Anyone who loves to travel loves gifts that fuel their wanderlust. And those who have to travel for work appreciate gifts that make their trips a little more bearable.

We have something for everyone, from jet-set games to practical finds like the perfect suitcase and smooth sunscreen, all personally tested.

Pack it up

A first-rate organizer

The No Reception carry-on hideaway duffel has adjustable internal organizers that can be moved around to accommodate different travel needs. It also comes with a laundry sack and insulated pockets. Plus, it’s a carry-on, so there’s no need to pay to check your luggage.

A better backpack

The North Face Base Camp Voyager travel pack works just as well as a daypack as it does for a weekend away. This spacious backpack has plenty of room and adjustable dividers so you can customize how it’s used.

A carry-on for international jet-setters

Most people who travel already have luggage. However, some might not have a smaller suitcase that meets international standards for carry-on. The Dagne Dover Seattle carry-on is a light, durable bag ready to travel the world. It’s a great choice for domestic trips or weekends away too.

A drybag for all occasions

Wet happens. The Sea to Summit Big River dry backpack keeps the elements away whether you are dealing with rain, waves or splashes from the pool. It’s a great choice for travelers who’re canoeing or rafting too.

A great garment bag

It can be a challenge to keep clothes looking good when traveling. No one wants to arrive at their destination with a wrinkled suit or dress. A Capri garment bag can solve that problem whether the trip is for work or play. It also fits perfectly into the large Sydney checked suitcase.

A dry box for special items

Nothing can derail a trip faster than a soggy passport or phone that’s been damaged by water. Keep your important items safe and dry with an Evergreen dry box that protects just as well against water bottle spills as it does against waves on the beach. A larger version is available to keep documents safe at home.

Travel in style

The perfect travel pants

The DU/ER harbour pant is comfy enough for a long-haul flight, yet chic enough to look good on the streets of New York or Paris. Plus, these pants are temperature regulating and moisture wicking, so they work in a variety of climates.

A fabric that travels well

Merino wool clothing is a traveler’s secret weapon. It resists wrinkling, odor and stains and is light and easy to pack. Plus, merino wool is temperature regulating, so it can keep travelers warm or cool. A Wool& merino wool tunic is a great choice to toss in a suitcase for any type of trip. Add a pair of merino wool ponte pants to complete the look.

A coat that does it all

A Reima Osteri Max coat not only packs well but keeps travelers warm and dry in all kinds of weather. Plus, it’s sustainably made from discarded oyster shells, ocean-bound plastic and other recycled materials.

Boots made for walking

The secret to Naot shoes is their footbeds, which can help keep you on the go all day long. Naot’s Helm boots are on trend while keeping feet healthy and comfortable, so the adventure doesn’t have to end early.

A fabulous fleece

A FjallRaven Abisko fleece is great to wear on its own or for layering. It’s quick drying, moisture wicking and ventilated. The fleece is made from recycled polyester.

Fabulous flip-flops

Sanuk Sunshine SI flip-flops are a great choice for the beach or pool. And because they’re more durable than most other flip-flops, they can take the place of waterproof shoes whenever needed.

A smart and stylish watch

Time and space can become fuzzy when traveling, but a smartwatch can help keep you straight. The Garmin Lily2 automatically adjusts to local time almost anywhere in the world. It also tracks sleep, counts steps and is equipped with GPS so you won’t get lost.

The perfect travel hoodie

A hoodie is a must-have for trips anywhere in the world. It can be an extra layer for outdoor adventures in cooler weather and warm you up in over-air-conditioned rooms in the summer. Aviator Nation sweatshirts are the softest around and come in many styles that go with everything and pack well. Matching sweatpants are also available.

Cozy alpaca socks

Feet can get sore and stinky quickly when traveling. Pacas crew socks, made from alpaca wool, are soft, durable and odor-resistant. Frequent travelers will also appreciate Pacas compression socks to keep feet healthy and happy in the air.

A chic belt bag

A belt bag may be a traveler’s best friend. It’s a great accessory for keeping essentials like passports and phones handy while navigating the airport or out exploring the city. The Caraa Sling belt bag is the perfect size, and it looks cute enough to take anywhere.

Toasty pants

Your adventurous friend doesn’t want bad weather to get in their way. The Payette pants from Wild Rye are a great solution. These insulated pants ensure comfort and warmth no matter how cold it gets.

Comfy underthings

No woman wants to wear a constricting bra while traveling. The Uwila Warrior braless ribbed tank is a great alternative because it looks like a tank top but functions like a sports bra. You can also buy their regular bras that are made of the softest, stretchiest materials.

An anti-theft purse

Traveling always comes with risks, including the risk of pickpockets. The chic Ardencove anti-theft purse and backpack both come with slash-proof straps and secure closures, so you don’t have to sacrifice style for safety.

Tech

A backup charger

Most travelers rely on their phones. Help them stay powered up with a backup battery they can take anywhere. The Biolite Charge 20 is durable, light and charges quickly.

Noise cancelers

Help your favorite jet-setting friend tune out with a pair of Sonos noise-canceling headphones. Active noise cancellation blocks out unwanted background noise. Ultra-soft memory foam cushions keep the listener’s ears comfortable for hours.

Get a GoPro

GoPro cameras are legendary for capturing stunning images and video, even on the wildest adventures, yet they are small and light enough to work for nearly any kind of traveler. Try the Hero, GoPro’s smallest 4K camera.

Earplugs to block it all out

From the constant announcements in busy airports to strange sounds in hotel rooms, travelers are exposed to a lot of noise. Help them out with a pair of Loop Quiet earplugs. The kit comes with four sets of silicone ear tips and a keychain carry case.

Upgraded headphones

Normally, using inflight entertainment requires plugging headphones into a jack. No one likes dealing with cords when they’re already struggling to stay organized in a cramped airplane seat. The Twelve South AirFly solves that problem. Instead of plugging headphones into the jack, plug in the AirFly. Travelers can then listen to in-flight entertainment through their wireless headphones or AirPods using Bluetooth technology.

Health and beauty

Healthier hands

Staying healthy is a priority when away from home, but it’s not always easy. Touchland hand sanitizer is a smooth way to keep hands germ-free. It’s a big upgrade from goopy drugstore versions. Plus, it comes in a variety of scents and pretty colors.

Super sunscreen

Applying sunscreen is a necessity, but it’s not always fun. Vacation’s Classic Whip SPF 30 changes that. This lighter-than-air sunscreen looks like whipped cream and smells great. Your favorite traveler will look forward to reaching for this retro-inspired can of sunscreen.

A silky sleep mask

Sleep masks are essential for getting quality shut-eye away from home. A Sia Silk sleep mask blocks out light on planes, trains and in hotel rooms. It has extra-deep cups for long eyelashes.

A better case for toiletries

Many frequent travelers find themselves with a too-small or ratty-looking toiletries case. Give them an upgrade with a Base Camp travel canister. It has compartments to keep everything organized, plus a shatterproof mirror and a hook.

Entertainment

A ‘round the world game

Trip Chaser is a card game that can be played with armchair experts or frequent flyers. To win, use your travel budget to stretch your dollars further, avoid travel disasters and barter with fellow travelers to complete your trip successfully.

A Lego set travelers will adore

Adults like building with Legos too. The Travel Moments Lego set is a great gift to keep your favorite traveler busy while they’re waiting for their next trip. You can build a map of places you’ve been or of places you want to visit. Once complete, the lucky builder will have a nice piece of art to display in their office or home.

A stress ball

Squeezing a stress ball can take the edge off long travel days, canceled flights and disappointing hotel rooms. The adorable puking ball is a good choice—fake slime flies out when you squeeze it. It’s guaranteed to keep travelers smiling, even when things aren’t going their way.

Beautiful books

Even armchair travelers can appreciate stunning photographs of some of the world’s most beautiful places. National Geographic’s World From Above showcases fantastic photographs taken with a birds-eye view. It’s a great gift for anyone with wanderlust, as well as those who like to admire faraway places from the comfort of home.

Miscellaneous

A multi-beverage bottle

For globetrotters, a water bottle is a must-have. The MultiBev Bottle from Camelbak goes one step further, cleverly combining a water bottle and reusable coffee mug in one.

A terrific travel set

Forget scratchy airline blankets and thin eye masks. Treat your favorite traveler to a Pink Lemonade travel set. It includes a big, soft blanket, an eye mask to help them sleep better and a great case to keep it all organized.

A Daytrip gift

Make your traveling friend’s trip smoother and more fun by booking them on Daytrip. This car service was designed with travelers in mind. They’ll pick you up from one city and take you to the next. You can go straight to your destination or schedule a sightseeing stop (or three) along the way.

Photo courtesy of maxbelchenko/Shutterstock