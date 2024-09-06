The Art of Honing and Owning Your Craft

Welcome! I hope this letter finds you thriving in your pursuit of success (excuse the pun!). As the editor-in-chief of SUCCESS+, it’s my absolute pleasure to present our Freelancer’s Handbook issue.

I’ve had the incredible privilege of working in the media industry for over three decades and have been fortunate to contribute as a freelance writer to more than 150 magazines worldwide before taking on my role here at SUCCESS®.

My journey as a freelance writer has taught me the invaluable lesson of persistence and the power of storytelling. Each publication I contributed to not only enriched my understanding of diverse subjects and audiences but also cultivated a deep respect for the craft of writing. I know firsthand the dedication and creativity freelance writers and graphic designers bring to every project they undertake.

The gig economy plays a crucial role in today’s workforce, offering flexibility and opportunities for individuals to pursue their passions while contributing meaningfully to various projects. At SUCCESS®, we recognize and embrace this evolution, continually seeking fresh voices and innovative ideas to propel our publication forward. In fact, this very issue came to fruition through the combined creativity and skill of several members of our freelance team—from writers and copy editors to graphic designers.

Whether you’re a seasoned freelancer or someone looking to break into the industry, this issue provides the tools you need to hone your craft, forge new working relationships, build out your portfolio and reinforce your expertise in a world that values subject-area specialization.

SUCCESS® will always be a beacon for those who aspire to achieve greatness in their personal and professional lives. It’s a 127-year-old brand where ideas are born, stories are told and inspiration finds its voice.

Our mission is to empower our readers—freelancers included—with the knowledge and motivation they need to achieve their dreams. Together, we can create content that informs, inspires and elevates. Let’s go!

Warm regards,

Kerrie Lee Brown

VP Media & Editor-in-Chief

SUCCESS+ magazine

We hope you enjoy this issue!

Let me know your thoughts via email at [email protected] or on social @KerrieLeeBrown.

