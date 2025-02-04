SUCCESS’ 2025 Women of Influence

In a world where we are experiencing so much change politically, economically, socially and in the consumer marketplace, there’s one constant that keeps us going: women. No matter what, women are rising to the occasion and paving a path for their successors. With grace and dignity, they conquer setbacks and challenges—such as money woes, divorce, loss, grief and parenting—and somehow persevere. Women are incredibly resilient in all areas of life. In a nutshell, they kick ass.

Women have also always demonstrated a remarkable capacity for resilience—whether balancing careers and families, navigating systemic barriers or overcoming personal hardships, they find ways to move forward. Despite the obstacles they face, women continue to lead with empathy and vision. Their perseverance is a testament to their strength and determination, proving time and again that no matter what life throws their way, women will rise, thrive and lead the charge for a more inclusive and equitable world.

Nowadays, more women are taking on entrepreneurial roles, pushing boundaries and rewriting the narrative of what it means to be a leader in business, philanthropy and beyond. At SUCCESS® magazine, we are proud to celebrate these women through our annual Women of Influence awards campaign, recognizing trailblazing women who are not only shaping the present but are also laying the groundwork for future difference-makers to thrive.

The rise of women entrepreneurs

The rise of women in leadership roles is one of the most inspiring and transformative shifts in today’s business world. More women than ever are breaking through the glass ceiling and stepping into positions of power across industries, from CEOs and entrepreneurs to political leaders and philanthropists. This growth reflects not only their professional capabilities but also their ability to adapt, innovate and persevere in the face of adversity.

What’s driving this growth? For many, entrepreneurship is not just about creating a successful business—it’s about creating opportunity. Women are increasingly launching ventures in industries ranging from tech to health care, education to fashion, and everything in between. They are tackling complex challenges, solving real-world problems and, in the process, creating jobs and driving innovation.

But their success is not just about business—it’s also about purpose. Female entrepreneurs are infusing their companies with a sense of mission, whether it’s advancing sustainability, advocating for social justice or prioritizing wellness and inclusivity. They’re not just building businesses; they’re building a better world for future generations.

According to recent studies, the number of female-owned businesses has skyrocketed, and women have launched startups faster than their male counterparts. Women entrepreneurs had a 41% year-over-year growth rate from 2023 to 2024, and women now hold 10.4% of CEO positions in Fortune 500 companies, according to Women Business Collaborative—a steady increase that highlights their growing influence across industries.

Making significant strides

The following statistics demonstrate the rising tide of female entrepreneurs and business leaders who are not only thriving but also are creating pathways for future generations of female entrepreneurs and CEOs. We should be extremely proud of our progress, and that’s why we continue to celebrate outstanding individuals from around the world.

1. Increasing number of women entrepreneurs

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor 2020/2021 report, women account for about 33% of high growth entrepreneurs globally, a significant rise in recent years. This trend is especially visible in the tech, health and consumer goods industries, where women are leading the way in developing new solutions and creating thriving businesses.

2. Women in startups

A report by PitchBook revealed that female-cofounded companies in the U.S. raised a record $64.4 billion in venture capital funding in 2021. While women are still underrepresented compared to their male counterparts, this growth is significant in increasing the visibility and influence of women-led companies in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

3. Growth in women-owned businesses

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that the number of women-owned businesses grew by 21% from 2014 to 2019, outpacing the growth of all U.S. businesses, which grew by just 9%. This growth trend is expected to continue, driven by women entrepreneurs across all sectors.

4. Women entrepreneurs and innovation

According to the American Express 2019 State of Women-Owned Businesses Report, female-owned businesses now account for about 42% of all U.S. businesses. And according to the previously mentioned Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report, 1 in 3 female entrepreneurs in the U.S. is involved in high-growth sectors like technology, which shows that women are making significant strides in reshaping industries that are traditionally dominated by men.

5. Women in the tech industry

Women are making notable inroads in tech entrepreneurship. PitchBook’s earlier report also found that female tech company founders saw over $30 billion in investments in 2021, an increase of 82.9% from 2020. This highlights the growing recognition of the value women bring to innovation-driven sectors.

6. Entrepreneurial success and gender parity

According to Bizee, women are over 20% more likely than men to succeed in building profitable businesses in the early stages, a statistic that underscores the resilience and growth mindset women bring to entrepreneurship.

Celebrating the SUCCESS women of influence

This year’s Women of Influence honorees exemplify the power of growth-minded leadership. They are visionary entrepreneurs, committed advocates, resilient business women and compassionate caregivers—women who have demonstrated that they can do it all. Their stories are a testament to the strength, versatility and tenacity of women around the globe, and their collective impact is a powerful reminder of the transformative force women are in shaping the future of business and society.

In this issue, we are proud to announce our top 50 nominees, as well as introduce our WOI winner, Carey Lohrenz, who demonstrates exactly what our SUCCESS mission is all about: leading with authenticity and inspiring others to be resilient, no matter who you are or what you do. As you will learn, Lohrenz is a world-class leader, author, speaker and changemaker who is a pioneer in the world of aviation.

Women as leaders, caregivers and visionaries

One of the most remarkable things about the women we honor through the Women of Influence campaign is their ability to balance the many roles they play—leaders in business, caregivers in the home, advocates in their communities and role models for future generations. Women today are wearing multiple hats, and they do so with persistence and unwavering dedication.

Many of the women are mothers, caregivers and partners—individuals who, despite the demands of their professional lives, make family and community a priority. They understand that true success isn’t just about career accomplishments; it’s also about fostering strong relationships, creating a positive impact and being present for the people who matter most. These women demonstrate that it is not only possible to be a leader in business but also to build deep connections and leave a legacy of love and support for those around them.

In addition to their roles at home, these women are actively shaping the future of industries, nonprofits and advocacy work. They understand that leadership isn’t just about making decisions—it’s about lifting others up, sharing knowledge and creating pathways for those who come after them. Whether it’s mentoring other women in business, leading philanthropic efforts or speaking out on issues that matter, these women are making their mark across multiple spheres of influence. Their ability to balance both personal and professional commitments is a testament to their strength, discipline and passion for growth.

Growth-minded trailblazers

One of the most defining characteristics of these women is their growth mindset, hence the theme of this issue. These women are not content with simply maintaining the status quo—they are relentlessly pushing forward, continually evolving and seeking new opportunities to grow. Their entrepreneurial ventures and leadership roles are rooted in a deep belief that there is always more to learn, more to achieve and more ways to make a positive impact.

A growth mindset isn’t just about having ambition; it’s also about resilience in the face of challenges. These women have faced adversity, whether in their personal lives or professional journeys, and have overcome it with determination and grace. They view obstacles not as roadblocks but as opportunities to learn, grow and become even stronger leaders.

At SUCCESS, we recognize that growth is not just about individual success—it’s about collective progress. The women we honor through the Women of Influence campaign are building networks of support and collaboration that empower others to succeed. They understand that true leadership is about creating space for others to thrive, and in doing so, they’re fostering a culture of innovation and inclusion that benefits everyone.

Global reach

As we inspire on the international scene, I will also go one step further. The Women of Influence campaign isn’t just about recognizing the accomplishments of a select few—it’s about celebrating a global movement of women who are leading change in entrepreneurship, philanthropy, advocacy, and personal and professional development. At SUCCESS® magazine, our reach extends worldwide, and we are proud to honor women from diverse backgrounds and industries who are making a lasting impact on the global stage.

These women are using their platforms to advocate for important causes, drive meaningful change and provide solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues. From launching international businesses to leading grassroots campaigns, the women featured are demonstrating that leadership knows no borders. Their influence is felt across continents, and their impact is shaping the future of industries, communities and societies around the world.

Ultimately, we understand that true success is not a solitary achievement—it’s a collective effort. That’s why we are committed to recognizing women who are not only excelling in their fields but also lifting others as they rise. These Women of Influence are building legacies that will resonate for generations to come, and we are honored to share their stories with the world.

Architects of change

As we reflect on the incredible achievements of the women we feature on the following pages, we are reminded of their incredible contributions. These women are not just leaders in their industries—they are also changemakers, paving the way for future generations of women to follow in their footsteps.

Their impact goes beyond the numbers and accolades; it’s about the lives they’ve touched, the barriers they’ve broken and the communities they’ve built. They have shown us that women can do anything. Whether it’s launching a business, leading a nonprofit, advocating for social change or simply being a role model to others, these women have proven that with passion, dedication and a growth mindset, there is no limit to what can be achieved.

At SUCCESS® magazine, we are proud to honor these women and share their stories with the world. They are the epitome of what it means to be a Woman of Influence—and their journey is just beginning. As we celebrate their achievements, we look forward to seeing how they will continue to inspire, lead and create a brighter future for all.

These women are paving the way for the next generation of leaders, and we can’t wait to see where their paths will lead. And, by recognizing them, we reaffirm the truth that women can—and do—excel in every aspect of life. They are not just shaping the future of business. They are transforming the world itself.

Congratulations to everyone!

Meet our winner

Carey Lohrenz

CEO, Hall of Fame Keynote Speaker, Author, Former Navy Fighter Pilot

The first female F-14 Tomcat fighter pilot in the U.S. Navy, Lohrenz is a leadership expert and author of two Wall Street Journal bestselling books, Fearless Leadership and Span of Control. Her military background in high-stakes combat environments has shaped her into a sought-after authority on leadership, strategy and resilience. By leveraging her combat-tested insights, she has developed a modern, data-driven leadership style that equips business leaders to excel under pressure and adapt in today’s competitive environment.

Driven by a desire to share her experiences, Lohrenz has delivered impactful keynotes and programs to thousands of Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies, guiding leaders and teams on how to navigate complexity, drive change and deliver results when it matters most. Her approach focuses on practical, research-based strategies that yield both immediate and sustainable benefits, thus creating cultures of continuous improvement and resilience. Lohrenz has been recognized as a National Speakers Association Hall of Fame speaker and has also been featured on CNN, MSNBC and NPR, sharing her insights with global audiences.

In addition to her corporate work, she is a dedicated CEO, board member and mother who balances her professional achievements with personal commitments. Lohrenz’s experiences as a pioneer in a male-dominated field not only inspire leaders to embrace fearless leadership but also contribute to broader conversations about diversity, inclusion and breaking gender barriers in challenging fields. A portion of the proceeds from her books supports veterans’ charities, underscoring her commitment to honoring those who serve.

Meet our finalists

Whether you nominated a colleague, a friend or even yourself, you’ve sparked positive change and empowerment. Join us as we honor the remarkable accomplishments, actions and achievements of our Top 50 finalists.

Congratulations to all of our finalists, and thank you to our nominees!

Naomi Ackerman

Founder, Executive Director of the Advot Project

Ackerman leads the Advot (“ripples” in Hebrew) Project, a California-based nonprofit that harnesses the power of artistic exploration to help young people become bold, courageous self-advocates. She primarily works with incarcerated and system-impacted youth, empowering participants to find their voice and transform their lives.

She is also the creator of the groundbreaking ripple method, a transformative approach that has taught thousands of young people critical communication and relationship-building skills. This method inspires participants to overcome the barriers in their lives, enabling them to write the next chapter of their story with confidence and hope. An experienced actress, consultant and facilitator, Ackerman is the writer, director, producer and performer of the critically acclaimed one-woman show, Flowers Aren’t Enough.

For the past three decades, Ackerman has dedicated herself to promoting peace, fostering change and encouraging self-empowerment through the interactive workshops she creates and leads. Her work has impacted diverse communities and environments, bringing a message of healing and transformation wherever she goes.

Rajinder Atwal, M.D.

Medical Director, Founder, CEO, Family Physician, C.C.F.P., Women STEM Mentorship

An award-winning family physician, medical director and CEO, Atwal leads a busy medical facility while serving on the board of directors of five nonprofits. Through Women STEM Mentorship, she created a platform that advances women in STEM through advising, networking and educational workshops. As a medical clinic founder and director, she precepts medical, nurse practitioner and lab technician students.

Atwal also cofounded Beyond Boundaries Soccer, which enables individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities to enjoy the sport, and Green Teen Generation, where she mentors youth to become environmental leaders. Her accolades include the Women in Business Female Lifetime Achievement Award, 2023 Women of the Year for Healthcare, 2023 The Waterfront for Science and Technology Award and recognition as one of the 2023 Top 100 Asian Women Power Leaders. She was also named one of the 10 Most Inspiring Women Leaders to Follow in 2024 and a Global Women Power Leader in 2024.

Marva Bailer

Founder, CEO, Board Member of Qualaix

Bailer epitomizes fearlessness and innovation as a trailblazing tech leader and breast cancer survivor. Recognized as a 2023 game changer by Scarlett Abott, she disrupts norms and drives change across industries. With two decades of experience leading billion-dollar teams at IBM, Amazon, Twilio and Splunk, her impact is vast and varied.

As an experienced board member and classically trained senior executive, she has spent the last decade propelling unicorn tech companies, leading P&Ls over $1 billion and managing teams of over 400. She excels in innovative go-to-market strategies and has extensive expertise in M&A, SaaS and ARR transitions. Bailer is also the author of the NIEA 2023 top career book, Be Unexpected, where she emphasizes impactful communication and the unique concept of a personal “walk-up song.”

As a purpose-driven leader, she fosters connections, inspires others to innovate and builds exceptional cultures. Her deep experience in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence and her role as a sought-after speaker, adviser and award-winning author underscores her commitment to driving success.

Jess Bailey

Founder, Managing Attorney of Bailey Law Firm

As a pioneering managing attorney and the founder of Bailey Law Firm, Bailey has transformed the legal landscape with her innovative flat-fee model, which enhances transparency and accessibility for clients. She focuses on mergers and acquisitions, real estate, banking and finance, and outside general counsel services, her dedication to building a robust professional network enables her firm to provide clients with access to a wide range of expertise and resources.

Beyond being a client advocate, she is an educator whose passion lies in providing her clients with strategic guidance, thoughtful advice and actionable steps, which helps them achieve ambitious goals with confidence. She and her firm have been honored with several accolades, and Bailey speaks nationally 10 to 12 times throughout the year, sharing her insights on leadership, negotiations, best practices, and diversity and inclusion in the legal and business community.

Dawn Belamarich, Ph.D.

President, CEO of Collaboratory

Belamarich operates Collaboratory, a community foundation with an evolved mission to coordinate the resolution of the region’s biggest social challenges by 2040. Belamarich is an experienced leader and change agent who is passionate about advocating for mission-driven organizations and communities. Her leadership experience spans the social services and behavioral health fields in both for-profit and nonprofit organizations. Her previous roles include senior vice president of clinical and operational excellence, chief executive officer and executive director at Recovery Centers of America, a national addiction treatment provider.

Belamarich is a licensed mental health counselor and master-level clinical addiction professional in Florida and a licensed professional counselor and licensed clinical alcohol and drug counselor in New Jersey, and she holds certifications in gambling addiction and trauma treatment. She also serves as a board member for the ARCHway Institute, a national organization that is committed to providing education and resources for those impacted by addiction.

Sarah Bencie

CEO, Managing Partner of Security Management International

As the majority owner, CEO and managing partner of Security Management International, a Washington, D.C.–based security consulting and defense contracting firm, Bencie oversees all day-to-day operations for the global consultancy, manages private sector and foreign government projects, and provides strategic direction for the organization. Since 2021, she has closed considerable government contracts for SMI with the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Justice. Her clients also include multiple Fortune 500 companies and a handful of foreign governments.

Prior to entering the world of global security, Bencie, a serial entrepreneur, was an internationally recognized interior designer. She founded and operated her own successful interior design consulting firm in Manhattan for nearly a decade, in addition to publishing one of the most popular interior design blogs in the United States. Bencie has been featured in numerous prestigious publications and has served as a brand ambassador for the Baldwin Hardware Design Council. She is also the author of CONFIDENCE!: Decoding Your Decorating DNA.

Gogo Bethke

CEO of Gogo’s Real Estate, brokered by eXp Realty

After immigrating from Csikszereda, Romania, to the U.S. in 2003, Bethke worked various jobs—babysitting, warehousing, waitressing and selling jewelry—before earning her real estate license in 2011. She quickly became a top producer and founded Gogo’s Real Estate, LLC. She’s since built an international organization, #teamgogo, with over 1,500 agents who generated $2.1 billion in sales in 2023. Known as the “Social Media Queen of Real Estate,” she created Gogo’s Bootcamp, a multiple Two Comma Club award-winning program. Her podcast and TV show, Gogopreneur, which airs on Your Home TV network on Roku, garnered over 36 million views in its first year.

Bethke is a mother to two teenage sons with Hungarian names. She and her husband of over 20 years, Duane, began investing in real estate as a shared passion for the future. She loves helping other like-minded entrepreneurs achieve their goals, which led her to start the GoGet’Em Community, where she is building a vast knowledge library to teach others.

Dedorah S. Brown

Personal Growth Consultant, Author

A native of New Orleans, Louisiana, Brown is a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, U.S. Army veteran and published author with a commitment to advocacy and philanthropy. Inspired by the charitable actions of women in her community, she has dedicated herself to helping others, from supporting veterans through the Department of Veterans Affairs benefits process to providing compassionate aid to families in crisis. Her efforts have earned her honors, including Dillard University’s Local and National Community Service Unsung Hero Awards and Tulane University’s Ellen Gates Starr Community Service Award.

Brown is a featured speaker at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Medical Center’s annual Ladies Night Out event, where she shares her journey of resilience. She’s passionate about wellness and personal growth and thus donates her books and shares her personal story throughout Greater New Orleans and beyond, empowering others to overcome challenges and find strength in healing. Brown, a resilient disabled veteran, continues to heal from past hardships and finds strength in using her story and literature to inspire others toward peace and growth.

April Callis-Birchmeier

CEO of Springboard Consulting

Callis-Birchmeier is CEO of Springboard Consulting, a leader in preparing project and HR professionals to lead change effectively by incorporating change management activities into project plans. An engaging speaker, she has been recognized as a Certified Speaking Professional by the National Speakers Association. She is passionate about communicating the positive impact of her READY framework to ensure that sponsors, stakeholders and project teams experience higher adoption and successful initiatives.

The recipient of the 2024 Change Awards Lifetime Award, a Global Guru in Organizational Culture (2020-2024) and the bestselling author of READY, Set, Change!, Callis-Birchmeier is a Certified Change Management Professional™ and Project Management Professional. She has led organizational change implementations for government, higher education and health care clients for more than two decades. As a creator of the global standard for change management, Callis-Birchmeier leverages her expertise and experience to work with organizations to ensure successful project outcomes.

Jaymee Chan

Cofounder, Vice President of Honor Health Sciences

Chan, a psychiatric mental health registered nurse, is founder and professor at Honor Health Sciences, the first and only private nursing school in Imperial County, California. She also cofounded assisted living homes Serene Greenfield Manor and Serene Richview, as well as Healthpeak Home Health. After being awarded the inaugural Imperial Valley WOW Women of Wonder as Business Woman of the Year, Chan has been recognized by the California Senate and California Legislature and has been given the Soroptimist Ruby Women Helping Women Award.

She became the fourth top community contributor of the American Nurses Association’s Healthy Nurse, Healthy Nation leaderboard, as well as an autism spectrum disorder clinical specialist. Chan is on the board of directors for the Imperial Valley Community Foundation.

Heidi Clarke

Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation

Born and raised on the island of Jamaica, Clarke has a deep connection to and love for the Caribbean. As executive director of the Sandals Foundation, she has implemented some of the most impactful and transformative initiatives in Caribbean communities. From her home in Jamaica to the nine other islands in which Sandals and Beaches Resorts operate, Clarke has worked with local and national organizations to bring resources, develop curriculums and offer sustainable alternatives across three key pillars: education, community and environment.

From increasing access to clean water in schools to creating marine sanctuaries and artisan programs, Clarke is continuously developing ways for tourism and philanthropy to intersect. She looks for the gaps where help is needed most and seeks out partners and stakeholders that align to fill those spaces effectively and sustainably. Through her strategic vision and hands-on approach, she is leading the change in the Caribbean, project after project.

Denise Cumella

Founder, CEO of The Boss Books, Libri d’Impresa and One Hour Marketing

Through her pioneering work in the publishing and marketing industries, Cumella has not only built successful businesses but has also empowered countless entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into impactful narratives. An Italian entrepreneur, author and keynote speaker, Cumella is the founder and CEO of The Boss Books, Libri d’Impresa and One Hour Marketing. She is also a TEDx speaker and a member of the governing board of ebbf, a global learning community comprising business executives from over 60 countries. She is a bestselling author and Le Fonti Award winner for leading the most innovative editorial marketing company.

Cumella developed the popular BookCamp Method to help entrepreneurs and professionals turn ideas into books and books into marketing tools. With over two decades of experience in marketing and creating high-value content for a variety of companies, Cumella and her agency, One Hour Marketing, have worked for Lush Cosmetics, Bottega Verde, Yves Rocher and Riso Scotti and helped them substantially gain market traction.

Nio DiPietrantonio

Board President of Serving Up Support: Maine

Acting as the board president of Serving Up Support: Maine, a pioneering initiative dedicated to providing mental health support for hospitality workers, DiPietrantonio is making a transformative impact on the mental health landscape within the hospitality industry. With a deep-rooted passion for fostering positive relationships and community empowerment, she has become a leading advocate for mental well-being in the hospitality industry. As the board president, DiPietrantonio leads with empathy, active listening and authenticity, ensuring that the organization’s values are reflected in every aspect of its operations.

Under DiPietrantonio’s guidance, Serving Up Support: Maine is expanding its reach across New England and offering resources for crisis management, substance use and personal growth. Her commitment to challenging stigmas and promoting mindfulness has been instrumental in creating a supportive network for hospitality professionals. With a focus on collaboration and continuous learning, DiPietrantonio is dedicated to building lasting connections and providing access to essential resources, paving the way for a healthier, more empowered workforce.

Debola Deji-Kurunmi

CEO of IMMERSE Coaching Company

Deji-Kurunmi is the CEO of IMMERSE Coaching Company, a professional coaching practice; executive director at Ideation Hub Africa, a public policy and impact advisory firm; and founder of the Future-Forward Female Movement. Across these organizations, she leads more than 100,000 global communities of visionaries. As a highly sought-after speaker, adviser and author of 25 titles, Deji-Kurunmi is an Oleg Konovalov visionary leadership coach, Gallup-certified strengths coach and an International Association of Coaching–certified mastery practitioner.

Deji-Kurunmi has been recognized for her outstanding leadership impact, and her transformational work has been featured in international media. She has been honored as a 2018 Mandela Washington Fellow and one of the 100 Most Inspiring Nigerian Women in 2019 and 2022.

Lisa DesBoine-Murray

Founder, President of Duchess Nannies & Domestics

Acting as an exemplary educator and mentor to scores of aspiring leaders, DesBoine-Murray is the founder and owner of Duchess Nannies & Domestics, a luxury household management and private service placement agency that specializes in tailored domestic staff solutions. It is also the parent company of The Herbert Alfred Agency and Nannies From The Heart. DesBoine-Murray’s expertise in high-end placements spans almost 25 years and places emphasis on training, advocacy and continual support.

She is a current board member of the Estate Management Network; a member of the International Nanny Association; a former volunteer with the Association of Premier Nanny Agencies Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Committee; an APNA Accelerator Program mentor; and more. DesBoine-Murray also cofounded the Alliance of Minority Owned Nanny Agencies & Professional Nannies, a nonnprofit organization whose mission is to ensure that agencies and nannies align together for the purpose of moving the industry forward under one umbrella of standards.

Cindy Dodd

Cofounder, COO of PEMA.io

Dodd is an award-winning marketer and global speaker who has emerged as a trailblazer for Black women in the lead generation industry. She has transformed her company into a global powerhouse, executing over 100 million reach-outs and serving over 1,000 businesses worldwide. Her unwavering commitment to data-driven strategies and exceptional client service has propelled PEMA.io to the No. 526 spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. and the No. 40 fastest-growing marketing agency in the U.S. in 2024. Her remarkable achievements have been featured in major publications and on TV, highlighting her impact and influence in the industry.

As a Black woman in the lead generation space, Dodd is passionate about paving the way for future generations of women of color in marketing and entrepreneurship and continues to inspire others while driving PEMA.io toward even greater success.

Tasneem Dohadwala

Founding Partner of Excelestar Ventures

As a founding partner of Excelestar Ventures, Dohadwala and her team actively invest in founders who exhibit compelling medical technology, deep technology and more. Her previous experience includes working as an associate at Lehman Brothers and Matrix Partners, where she leveraged her skills to make notable investments: Excelestar Ventures, Augmenix (acquired by Boston Scientific), nVision Medical Corporation (acquired by Boston Scientific), Conformal Medical, Diesel Labs, Instylla and Altiostar Networks. Under her leadership, Excelestar Ventures was named one of the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe in 2023.

After starting as a young, active member at Lehman Brothers and later serving as president of Wellesley College Alumnae Boston (Wellesley College’s largest alumnae organization), Dohadwala has been committed to furthering women’s leadership in business. She passionately and deliberately mentors and searches for female-led companies and believes that investing in women is the best way to bring more women into leadership roles.

Cicley Gay

CEO, Board Chairwoman of The Amplifiers and Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation

Committed to advocating for the lives of those in underinvested communities, Gay is a seasoned leader with over two decades of experience in nonprofit and philanthropic organizations. As the visionary founder of The Amplifiers, a pioneering social enterprise at the intersection of cause and communications, and chairwoman of the board for the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Gay brings extensive expertise to social justice initiatives. Her decade-long commitment to the Women’s Sports Foundation reflects her dedication to uplifting marginalized communities.

As GoGirlGo! program director and later national director of education and alliances, she led initiatives to expand physical activity access for young women in underserved areas. Her passion for empowerment further propelled her to serve as the director of national initiatives at the National CARES Mentoring Movement, where she played a central role in establishing a multimillion-dollar national mentoring initiative for children, earning the endorsement of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Paula Gean

Cofounder of Africa Culture Journeys

Gean is an award-winning business leader and community organizer with a personal story of overcoming poverty and using technology and marketing to create opportunities for others. She founded a grassroots organization that helps asylum seekers integrate into their new communities, and her work has been widely recognized in Chicago media. With more than 20 years of experience in strategic marketing, brand management and integrated marketing campaigns across global markets within the tech and travel industries, Gean has a proven track record of leading high-impact marketing initiatives to drive revenue growth, market expansion and brand positioning.

In 2021, she and her husband founded Africa Culture Journeys (ACJ), a camping safari business in Botswana, Africa. Her goal with ACJ is to provide soul-stirring experiences, both in person and digitally, and to document and highlight the similarities between her South American roots and Southern Africa, her future.

Subi Ghosh

EVP of Strategic Partnerships Stream Companies

A dynamic leader with over 15 years of experience advocating for consumer experience and culture within the automotive industry, Ghosh began her career in automotive retail. She rose from a marketing assistant to sales and e-commerce director of Dealer Groups, where she championed change and consumer advocacy. Currently, Ghosh serves as the executive vice president of strategic partnerships at Stream Companies, where she drives growth through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships. Her leadership has been instrumental in launching new departments, expanding the company’s partnerships and elevating its presence across multiple automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Ghosh is also a key advocate for diversity and inclusion, having been a founding board member of Women in Automotive, and actively contributes to improving women’s experiences in the industry. Ghosh’s dedication and influence have earned her recognition, including being named one of the top women in media and AdTech and one of Auto Remarketing’s 40 Under 40. Her journey reflects a commitment to innovation, collaboration and enhancing the automotive industry’s approach to marketing and consumer experience.

Mohaimina “Mina” Haque

CEO, General Counsel of Tony Roma’s and Law Office of Mohaimina Haque, PLLC

As a trailblazing CEO, attorney and educator, Haque has broken barriers as the first woman CEO of Tony Roma’s in its five-decade history. While she spearheads the global restaurant chain, she is also actively engaged in the legal sphere, serving as the founder of the Law Office of Mohaimina Haque, PLLC, based in Washington, D.C., and as an adjunct professor of law practice management at American University’s Washington College of Law. In her legal practice, Haque’s expertise spans various areas, including corporate law, immigration law and litigation.

Beyond her roles in business and law, Haque is a pioneer in law practice management. She is an educator on building virtual firms and managing remote operations with the latest technological advancements, ensuring that her students are equipped for the evolving landscape of legal practice. Her remarkable achievements, leadership and dedication to excellence have earned her recognition as a true pioneer in both the legal and business communities.

Christa Hill

Cofounder, CEO of Tacit Edge Product Leadership

Hill is a cofounder of Tacit Edge Product Leadership, where she uses her industry expertise to fuel our economy with empowered, innovative and diverse product leaders that embody the entrepreneurial spirit. She is also at the forefront of creating award-winning product management curricula through educational institutions like Southern Alberta Institute of Technology and Athabasca University, as well as corporate institutions like TEKsystems and the New York Federal Reserve Bank.

Since technology is at the heart of every business and industry in the future, Hill and her team strive to educate future generations on product management roles that will be the global practice standard. She is an ICF PCC-level executive coach who is most known for supporting early and established product managers, as well as their executive leaders, and helping them deepen their expertise and thrive in their careers. She brings empathy and humor while tackling the gray areas of the role to create future product leaders for our increasingly digital world.

Katie Hornor

CEO of The Flamingo Advantage

Hornor is an international keynote speaker, business owner, mom of five, expat and the award-winning author of more than a dozen best-selling books, including The Flamingo Advantage: How to Leverage Unique, Stay Relevant and Change the World, and has been featured on major television networks.

After overcoming extreme poverty, Hornor became the founder of three businesses and a scholarship fund for entrepreneurs. A millionaire by age 45, she is currently part owner of two businesses grossing seven-plus figures and majority owner and CEO of two that are grossing five and six figures. Only 12% of women-owned businesses, 0.002% of all businesses worldwide, gross over six figures in a year, and only 3% of those women are moms. Hornor has done both while home-educating her five kids. Her mission is to empower entrepreneurs and business owners to design businesses that are in service of their unique life purpose so they can have more joy, sales and impact.

Nicole Hullihen

COO of OnTheClock

After embarking on a career journey that began in the automotive industry, Hullihen pursued entrepreneurship before returning to a more corporate stay in pharmaceutical, biotech and luxury goods, where she excelled in various roles that required leadership, analytical abilities and problem-solving. She currently serves as the chief operating officer at OnTheClock, a rapidly growing SaaS company that provides an innovative solution for workforce management to over 150,000 people.

Since joining the company five years ago, Hullihen has played a pivotal role in growing the team from eight to 23 employees and leading them through two consecutive years of recognition as one of Crain’s Best Places to Work. She’s led the company to operational excellence, becoming a trusted provider to thousands of businesses, and works with her team to achieve an ambitious goal to expand to 1 million users. With nearly two decades of experience spanning multiple industries, Hullihen brings a deep understanding of business analytics, operational efficiency and organizational development to her leadership role.

Tabassum Khan

Public Speaker for the Government of Canada

A dynamic human resources program and policy adviser with a distinguished record in culture, diversity, equity and inclusion within the Canadian government and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, Khan is a proud Canadian Muslim woman of South Asian heritage. She is not only a recognized public speaker but is also a dedicated mentor in the GC mentorship community. Her impact in the DEI space is significant, marked by her role as a speaker in government forums, cochair of her department’s multiculturalism stream and her pioneering efforts in launching department-wide affinity groups that foster connection and support among employees.

Renowned for her inclusive leadership style in her many volunteer activities, Khan is deeply committed to cultivating a welcoming environment for all public servants. Through her unwavering dedication and visionary leadership, Khan continues to be a powerful advocate for a more inclusive and equitable workplace, making her a pivotal force in shaping the future of public service in Canada.

Ginger King

President of Grace Kingdom Beauty

An extraordinary chemist who has revolutionized the beauty industry with her innovative and entrepreneurial spirit, King is an award-winning cosmetic chemist and the founder of Grace Kingdom Beauty, a New Jersey–based cosmetic product development firm that specializes in creating beauty brands from concept to launch, including formulation. King holds multiple patents and awards in the beauty industry and has been featured in various publications and quoted by over 40 beauty magazines. She is also a keynote speaker for brand launches and has spoken at numerous trade conferences on product development and innovation.

Additionally, King is a regular TV beauty segment contributor on GoodDay Sacramento and has been recently named the “Queen of Cosmetic Chemistry” by Elle. In addition to consulting, her latest venture is FanLoveBeauty, a clean vegan beauty brand inspired by mentor Daymond John of Shark Tank that takes care of entrepreneurs’ appearance so they can keep crushing their goals.

Suzanne Knight

CEO, Cofounder, CPO, Speaker, Teacher at mBolden Consulting and Be Uninterrupted

A dynamic leader with over two decades of experience driving transformational change, fostering business growth and advocating for gender equity, Knight is currently CEO of mBolden Consulting. She works with companies worldwide to create effective business strategies, engage high-performing teams and cultivate inclusive workplaces. In 2023, she cofounded Be Uninterrupted, a social impact organization that helps women overcome career interruptions caused by life events. By leveraging AI and human connection, Be Uninterrupted supports women navigating challenges like maternity leave, job transitions or caregiving responsibilities.

Knight’s career has impacted over 50 companies across 14 countries, where she led business transformations at organizations like Walmart Canada and Philip Morris International. Her work focuses on delivering results that not only drive operational excellence, but also improve diversity, inclusion and equity within organizations. Knight is also a TEDx speaker, a keynote speaker at the London Speaker Bureau and adjunct faculty at Schulich ExecEd, where she teaches courses on leadership and organizational design.

Sandy Ko Fonseca

Founder, Principal of Customer Contact Women Customer Management Practice

Ko Fonseca is the founder and principal of Customer Contact Women (CCWomen), a pioneering community dedicated to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the customer contact industry. Her journey began at Customer Management Practicec, where she excelled as an analyst and producer of the world’s largest customer contact event series, Customer Contact Week. After recognizing a vital need for a supportive space for women and their allies, Ko Fonseca established CCWomen in 2018. The organization fosters networking, mentorship and career development and brings together women leaders from various industries to address pressing challenges in the field.

Ko Fonseca is passionate about building relationships across diverse backgrounds and is dedicated to empowering women to thrive in their careers. She believes in the transformative power of community and collaboration and views CCWomen as a catalyst for change. Through her work, she aims to advocate for women from all walks of life, highlighting their essential contributions to business and driving forward the mission of CCWomen to create an inclusive future.

Melva LaJoy Legrand

Founder, CEO of LaJoy Plans

As a self-made entrepreneur recognized for her work in the live events industry, as well as causes rooted in social equality as it pertains to women, health, race and identity, Legrand is a public speaker, event producer and director, community leader, and storyteller. Recognized nationally for her thought leadership, Legrand is also a four-time award-winning CEO who has used her social impact to speak on topics surrounding sexual assault, Alzheimer’s, dementia and entrepreneurship. She has been featured in various publications and speaks to the issues surrounding the gender pay gap, leadership rest, being an effective leader, event preparedness and managing a healthy work-life balance.

Outside of the professional realm, Legrand is known for her love of people, high energy, culinary event experiences, unique laugh, creativity and tenacious work ethic. When she’s not planning events, she splits her time between Washington, D.C. and Paris and enjoys trips with her beloved husband, Emmanuel.

Melissa Maloney

Cofounder of All Women L.E.A.D. and AWL Partners

A dynamic, trailblazing leader with a mission to drive meaningful change through leadership, empowerment and inclusivity, Maloney is the cofounder of All Women L.E.A.D. and AWL Partners. She is a key architect in building an organization where empowerment isn’t just a goal—it’s a standard. She has cultivated a space where leadership, equity and personal growth intersect, creating pathways for individuals and organizations to excel.

With over 25 years of executive experience in sales and operations, Maloney’s strategic foresight and ability to lead through transformation are evident in every role she undertakes. Her dedication to fostering innovation and equity in the workplace has positioned her as a trusted leader, renowned for her ability to inspire teams and organizations to reach their fullest potential. Through All Women L.E.A.D., she has become a pivotal force in advancing gender equality and inclusive leadership. Her commitment to gender equity goes beyond traditional advocacy, though—she actively cultivates environments where women not only lead but thrive.

Morgan Leigh Miller

CEO of Miller Co Medical Devices

After suffering a severe back injury while repositioning a bedridden patient, Miller set out to solve a decades-old challenge that health care professionals face daily. This led to her invention of the Turn Buddy System, a revolutionary medical device designed to prevent injuries like her own. Her goal was to ensure that others would never endure the same pain.

The Turn Buddy System is an innovative mattress overlay that, with the push of a button, gently repositions patients, eliminating the need for manual turning and ensuring timely repositioning to prevent painful bed sores and ulcers. Patented in January 2023 and registered with the FDA, Miller’s device is now in use at two major hospitals. Though hospitals were the starting point, her plan is to expand the device into nursing homes and private care facilities and offer it to customers for home use.

Kelly O’Connor

Editor of the CSA Journal by the Society of Certified Senior Advisors

As the editor of the CSA Journal, a quarterly award-winning trade journal published by the Society of Certified Senior Advisors, O’Connor and her board have been shaping the vision of aging and the aging industry in the U.S. She has been working in the elder care space for the past 14 years and is also a TEDx speaker on longevity.

O’Connor has been awarded Woman of the Year by the Unsung Heroes Foundation and the Young Professional in Aging Award by the Colorado Gerontological Society. She holds a master’s degree in spiritual psychology and a professional advancement certification in gerontology. She is also a certified senior advisor, certified dementia practitioner and certified placement and referral specialist. In addition to her work with the CSA Journal, she maintains a small elder care consulting and legacy life coaching practice.

Michelle O’Neil

Founder, Senior Shareholder of OWLawyers

Described by her peers as “a lethal combination of sweet and salty,” O’Neil exudes genuine compassion for her client’s difficulties while also relentlessly pursuing of her clients’ goals. With over 30 years of experience as a family law litigator, O’Neil specializes in complex divorce issues, particularly those involving property or business issues.

As the most sought-after attorney for Texas celebrities and well-known CEOs and executives, O’Neil is regarded as the lawyer to reach before your spouse does. O’Neil has handled over 175 appeals in Texas, including several that have influenced the law and reached the Texas Supreme Court. She has also authored four influential legal publications. She is an adjunct professor at Baylor Law School and has gained certification from Harvard Law School in Women’s Leadership, which she uses to further her passion by mentoring young professional women and lawyers.

Katrina Pratt Roebuck

Chief Executive Officer of Uplifme and Uplifme Resource Hub

With a career that spans 25 years in executive leadership positions, developing services for Philadelphia’s most vulnerable populations, Pratt Roebuck’s experience includes program and policy development in poverty, homelessness, affordable housing, education and behavioral health. She has led large teams of social service professionals and managed multimillion-dollar projects, successfully executing impactful, citywide initiatives. Much of her work involves innovative programming, coalition building, community engagement and systems-level change. Throughout her career, she has led the development of technological platforms that have connected thousands to services that improved their lives.

Today, Pratt Roebuck is CEO of Uplifme and the Uplifme Resource Hub. She launched Uplifme in 2021 to close the gap in connecting people to real-time information on available health-related resources. Social service professionals can also find professional development through coaching and the Uplifme Institute. Pratt Roebuck’s background in low-income communities informs her work, fueling her drive to increase health equity for BIPOC and underserved groups.

Leslie Quinton

Vice President of Communications at Ubisoft

With over 30 years of expertise in communications and organizational leadership, Quinton is currently the vice president of communications at Ubisoft. Her diverse background spans multinational corporations, agencies and nonprofits, with a strong focus on corporate communications, CSR and DEI. Quinton is a frequent speaker on webcasts and at conferences in Canada and abroad, and she is dedicated to mentoring emerging communications professionals.

Passionate about social change, Quinton volunteers her time to support a variety of organizations. She is part of the board of directors for the International Women’s Forum (IWF), chair of the board of directors at Medic-Alert Canada, past president of IWF Canada and IABC Montreal, and director of Informed Opinions. She has previously served on more than 30 other boards, including Public Relations Without Borders, Equitas Human Rights and Oxfam-Quebec.

Tiffany Rose

Founder of Butterfly FX Cosmetics

In a world where extroversion often takes center stage, Rose emerges as a beacon of empowerment for introverts. An environmental consultant by profession, she is the visionary behind Butterfly FX Cosmetics—a brand dedicated to helping those who feel overlooked or out of place in social settings find their voice through the art of sparkle.

Since its inception in 2018, Rose has crafted products that are designed to help individuals shine and build confidence. Butterfly FX Cosmetics champions bold self-expression, believing that experiencing the “wow factor” in personal appearance can catalyze growth. However, Rose’s dedication extends beyond a commitment to environmental sustainability. Butterfly FX leads by example in the beauty industry with ethical sourcing and recyclable glass packaging, aligning itself with the principles of a circular economy and minimizing environmental harm.

Rose’s impact reaches far beyond cosmetics. Her philanthropic spirit is evident in her active involvement with local charitable organizations, notably the Northshore Food Bank. Through Butterfly FX, she orchestrates community events that celebrate individuality and support efforts to eradicate hunger in Louisiana.

Kimberli Scott-Still

Shareholder for Collum’s Lumber Products, Director of Elysian Impact Collum’s Lumber Products, Scott Woodlands and Elysian

Scott-Still is a multifaceted leader with a diverse background that spans the manufacturing, humanitarian, philanthropic and commerce sectors. She holds degrees in finance, retail management and interior design, bringing a wealth of expertise to her roles. As director of philanthropy for Elysian Impact, Scott-Still champions initiatives that support women, children, the environment and animal welfare. She cocreated “CatWalk FurBaby,” a philanthropic fashion show featured in New York Fashion Week, as well as its award-winning documentary and coffee table book.

A committed board member, Scott-Still supports the Original Six Foundation in addressing educational challenges in rural South Carolina and serves as a Tiffany Circle member with the American Red Cross. Professionally, she is a fourth-generation shareholder of Collum’s Lumber Products and Scott Woodlands and serves on the boards of the U.S. Lumber Coalition and the Softwood Lumber Board. In 2014, she was named South Carolina Ambassador for Economic Development, reflecting her impactful community involvement.

Erin Stafford

Burnout & Peak Performance Expert, Speaker, Author, Hyper-Growth Business Leader of The Stafford Company

A burnout and peak performance expert, Stafford is an award-winning keynote speaker, bestselling author, burnout survivor and Cambridge social psychologist on a mission to reshape how high achievers operate. She’s carved out a career working alongside the world’s top performers and Type A personalities across global brands like Apple, Nike and MTV, as well as leading marketing for the largest health care staffing company in the U.S.

Known for her bold insights, straightforward strategies and high-energy personality, Stafford crisscrosses the globe speaking to organizations like KPMG, Morgan Stanley, Nationwide and Siemens. Her dynamic keynotes and engaging coaching approach inspire leaders to break free from achievement addiction and reach their next level of success—without sacrificing their well-being.

Stafford’s insights have been highlighted by major publications, and her book, The Type A Trap: Five Mindset Shifts to Beat Burnout and Transform Your Life, is endorsed by powerhouse author and podcaster Mel Robbins and Paralympian Amy Purdy.

Mautra Staley Jones, Ed.D.

President of Oklahoma City Community College

By becoming the 11th president of Oklahoma City Community College, the fourth-largest higher education institution in Oklahoma, Staley Jones marked history as the first woman and first person of color to lead the college. Her role also made her the first Black woman to preside over any nonhistorically Black college or university college in Oklahoma, where she serves over 18,000 students.

Known for her visionary leadership, Jones also serves on numerous boards, including BancFirst Corporation, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation. She is a Salt and Light Leadership Fellow, a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma City and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Young Presidents’ Organization. Widely recognized for her contributions, Jones has earned honors such as Oklahoman of the Year, Oklahoma’s Most Admired CEO and a spot on Forbes’ 10 Top Black Higher Education CEOs to Watch in 2023. She holds degrees from the University of Oklahoma, the University of Phoenix and Vanderbilt University.

Suzanne Strassburger Reidy

President of Strassburger Steaks

Strassburger Reidy carries on her family’s legacy as the fifth-generation Strassburger in the meat business. Currently, she serves as the president of Strassburger Steaks and Suzy Sirloin, both all-natural beef companies that are available in retail stores nationwide. She is also the founder of The Sirloin Report, an industry-leading daily online report about beef. She is passionate about educating people on the beef industry and has traveled as far as Hong Kong to promote American beef.

She holds a Masters of Beef Advocacy from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association to be an everyday advocate for the beef industry. She was also part of the inaugural NCBA Top of the Class program for graduates wishing to make a more explosive impact in the beef community. To further her expertise, she completed the Harvard Business School executive program in Owner/President Management and the Wharton Education Program.

Lauren Tedesco

COO of Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (Canada)

As head of the Future of Work portfolio at the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, Tedesco pioneered the first industry-wide digital learning program and launched the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fund to support historically excluded individuals’ careers. This initiative earned her the CADIA Impact Award for Champion for Diverse Talent. Recognized as one of WXN’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women, she also received the Reuters D.R.I.V.E. Award for women in auto and numerous other accolades.

Serving as an adviser to the Law Society of Ontario in addition to teaching communications at Sheridan College, Tedesco’s experience leading public relations agencies set the groundwork for senior roles in the public sector, including director of communications to the president of the Treasury Board and Minister of Education. At each step, her insight and foresight guided the formulation and launch of major public policy initiatives, underscoring the need for strong strategic planning for disruptive agents of change. She is also a member of the Board of Governors at Sheridan College.

Andreea Vanacker, Ph.D.

Founder, CEO of One Million Years Of Joy

Vanacker is a resilient visionary who turned a life-altering nine-hour brain surgery during the pandemic into a global movement for joy. She blends her powerful personal story with over a decade of research in neuroscience and positive psychology. Her TEDx Talk introduced the world to her groundbreaking Trilogy of Joy model, inspiring thousands to find light in adversity and reclaim control over their lives.

Vanacker is an entrepreneur, four-time author, speaker and a joy catalyst for leaders and organizations. Her insights have been featured in over 100 top magazine articles. Holding a Ph.D. in economics and extensive global experience, Vanacker is fluent in four languages and has managed multimillion dollar businesses. She is the founder and CEO of One Million Years of Joy, which includes a podcast, a global study on joy and an upcoming documentary. She also serves as cofounder and partner at Innate Motion’s Change Lab, where she leads business transformations with global clients.

Ekta Vyas, Ph.D.

Chief Human Resources Officer of Keck Medicine of USC

For over two decades, Vyas has been leading transformations at different levels in organizations. In her coauthored book with Mission Matters, she talks about how to be an effective transformational leader by embracing the interconnectedness of multiple organizational and people variables that need to come together to bring the emergence of a better future. She does more than just writing and speaking about transformations, though—she actively drives change. Her doctoral research examined the significance of emotional intelligence as key to a leader’s success in driving workforce engagement during change.

As a systems thinker and strong proponent of ecosystem awareness, Vyas has been a Forbes influencer since 2017, writing and speaking about leadership, culture, strategy, transformational change and emotional intelligence. Today, she serves as the chief human resources officer at Keck Medicine, the health enterprise of the University of Southern California, and is a USC Marshall adjunct professor. Vyas’ personal brand as a transformational leader is “bringing light,” and her leadership manifesto is “reciprocate.”

Michele Walsh

EVP, Chief Philanthropy Officer of UNICEF USA

As a social impact leader with multidisciplinary expertise, Walsh has built a career focused on addressing inequality and protecting children. As executive vice president and chief philanthropy officer at UNICEF USA, she serves as principal adviser to the CEO and leads the philanthropy team, aiming to deliver $1B of impact annually for children.

Throughout her 15-year tenure at UNICEF USA, Walsh has driven initiatives that reshaped the organization and mobilized hundreds of millions in philanthropic dollars. Her ability to forge alliances and partnerships while navigating an unprecedented political environment has ensured that federal advocacy for children’s welfare remains strong.

Moreover, Walsh’s efforts in leveraging data tools, including generative AI, have propelled the organization toward greater operational efficiency. Previously, she applied her social work skills in foster care and later transitioned to early intervention and youth programs. She also held several director of development roles, including at the Urban Justice Center, where she catalyzed resources to support legal services and advocacy.

Mariette Wharton

Founder, CEO of NIMBLE Mindset Ventures

Wharton is a visionary leader and three-time founder with over 25 years of experience in innovation. She founded the first-to-market cloud video conferencing company in 2008, which enables seamless integration between dedicated video conferencing devices and mobile phones, tablets and computers, creating the category that Zoom entered three years later. She also developed a pioneering video voice mail system and garnered over a dozen industry awards.

After a successful exit, she founded the social enterprise National Institute for Mentoring Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs (NIMBLE) Mindset, which provides startup guidance to over 1,000 female entrepreneurs annually in vulnerable communities across Africa, including Kenya, Ethiopia, Morocco and Rwanda, in partnership with the UN and U.S. Embassy, enabling female founders to find dignity and purpose. In 2025, the program will be brought to over 500 Ukrainian professionals with partners Adobe, Salesforce and Logitech. Wharton has traveled to 57 countries and is a speaker on innovation, including at the World Economic Forum, UN, U.S. Embassy, University of Chicago and Northeastern University’s Roux Institute.

Kandy White

Chief Operations Officer of Athena

White serves as the chief operations officer at Athena, a leading organization that specializes in enhancing delegation skills for founders, C-suite executives and small-business owners by pairing them with top-tier executive assistants. She has driven remarkable growth and has achieved a 260% increase in partnerships, quadrupling Athena’s global team in less than two years.

With a career spanning two decades, she has held senior roles in Fortune 250 companies and startups across telecommunications, human resources consulting, fintech and real estate, collaborating with both industry giants and emerging disruptors. White, who holds two master’s degrees in psychology, is also a SHRM Senior Certified Professional and a Master Black Belt in Lean Six Sigma.

White’s commitment to driving growth while fostering a positive work environment highlights her leadership, innovation and dedication. She launched monthly leadership and wellness events to encourage peer learning, alongside sessions for frontline employees to share best practices. She’s also introduced a platform for clients to express appreciation, share insights and inspire executive assistants to achieve more.

Ramona Wright

Founder, Producer of WrightOne Media Group

A highly accomplished communication strategist, serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, Wright received the President’s Lifetime Volunteer Service Award, the highest U.S. civil honor for commitment to service. Her journey is marked by resilience—after overcoming childhood homelessness, she became her family’s first college graduate. She is a TEDx speaker, a Telly Award-winning producer, an author, a social media marketing pioneer and a former lecturer at Loyola Marymount University.

As founder and CEO of WrightOne Media Group, an award-winning multimedia and experiential agency established in 2009 in Los Angeles, Wright and her team have collaborated with Emmy-, Grammy- and Oscar-winning talent, Live Nation, Oxfam America, Paramount Global and Sony Music.

Wright has spoken at events for the American Heart Association, Cornell University and Google. An investor in tech ventures, her philanthropic work has been recognized by Global Good Fund and Love My Neighbor Foundation. She also serves on the board of Everybody Eats.

Vicki Wright Hamilton

CEO, Coach, Speaker, Author at VWH Consulting

Wright Hamilton is an accomplished business strategist, leadership coach and keynote speaker with over 30 years of experience in technology and business. As the CEO of VWH Consulting, she specializes in guiding entrepreneurs and corporate leaders to achieve growth and innovation through tailored strategies and digital efficiency. She has held senior executive roles in top 500 companies, where she led transformative initiatives that resulted in significant revenue growth and a $20 million ROI.

Dedicated to giving back, Wright Hamilton has actively supported Women in Technology (WIT) for over two decades, spearheading initiatives to empower women and leading impactful programs like the WIT Single Mothers Program. As a sought-after speaker and author, she hosts Ignite with Vicki, a podcast and television show that shares leadership insights and business strategies. Her work and achievements have also been featured in CIO Today, Speakers Magazine and more.

Mary Yazdani

Founder, CEO of GenesisLink, RoboSafety

A visionary entrepreneur with a master’s degree in computer engineering with over 16 years of experience, Yazdani initially forged her career as an IT manager for a major enterprise in Iran, where she oversaw 10,000 employees. Her relocation to Canada in 2017 marked the beginning of an extraordinary entrepreneurial journey.

In 2020, she founded her award-winning company, GenesisLink, and became its sole shareholder. She has cultivated a robust network of experts to enhance service delivery, ensuring customized, high-quality solutions that exceed client expectations. In 2023, she expanded her entrepreneurial efforts by establishing RoboSafety. This innovative venture is the only Canadian firm that offers a SaaS platform focused on safety engineering for risk assessment and mitigation in autonomous systems, which underscores Yazdani’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology to enhance industry safety standards. Her journey from a skilled IT manager to a pioneering entrepreneur and advocate for immigrant business success exemplifies her relentless pursuit of innovation, leadership and community support.

