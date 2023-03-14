Sticky Floors and Glass Ceilings with Erica Rooney

In this episode of In the Details, host Karen Allen spotlights Erica Rooney, whose professional superpower is connecting to others—so much so that she’s made a career of it. Rooney is a keynote speaker, executive coach and culture consultant, CPO and creator and host of the podcast From Now to Next. Her focus is to help people break free of their sticky floors and bust through glass ceilings to begin living a life of purpose, passion and peace.

Allen and Rooney discuss wide-ranging topics, including the mass cultural reevaluation during the pandemic that initiated the spate of people quitting their jobs, and how this manifested in a workplace existential crisis for employees and employers.

Rooney also reveals her battle with perfectionism and people-pleasing, and how using neuroplasticity and intuition helped her live into her purpose. “I’m not a buffet—I’m not here to serve everyone,” she says. “If I don’t like every podcast, why would I think everyone should like mine?”

To get unstuck, Rooney offers advice on how to identify your sticky floors and break free of limiting beliefs to live a life in alignment with your true purpose.

