9 Great Ways to Upgrade Your Yard for Spring

It may be cold outside, but it’s not too early to start preparing your yard for spring. Don’t wait for the temperature to rise before starting to plan. That way, once spring arrives, you’ll be prepared to sow your seeds and invite friends over for lazy nights in your garden without missing a beat.

Here are nine steps you can take now:

1. Decide on a cohesive theme

“Creating a welcoming and relaxing yard begins with thoughtful design and planning,” says Jennifer Cassels, president of outdoor decor retailer The Blissful Place. Once you’ve decided, on your overall layout and decor, “get to work and start dividing your space into distinct areas—like an entertainment area with seating, a garden for greenery and color and pathways that seamlessly connect the different spaces.”

Decorative elements like rustic stone and ceramic pieces “blend beautifully with greenery, while metallic accents add a sleek, modern touch,” she notes.

2. Start the groundwork

Before you can make your garden beautiful again, you need to wake your plants up “from their deep winter slumber,” says Raine Clarke-Wills, founder and head consultant designer of Raine Garden Design. She suggests starting by removing leaves and other debris, trimming off dead growth from grass and flowers and clearing out garden beds to bare soil.

Once that’s done, turn over the earth and cover it with a layer of compost and mulch, advises Valeria Nyman, chief product officer at Taim.io, a platform that helps people learn how to cultivate gardens. “That combo feeds the soil and insulates it for spring planting,” she says.

3. Choose your summer flowers now

Winter is the perfect time to order summer flowers and seeds, according to Clarke-Wills. “Take the time to explore seed and bulb varieties that inspire and excite you, and think about the colors, textures and blooms that will ignite your garden to life,” she says.

She suggests choosing plants that attract butterflies and bees to make your garden more lively. She also recommends thinking about how your garden will look from inside the house to create a cohesive aesthetic.

4. Plant early

You can get an early start on growing some plants, even if there’s still snow on the ground. Plants like peppers and geraniums “benefit from an early start to take full advantage of a longer growing season,” Clarke-Wills explains. This planting should be done inside. Chrissie Handley, a lawn care specialist and gardening expert at Online Turf, recommends using indoor seed starters and moving them outside when the weather warms up.

“Egg carton starters are a popular DIY method,” she says. “Herbs like dill, parsley and basil are good herbs to start indoors, [and] pansies and petunias are good floral starters.”

If you don’t have a sunny window, don’t worry. An inexpensive grow light “can save you from leggy, weak seedlings,” Nyman says.

5. Pay attention to patio furniture

Patio furniture that’s been neglected all winter may need some TLC. Before spring arrives, Clarke-Wills recommends examining your outdoor furniture to see if it needs to be repaired or replaced. You can apply a fresh coat of varnish or paint before spring arrives. If you need to replace your furniture, order it while it’s still chilly outside, and it should arrive in time for spring.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to clean your patio. Clarke-Wills advises using a powerwasher as well as dusting off your firepit.

6. Choose the right lighting

Don’t overlook outdoor lighting. “The right lighting can create allure, illuminating the space with a graceful glow that allows you to enjoy your outdoor haven as day shifts to dusk,” Clarke-Wills says.

Instead of using one type of lighting, Cassels recommends layering. “String lights overhead, lanterns along walking paths and accent lighting in garden beds provide a soft, inviting glow after dark,” she says.

7. Change your space to reflect how you use it

As spring approaches, Clarke-Wills suggests re-evaluating how you use your outdoor space and making adjustments accordingly. “Do you want to bathe in the spring sunshine, or would you prefer to create dappled and protective shade?” she asks.

Depending on the answer, it might make sense to rearrange your patio furniture or add accessories. For example, if you want to spend evenings outdoors while it’s cool, consider adding a firepit or patio heater to your seating area. If you like to be outside in the hottest part of the day, add a pergola so you aren’t in direct sunlight.

8. Make sure your seating area is inviting

“A well-designed sitting area blends comfort, style and functionality,” Cassels says. To create a backyard perfect for entertaining, arrange seating in a circle or semicircle shape around a coffee table or firepit to encourage conversation.

She also advises having a variety of seating options, such as chairs, chaise lounges or benches to suit different preferences. “Ottomans and side tables are also wonderful as they can be used for holding drinks, magazines or decorative accents,” she says. “Add outdoor throw pillows, cozy blankets or a vibrant rug to elevate the look and make the area feel welcoming.”

9. Choose the right materials

When it comes to selecting outdoor furniture, Clarke-Wills suggests choosing weather-resistant materials that require minimal maintenance and prioritize comfort. Vanessa Carter, creative director and art advocate at Paint Vibe, recommends using natural materials like wood or stone throughout your yard to create a welcoming feeling. You can also add stone or wood planters around your garden.

Helpful Products for Your Garden

Here are some products you can get now to help get your yard ready for spring and make it as welcoming as possible.

Deck Box

A Keter deck box is a great way to keep your yard tidy. The Signature 150 is made out of durable, weather-resistant material that mimics the look of wood. It can also double as a place to rest drinks or display plants. The deck box is big enough to hold seating cushions, throw pillows, blankets and other items when they need to be stashed away during bad weather.

Outdoor TV

Why watch your favorite movie or a highly anticipated game indoors? A Furrion television, made for use outdoors in full sun, is a great way to extend your time outside during the spring while watching your favorite shows.

Pretty Planters

The Journeys planter from Hooks & Lattice has a modern look with etchings that resemble tree branches. It comes in three sizes, which can be used individually or as a set. Its versatile look means it can work in traditional gardens or in those with a contemporary twist.

Fire pit

To make cooler nights cozy outdoors, consider a Breeo fire pit. These fire pits are a good choice because they are smokeless and come in a variety of sizes. Many include heat deflectors to make sure everyone around the fire stays warm. Breeo has a number of bundles so you can customize your fire pit, whether you want to use it for grilling and searing or for making s’mores.

Perfect Patio Set

Wayfair’s Waldman outdoor seating group comes with two armless chairs, two corner sofas, 10 cushions in a variety of colors and a coffee table. The set is made out of brown weather-resistant wicker that resembles the look of wood.

Photo by Ground Picture/shutterstock.com