12 Best Gifts for Introverts

By nature, introverts would rather stay in than go out. They prefer getting cozy under a blanket over dancing all night. Introverts need time and space to recharge, alone.

Some people try to encourage their introverted friends, family or coworkers to abandon the solitude they desperately need. However, you can show your favorite introverts that you support their desire to fly solo. Give them a gift that makes hanging out alone at home more fun.

1. A super-soft blanket

Your introverted friend may spend a lot of time enjoying peace and quiet snuggled up under a blanket. Give them a super-soft Pacas blanket made out of alpaca wool to upgrade their experience.

2. Comfy clothes to lounge in

One of the best things about being an introvert is spending a lot of time in comfortable clothes. Your introverted friend deserves sweats that are soft and stylish rather than worn out and frumpy. A sweet sweat set from Aviator Nation is perfect for hanging around the house or for walking the dog. Additionally, Eden and Om has stylish clothes made out of silky, temperature-regulating bamboo, perfect for relaxing under that aforementioned blanket before slipping into slumber.

3. A place to write down their thoughts

Being an introvert means having a lot of time alone with your thoughts. Having a beautiful journal to jot it all down will be a gift that gets used again and again. An Anecdote journal with gel pens can help your introverted friend record their thoughts, even if they don’t feel like sharing them with anyone else.

4. Fun drinking glasses

Just because introverts prefer to stay home doesn’t mean they are boring. Make sure they still have something fun for their drinks, even if they aren’t going any further than their kitchen. Get an iridescent set of Fortessa beaded glasses, or order a few in their favorite colors.

5. A charcuterie board

Charcuterie boards are popular for a reason. They are usually served at parties, but there is no reason they can’t be enjoyed at home. Your introverted friend may make a habit out of turning down party invitations, but they shouldn’t miss out on delicious party food. Send them a charcuterie board from Platterful, or order a subscription so they get a treat every month.

6. An adult Lego set

Lego bricks aren’t just for kids. Putting together an adult Lego set is fun, relaxing and challenging. It’s a great creative outlet for adults who prefer solitude. They may wind up with a unique piece of art to hang on their wall once they are finished. Check out this Milky Way Galaxy set for a whimsical, colorful option.

7. A versatile e-reader

Some introverts like to explore the world from the comfort of their own home by cracking open a good book. The BOOX Go Color 7 is an e-reader that uses multiple platforms, including Kindle, so you aren’t locked into using one ecosystem when downloading books. It has a color display that is great for comics and graphic novels and can also be used as a note-taking device.

8. Perfect pour-overs

For some introverts, there is nothing better than enjoying downtime with a perfect cup of coffee or tea. Simplify making the quintessential warm beverage with a cheery Great Jones x Fellow kettle. Pair it with a bag of fair trade organic Unchartered Coffee or a gourmet, customizable Nanor tea set.

9. An at-home spa treatment

Most introverts crave time alone to unwind. Help them prepare to face the world again with an Ekubox Relax and Unwind gift set that has everything they need for an at-home spa treatment.

10. Headphones to block out the noise

Sometimes introverts want to block out the entire world. Help them achieve their goal with active noise-canceling headphones. Once your introverted friend is ready to deal with the world again, they can switch to ambient sound mode. These headphones use light to charge, so there’s no need to worry about being left with a pair of dead headphones.

11. A place to chill

Spending a lot of time at home might be just what an introvert needs, but spending too much time on the sofa can be boring. Get them a stylish Chaviano Egg Swing that can be used inside or out. It will make staying in a little more fun, or hanging out on the patio a little more lively.

12. A desk chair with perks

Introverts don’t just veg out on the couch. Sometimes they prefer to work from home, or sit at their desk gaming or browsing social media. Upgrade their set-up with an ergonomic Boulies chair. It works just as well for work as it does for playing video games or engaging in any other desk-based activity.

Photo courtesy ViDI Studios/Shutterstock.com