do is nothing.” ―Theodore Roosevelt

“Be decisive. A wrong decision is generally less disastrous than indecision.” ―Bernhard Langer

“Changing our decision sets up a bad habit. It reinforces decision-making as an expression of bewilderment and ignorance, instead of wisdom and freedom.” ―Sakyong Mipham

“There is no decision that we can make that doesn’t come with some sort of balance or sacrifice.” ―Simon Sinek

“The person who in shaky times also wavers only increases the evil, but the person of firm decision fashions the universe.” ―Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

“Belief consists in accepting the affirmations of the soul; unbelief, in denying them.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Decisiveness is a characteristic of high-performing men and women. Almost any decision is better than no decision at all.” ―Brian Tracy

“The risk of a wrong decision is preferable to the terror of indecision.” —Maimonides

“Listen to Your Gut” Quotes When You Need More Than Logic

Your gut is an internal compass, sharpened by your life experiences. When logic doesn’t lead to a clear answer, your gut can provide the guidance you need. For some encouragement, look to these encouraging “always trust your gut” quotes.

“Good decisions come from experience. Experience comes from making bad decisions.” ―Mark Twain

“Listen to your inner voice, for it is a deep and powerful source of wisdom, beauty and truth, ever flowing through you.” —Caroline Joy Adams

“Decision is a risk rooted in the courage of being free.” ―Paul Tillich

“Decision is the spark that ignites action. Until a decision is made, nothing happens…. Decision is the courageous facing of issues, knowing that if they are not faced, problems will remain forever unanswered.” ―Wilfred A. Peterson

“I have learned that if I want to rise, I have to sink first. I have to search for and depend upon the voice of inner wisdom instead of voices of outer approval.” —Glennon Doyle

“Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle.” —Christian D. Larson

“Trust yourself. You know more than you think you do.” —Benjamin Spock

“Never ignore a gut feeling, but never believe that it’s enough.” —Robert Heller

“Trust Your Heart” Quotes to Give Yourself Permission to Be You

To live authentically, you need to listen to your heart and trust what it tells you. It takes courage to have faith in yourself, but these quotes can give you the nudge you need to trust your inner voice. These sayings can remind you that you can honor your feelings and be empowered to make decisions that align with your heart and values. Cue these quotes to help you trust your gut.

“Why do we have to listen to our hearts? Because, wherever your heart is, that is where you’ll find your treasure.” ―Paulo Coelho

“Whatever course you decide upon, there is always someone to tell you that you are wrong…. To map out a course of action and follow it to an end requires courage.” ―Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Before you speak, it is necessary for you to listen, for God speaks in the silence of the heart.” —Mother Teresa

“To know how to choose a path with heart is to learn how to follow intuitive feeling. Logic can tell you superficially where a path might lead to, but it cannot judge whether your heart will be in it.” — Jean Shinoda Bolen

“Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.” —Steve Jobs

“Only do what your heart tells you.” —Princess Diana

“Honor your calling. Everybody has one. Trust your heart and success will come to you.” —Oprah Winfrey

“You’ll never find peace of mind until you listen to your heart.” —George Michael

“Sometimes the heart sees what is invisible to the eye.” —H. Jackson Brown Jr.

“Dare to believe that good things are possible when you follow your heart.” —Bryant McGill

Learn to Trust Your Gut And Inner Wisdom

These “follow your gut” quotes can remind you to trust your intuition and believe in your ability to know what’s right for you. When you’re on the fence and wondering which voices to listen to, take a few moments to breathe deeply. Head to your favorite place in nature, or wherever you feel safe to be creative and vulnerable. Re-read old journal entries, notes, ideas or plans. However you do it, give yourself the space and validation to trust yourself. You can trust your gut and choose decisions that are right for you regardless of what anyone else thinks or says.

Whether you’re facing a big business decision or seeking clarity about your career, trusting your gut may lead you down the right path. When you want to stop overthinking and trust your inner voice, turn to these quotes for inspiration.

Photo by: Krakenimages.com/Shutterstock