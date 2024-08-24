7 Travel Tips and Tricks for Navigating Obstacles on Your Next Journey

When a global IT outage grounded airlines worldwide in July, the faces of distress splashed across the news served as a sobering reminder of many people’s worst travel nightmares. Passengers recounted tales of sleeping in airports for two days and of canceled flight alternatives, and shared their frustration regarding a whirlwind of obstacles to overcome. Travel setbacks are nothing new, but with larger scale events like this one, alongside record-breaking weather patterns like Hurricane Beryl, it’s more important than ever for travelers to be prepared for travel hiccups and the way travel may look moving forward.

I often call airports my second home since I travel monthly on assignment as a travel journalist. I’m no stranger to delays, hotel rooms that aren’t ready and even being stranded. Over the years, I’ve learned how to best prepare for things I can control—and to take a deep breath (and order a glass of wine) over things I can’t control.

Whether you’re preparing for upcoming travel or overcoming a recent bad travel bout, read on for key travel tips and how to handle any travel obstacle that comes your way.

You forgot to pack something

Sometimes a travel hiccup starts long before you arrive at the airport. Leaving something at home, from critical medicine to your favorite face moisturizer, can create immense travel anxiety. One way to prevent this mishap is to set reminders on your phone or, my go-to, a good old-fashioned handwritten reminder list. If you prefer a tech version, Todoist is a popular app that populates to-do lists with due dates to help you easily stay on top of what to purchase and what to remember to pack ahead of a trip. PackPoint, another app option, helps you create a list of what to pack based on the length of your journey, even factoring in what the weather will be like at your destination. If you still end up forgetting your medication, your doctor may be able to call in your prescription to a local pharmacy where you’re vacationing.

Your flight was canceled

Delayed or canceled flights top the list of many people’s worst travel nightmares. The first thing to do ahead of any change in transportation plans is to know your rights. Per a new U.S. Department of Transportation policy announced this year, every airline passenger can receive a cash refund when flights are canceled or significantly delayed and the passenger chooses not to travel. This applies to weather-related cancellations and maintenance issues too.

You should also check to see if your credit card offers travel insurance, which can help cover expenses like unplanned hotel stays and meals. Learn more about 10 credit cards that provide different travel protections here. And, although often difficult, try to remain calm and proactive. Many airlines will try to rebook you on the next available flight. To prevent any weather-related delays or cancellations, check ahead of time to see if there are any storms in the area you’re traveling to. Airlines will often post any pending issues on their travel alerts page on their website so you can rebook your flight or replan ahead of time.

Your flight is uncomfortable

It happens to the best of us: a cramped seat on a flight, sometimes near the bathroom, sometimes near a noisy neighbor. A freezing cold cabin or one that’s too hot—the list goes on. Flying is not the most comfortable experience, but planning ahead can help assuage some of the pain of it all. My must-have items for any flight include a small travel blanket for flights that are too cold, an amazing blackout eye mask from Ostrichpillow for when it’s time to sleep and compression socks from Comrad to keep my circulation intact. I’ve also found that every once in a while, a friendly chat with an airline desk agent might be enough to upgrade your seat—particularly on flights that aren’t too crowded.

You’re charged a luggage fee

It pays to learn luggage weight limits. There’s nothing that can derail your mood quite like unexpected costs. Be sure to check ahead of time about any airline fees for baggage, particularly on international flights. Oftentimes, carry-on luggage and weight measurements are different in Europe, for example, so check ahead so you aren’t blindsided by additional fees at the airport. A great way to optimize packing and room in your luggage is with packing cubes. My favorite is this compression set from Calpak.

You’re shocked by currency exchange rates at your destination

Prevent even more travel stress by checking currency exchange rates at your destination before you travel. Check with your bank to see what ATM fees you might incur while abroad. Some banks even have enrollment programs that waive those fees. Pending your final destination, you may also be able to exchange money ahead of time at a bank—and it’s always good to have some cash on hand.

You experience a medical emergency

Life happens, and though no one wants to deal with an injury, sickness or trip to the hospital, it’s best to be prepared in the event that an emergency does arise. If you are staying at a hotel in your final destination that has a concierge service, consider emailing them ahead of time to find out the nearest pharmacy and hospital. It’s also important to remember that 911 is not the emergency number worldwide. Do your research on the local emergency numbers and embassy at your destination.

Your hotel room isn’t ready

Oh, to travel for 16 hours only to arrive and your hotel room isn’t ready. This is a particular kind of pain that I’ve known all too well. If you are arriving at your location before check-in time, a good travel tip is to send an email to request an early check-in. If that’s not possible, ask for suggestions of nearby cafes or relaxing environments until the room is ready. If you run into a dilemma where you suddenly find yourself without a room or need to find a last-minute option due to a hotel’s error, inquire on whether they can book you at a sister hotel or suggest a hotel within your price range. Hotel Tonight is also a great website that shares rooms available up to the minute, sometimes with discounted prices.

Photo by sumroeng chinnapan/ Courtesy of Shutterstock.com