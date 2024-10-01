SUCCESS Changemakers Awards

Each year, SUCCESS Changemakers honors individuals and organizations whose relentless passion and innovative spirit foster meaningful social, environmental and economic impact worldwide. Whether they are everyday community heroes, social entrepreneurs with groundbreaking solutions or corporations driving sustainable progress through corporate social responsibility initiatives, the 2024 SUCCESS Changemakers acknowledges 25 exceptional winners dedicated to making a difference. We applaud their dedication, courage and steadfast commitment to forging a more inclusive, sustainable and prosperous future for all.

Kim Anthony

Emancipated from the foster care system at 18, Anthony’s passionate study of personal development principles and strategies enabled her to cultivate her talents, skills and abilities to build a future she could be proud of. Honoring a long-held promise to one day become the mentor she wished she’d had, Anthony leveraged her three decades of leadership in the community and the economic development field to launch the Urban Excellence Institute. This first-of-its-kind training and development company intentionally curates and delivers world-class transformational training modalities, making them available and accessible to all, especially in under-resourced communities.

Hillary Blout

The former prosecutor is dedicated to addressing racial disparities and overcrowding in the U.S. prison system. Initially recruited by then-San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris, Blout now serves as the founder and executive director of the national nonprofit For the People. Blout pioneered a new approach to justice by developing the nation’s first law enabling prosecutors to safely release people from prison—a stark departure from traditional incarceration practices. Over five years, this initiative has been adopted in five states, providing more than 1,000 people a second chance at freedom. Blout has also been instrumental in spearheading criminal justice reform efforts across her home state of California, advocating for thousands of people previously convicted of lower-level felonies to receive opportunities for redemption.

Leigh Burgess

Burgess is a CEO, founder, coach and driven entrepreneur who is passionate about helping organizations and individuals achieve their fullest potential faster. After 20-plus years working in health care and education, Burgess founded and launched Bold Industries Group, Inc. (BIG) in 2020. BIG encompasses her passion for business consulting, coaching and curated events.

Recognized for her groundbreaking approach to personal and organizational performance, Burgess harnesses the power of strategy, mindset and wellness to achieve optimal results. This unique blend of elements forms the cornerstone of the signature BOLD (believe, own, learn and design) Framework she uses with organizations and individuals for advanced agile performance. Her upcoming book, Be BOLD Today: Unleash Your Potential, Master Your Mindset, and Achieve Success, is on bookshelves November 2024.

Jody Carroll

A distinguished entrepreneur and advocate celebrated for her significant contributions to the cleaning industry, Carroll has successfully built and scaled a residential cleaning business and a commercial cleaning business. Carroll is the CEO of Power X3 Property Maintenance and the director of sales and development for Oxygen Powered. She actively participates in the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA), the world’s leading trade organization for the cleaning, hygiene and facility management industry, where she serves on several committees for North America. Carroll strongly believes in the development of industry standards and training programs, and she is committed to influencing policy and regulatory changes that benefit the cleaning industry on the local and federal levels. This year, Carroll played a crucial role in setting and participating in meetings with the Environmental Protection Agency.

Stefanie Couch

An entrepreneur, speaker, coach and innovator, Couch’s extensive experience also includes managing successful business operations. Couch grew up in a family retail lumber yard in Georgia, where she worked for over 15 years. She later led a startup division of a Fortune 500 building materials company, scaling their door and millwork division as a regional sales and marketing leader. Two years ago, she founded Build Women, providing targeted education, business coaching, branding and leadership development programs for women in the construction industry. Additionally, she launched GRIT Blueprint, specializing in branding, marketing and strategically scaling businesses within the building materials and construction sector.

Marline Cepoudi Duroseau

Duroseau is a successful CFO, CPA and leadership business executive with a career spanning more than two decades. She is also an educator, doctoral candidate, entrepreneur, author, speaker and fertility coach. Duroseau set out to empower and help build confidence among her fellow female cohorts through launching MCD Business Enterprise LLC. She understands the challenges of cultivating a successful leadership career and knows what it takes to overcome obstacles and achieve growth. She leads in a manner that taps into the strengths of those who work with her, allowing them to perform at their utmost capacity while also cultivating efficiency and productivity for the company.

Xavier Rubio Franch

After a 25-year career in advertising, Franch combined his passion for marketing, the ocean and surfing and established Old Surfer. The global agency catalyzes change by connecting consumers and brands in the U.S., Europe and Latin America to sustainability. Franch is also the founder and president of the Foundation for Sustainable Consumption, which is dedicated to promoting sustainable habits among American consumers. He’s created a methodology he calls “Green StoryDoing,” which encourages companies to take actionable steps while effectively communicating their efforts. Additionally, he launched the Ocean Connections platform to highlight Old Surfer’s many creative projects focused on ocean sustainability.

Olivia DePiore

International model DePiore travels the world advocating for inclusion and makes herself visible to help normalize those who are different. DePiore, who has Down syndrome, has graced New York Fashion Week almost 100 times and has appeared in Paris, Milan, Dubai and more. She has done numerous ads and commercials for companies, including Delta Airlines. DePiore’s mission is to see more nontraditional models gracing all types of media, including TV, print, store ads and runways. In addition, she is a cancer survivor and has raised over $100,000 for cancer treatment and awareness.

Moyo and Anna Oyelola

Husband-and-wife team—artist and creative director Moyo and executive adviser and campaigner Anna—stand hand-in-hand at the forefront of change, merging creativity with purpose to transform communities. Under their organization Mmmultiple, they work to build bridges and unite diverse communities through art, consulting, speaking engagements, convening, philanthropy and advisory roles. Notably serving as creative director for Beyoncé’s Cécred, Moyo has collaborated with global brands and cultural icons, highlighting his flair for merging artistic innovation with meaningful social narratives. Anna has spent two decades shaping the trajectories of high-profile CEOs, philanthropists and executive directors in sectors like social impact, nonprofits and technology. Together, this dynamic duo has launched groundbreaking projects and created community spaces that spark dialogue and drive tangible change.

Isaiah (Dele) Oyekanmi

A versatile, multitalented leader and philanthropist, Oyekanmi has over 35 years of experience as a commercial, contracts and procurement professional in the U.K. construction industry. Oyekanmi’s leadership in the industry is evident through his involvement with the International Conduct and Competence Global Advisory Group, as well as his involvement within the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), where he holds a nonexecutive director role on the organization’s Standards and Regulations Board. Currently, he’s engaged in one of the world’s most innovative and impactful giga-projects in Saudi Arabia. Oyekanmi has been an assessor, counselor and mentor for potential chartered surveyors worldwide, and he is a global ambassador for RICS LionHeart and a director of Destiny Builders.

Morgan Leigh Miller

Miller entered the health care field as a patient care tech for IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Several years into the profession, she sustained a back injury while repositioning a patient that required time off from work to rehabilitate in physical therapy. It was during this time that she began thinking of ways to automate the current manual system of turning patients. Miller created a therapeutic mattress overlay, which promotes blood flow from head to toe. Her company, Miller Co Medical Devices, will save patients from bedsores and pressure ulcers, which cost health care establishments about $26 billion yearly, while reducing hospital-acquired injuries. By automating patient turning, the devices ensure timely repositioning, giving caregivers more time for quality patient care and fostering meaningful patient relationships.

Jessica Muñoz

A powerful force in the health care and nonprofit sectors, Muñoz is an outspoken advocate for vulnerable populations. She is the founder of Ho’ōla Nā Pua (HNP), an organization dedicated to eradicating sex trafficking of children and providing healing resources for young people. In this position, Muñoz utilizes her background as a clinical emergency and trauma nurse practitioner to illuminate pathways for those healing in darkness. Her multifaceted expertise encompasses nearly two decades of advancing health care, pioneering entrepreneurial ventures and spearheading community initiatives. Known for her transformative approach to systemic change, Muñoz has cultivated widespread partnerships to fortify a collective crusade to protect children from sexual exploitation around the globe. She’s raised millions of dollars to help address the crisis and provide victims with aftercare needs.

Rupal Patel

The former CIA agent is dedicated to developing the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs. Patel’s career has taken her from military briefing rooms to corporate boardrooms. She’s also earned war zone service medals and recognition from the CIA director for superior support to the president. After leaving the CIA, Patel earned her MBA and founded an award-winning business. As a speaker and consultant, she has delivered leadership programs for Fortune 500 companies and the White House, and her work has been featured in elite MBA programs and other prominent outlets. Patel mentors for Startup and Techstars. She authored the bestselling book From CIA to CEO and delivered a TEDx Talk on the power of “owning your weird” to unleash personal excellence.

Dr. Laura Purdy

As the visionary CEO and founder of SWELL Medical (SMed) and the innovative cofounder of JellyMed, Purdy exemplifies expertise, credibility and a profound commitment to advocating for cutting-edge health care solutions. SWELL Medical serves as a beacon of innovation under Purdy’s expert guidance, pioneering telehealth advancements and prioritizing holistic patient care. With a relentless devotion to breaking barriers and empowering individuals through accessible health care, SWELL Medical reflects Purdy’s unwavering mission to revolutionize the industry. Her titles not only define her roles but encapsulate her missions—as CEO, she leads with a vision of inclusivity and transformation; as founder, she forges paths for innovation and positive change; as cofounder of JellyMed, she pioneers health care with a heart grounded in compassion.

Priya Ravindra Kalyanimath

Founder and CEO of the award-winning social enterprise Punar, Kalyanimath is a force of nature in the world of sustainable business and gender equality. Hailing from southern India, Kalyanimath moved to Australia alone as a teenager to pursue an engineering degree. Her life’s purpose has always been to help women rise, and through Punar, she is turning this vision into reality on a global scale. Under Kalyanimath’s visionary leadership, Punar is one of the world’s first companies to weave gender equality and sustainability seamlessly into the textile and gifting industries. By committing to equal pay, safe work conditions and blending traditional handloom fabrics with modern green textile innovations, Kalyanimath is revolutionizing the textile and gifting industry.

Ellie Shefi

Dedicated to empowering others to use their voice, Shefi is a distinguished attorney, strategist, keynote speaker and author who drives change by helping organizations optimize their impact and individuals build the world they envision. With over 30 years of experience, she founded MTC Consulting to assist organizations in building resilient teams, fostering world-class cultures and developing influential leaders. She is also the founder of Made to Change the World Publishing, a full-service independent publishing house, where she guides aspiring bestselling authors through the writing and publishing process and helps leaders amplify their message so they can scale their impact. Serving as a strategic adviser to governments, universities, corporations, entrepreneurs and nongovernmental organizations, she’s championing initiatives that prioritize people and drive meaningful change.

Manuela Testolini

Testolini, founder and president of In a Perfect World (IAPW), has empowered the next generation on a global level. From Mali to Haiti and beyond, her leadership has fostered education, mentorship and artistic expression for underserved youth. Domestically, IAPW’s programs provide tools for young people to succeed and create youth-driven service moments. Testolini’s commitment to service has earned her widespread recognition, including the United Communities Against Poverty’s Award of Service and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Fearless Leader Award. Notably, she was honored with the Muhammad Ali Voice of Humanity Award, an accolade whose inaugural recipient was President Barack Obama.

Beth and Brad Thorp

Beth Thorp is an author, speaker and cofounder of the Mitchell Thorp Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that financially and emotionally supports families with children facing life-threatening illnesses, diseases and disorders. Her book, ANEW Creation: Finding Meaning in the Midst of Tragedy, was written in memory of her son Mitchell, who died unexpectedly from an undiagnosed illness, and aims to bring hope to others during difficult circumstances. Beth is passionate about being the light in the dark to others and bringing hope and encouragement in the direst of circumstances. Her husband, Brad Thorp, CEO and cofounder of the Mitchell Thorp Foundation, leverages nearly 40 years of management and sales expertise to lead the foundation’s strategic and development efforts, carrying out plans and policies. Over the past 15 years, this dynamic duo’s philanthropy and leadership work has been recognized and awarded nationwide.

Narmandakh Tsolmon

Entrepreneur, construction and investment manager, and consultant helping immigrants achieve their American dreams, Tsolmon has eight years of accomplishments as a U.S.-based entrepreneur. She’s been a managing partner of OG Construction, founder of Wayease Agency LLC and cofounder of the Evendow Consulting Firm. Tsolmon is a licensed notary and certified business and immigration consultant with a successful track record in managing over 25 real estate investment projects in Illinois and Florida. She has played a pivotal role as a general construction and investment manager, pioneering the first three co-living house concepts in the Tampa Bay area. This showcases her innovative approach and dedication to improving living standards and making a significant impact in the field of U.S. immigration consultancy.

Jyothi Vemu

An accomplished founder and entrepreneur, Vemu has left an indelible mark on the education technology landscape. As the driving force behind Futurebytes, a pioneering educational technology company, she has revolutionized the way children learn and engage with artificial intelligence, robotics and coding. Futurebytes provides students with in-person and online camps, classes, workshops, competition training and outreach events, all designed to foster a love for learning in children and equip them with essential skills for the evolving digital world. By providing both in-person and online programs, the company endeavors to reach a wider audience, regardless of geographical limitations. Through these innovative programs, children can immerse themselves in hands-on experiences, nurturing their curiosity, critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

The Cancer Journey Institute

The Cancer Journey Institute offers specialized coaching through emotional, mental (mindset) and spiritual support. Since 2012, it’s trained individuals with cancer or those who have a passion for helping others going through a cancer journey. In 2013, it was the first cancer coach training company to be accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF), the gold standard for the coaching profession. Before its inception, cancer coaching was largely nonexistent, leaving patients to manage their emotional, mental and spiritual health on their own. Using proprietary cancer-specific tools and concepts tailored for cancer patients, The Cancer Journey created frameworks and structures to facilitate holistic healing.

DSP CONNECTIONS

DSP Connections (DSPC) supports people with intellectual or developmental disabilities by providing a direct support professional (DSP), a specialized caregiver who offers individualized care. DSPs provide individualized care and support a wide variety of goals, such as behavioral support/prevention, safety, community inclusion, socialization, hygiene skills, communication, cooking, budgeting and more. DSPC provides weekly activities aimed toward skill building and partners with local arenas and organizations to help its clients get out in the community. DSPC is deeply committed to creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels a sense of belonging.

The Female Quotient

The Female Quotient (The FQ) is an events and media company focused on advancing equality in the workplace. Serving as an engine of equality, the company offers visibility and connections for women and conscious leaders at a global scale. The FQ’s signature Equality Lounge®, formerly Girls Lounge®, has influenced the business agenda at major conferences including CES, Davos, Cannes Lions and more. As the Business of Equality®, The FQ’s mission is to fight for gender equality through the community they’ve created with their famous equality lounges and through research and media that raises the profile of women.

Splash Box Marketing, LLC

Making online content accessible to everyone one website at a time, Splash Box Marketing, LLC was initially established as a creative design agency. Offering accessibility services for people with vision impairment, the company has since grown into a multifaceted organization serving a national client base. It provides 508 remediation of PDF, Word, Excel and PowerPoint documents, including fillable forms in all languages as well as video compliance. Additionally, it offers website accessibility testing and HTML consulting to meet the requirements for U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and website reviews. It has remediated almost 2 million web pages since 2020 and helped more than 250 clients become compliant so their customers with blindness or low vision can access their content with ease.

Women Thrive Media

The women’s empowerment platform Women Thrive Media spotlights the stories of females across the globe. It hosts the annual Women Thrive Summit, the largest annual women’s empowerment event supporting women in entrepreneurship, leadership, coaching and personal development. Its mission is to create a supportive, inclusive and empowering platform where every woman’s voice and story matters, spotlighting women’s stories through events, podcasts, magazines and events. The judgment-free platform encourages women to be authentic in their true selves. Through this work, many women have healed their traumas and found the ability to speak their truth, own their voice and become liberated in the power of their voice.

This article originally appeared in the November/December 2024 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

