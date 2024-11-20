days
Sign in

Instagram Facebook Tiktok Linkedin Pinterest X-twitter

Personal Development

The Last Word: Finding the Right Rhythm

BYSUCCESS Staff
UPDATED: November 12, 2024
PUBLISHED: November 20, 2024
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Amy Sommerville wearing a denim shirt

For years, I was the poster child for trying to achieve a perfect work-life balance. I juggled it all—work, family, personal time, you name it—and religiously followed every strategy in the book: time-blocking my day, making family time “nonnegotiable,” squeezing in early-morning workouts. And I took everyone’s well-intentioned advice to heart:

  • “Give 100% at work!” Check!
  • “Be fully present with your kids!” On it!
  • “Weekly date nights are the key to a happy marriage!” Got it!
  • “Friends and family are everything!” Agree!
  • “Prioritize your health and wellness!” Will do!

The buzzy, meant-to-be-empowering phrases and sayings we hear all the time make it sound simple, even achievable. But the truth is so much more complicated.

While I was racing to be the “perfectly balanced” wife, mother, leader, employee, daughter, sister and friend, those around me would tell you I was falling short. Trying to go all-in on everything all the time is simply not sustainable. Not only that, but it’s unrealistic—and a recipe for disappointment and burnout.

That burnout forced me to change the way I was working and living. I needed to find a rhythm that worked for me, one with less clearly defined boundaries and more flexibility (which, for a type A personality like mine, can feel like a dirty word). 

Making a change requires conscious, daily effort. I give myself positive self-talk. I allow my work-life balance to be more fluid. And I give myself grace when I have to pivot.

I have missed the first day of school to attend meetings out of town. There are times when I am on a conference call while also driving the carpool. But I respect and accept that different seasons will demand different priorities and time from me. Some days require work to be more of my focus; other days allow more time for life. 

This new rhythm has offered me what striving for perfect balance never could: harmony. And it sounds pretty good to me. 

Until next time,

Amy Somerville

CEO of SUCCESS® Enterprises

Photo courtesy of ©Mike D’Avello

SUCCESS is your guide for personal and professional development through inspiration, motivation and training.

