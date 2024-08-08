Igniting Your Entrepreneurial Spirit

As I get older, I find myself gravitating toward genuine conversations that reveal the individual behind the polished facade of screens and stages—the authentic soul dedicated to guiding others toward success, regardless of their age or life stage. With over three decades of journalistic experience, my mission is to unveil the narratives beyond the surface for my profiles of influential figures. In essence, the deeper I delve into the motivations driving people and observe how their sense of purpose evolves over time, the more I believe that exploring the intersection between professional expertise and personal journey enables us to truly immerse ourselves in their world, making a profound impact along the way.

Entrepreneur-themed issue

Welcome to our much-anticipated entrepreneur-themed issue of SUCCESS magazine, where we celebrate the spirit of innovation, resilience and impactful, bold visions that define the proprietary entrepreneurial journey. Whether you’re just starting out on your path to business ownership or you’re a seasoned veteran seeking fresh motivation and technological advice, this issue is packed with insights, strategies and stories to fuel your next chapter.

Recently, I had the pleasure of interviewing Daymond John, the iconic entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist and star of Shark Tank. With his razor-sharp business acumen and unparalleled expertise, Daymond shares invaluable wisdom gleaned from years of navigating the ever-changing landscape of entrepreneurship. From identifying market opportunities to building multimillion-dollar brand empires and taking chances on people who are “all-in,” his insights serve as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and seasoned business owners alike. We hope you are just as captivated by his story as we were—and forever enlightened by his pearls of entrepreneurial wisdom. Turn to page 38 for the full article.

Behind the entrepreneurial spirit

In this issue, we also explore the grit and determination that fuel the entrepreneurial spirit—featuring stories of resilience from individuals who have overcome adversity to achieve their dreams in a variety of industries. From overcoming financial hurdles on the way up to navigating unexpected pivots midway through the process, these triumphant tales demonstrate what the wild entrepreneurial ride is really like through the power of perseverance.

For those stepping into the exhilarating journey of entrepreneurship for the first time, we offer a road map for success, guiding you through the essential steps to launch and grow your business with confidence. From honing your business idea to mastering the art of networking and marketing, our comprehensive articles offer the guidance you need to thrive in the competitive marketplace.

As you immerse yourself in our content, I encourage you to embrace the entrepreneurial adventure with unrivaled passion, tenacity and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur with a big idea or an experienced executive looking for a new challenge, remember that the journey to success is paved with the courage to pursue your dreams.

Here’s to shaping a future filled with limitless possibilities.

Enjoy!

Kerrie Lee Brown

VP of Media & Editor-in-Chief SUCCESS®

