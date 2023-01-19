Managing Pro Athletes with Aaron and Andre Eanes

Many athletes are focused entirely on their sport, but what happens when they go pro and they become the business? Players now can be involved in many different industries, including media, fashion, technology and business. Brothers Aaron and Andre Eanes brought together their skills and talents to create the sports and entertainment agency, A&A Management Group.

In this episode of In the Details with Karen Allen, they highlight how their upbringing with entrepreneurial parents shaped their individual experiences and the enterprise they’re currently establishing together. Andre used to carry a briefcase as a child and both were investing in stocks at a young age. Their father’s first investors were professional football and baseball players and many of their friends became athletes, so the brothers had extensive connections.

They each discuss their backgrounds—Andre in business development and wealth management and Aaron in marketing and branding—as well as the hurdles they faced establishing themselves as a management company. They work with athletes in all aspects of their careers and guide them in following their passions and giving back to their communities.

“We want to work with people that are really passionate about what they do on the field or on the court, but also, off the court,” Aaron explains. “They have an idea of what they want their impact to be. Whether it’s in business, whether it’s in the community, whether it’s just in life.”

