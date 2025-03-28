Tread Lightly: How To Travel With Sustainability in Mind

Many people know that traveling can harm the environment and want to make their trips more sustainable. However, well-intentioned travelers often aren’t sure how to go about planning a sustainable trip.

Tourism accounts for roughly 8% of carbon emissions worldwide and travelers from high-income countries, like the United States, have the biggest environmental impact. Tourism can also hurt the people who live in heavily touristed areas. While tourism has some benefits, it can lead to changes in the lifestyle, traditions and economies of local communities in harmful ways.

It’s not easy to figure out how to create a more sustainable trip because so many factors are at play. Transportation, souvenirs, food choices and accommodations all play a part in how large or small a traveler’s impact is at the end of their trip. Even those who think they’ve found sustainable ways to travel might fall prey to greenwashing, the practice of misleading consumers into believing something is sustainable with baseless or exaggerated claims.

“When it comes to ensuring your trip is sustainable, it’s important to make intentional choices that respect both the environment and the communities you visit,” says Leigh Barnes, president of the Americas at Intrepid Travel. Asking these 10 questions can help travelers determine whether their trip is truly sustainable.

1. Am I choosing a company whose sustainability claims have been independently verified?

Some travel providers follow guidance from sustainability experts and seek independent verification that they have met those standards. Looking for an accredited travel provider is an easy way to verify that a company is truly operating sustainably. Certified B corporations, or B corps, are one example, Barnes explains. He suggests that travelers who want to travel sustainably look for the B-corp logo on a travel provider’s website or search for a certified B-corp company. Other reputable organizations that work with travel providers to help ensure they operate sustainably include The Long Run and Bioregional, says Andrea Ferry, a sustainability coordinator with the African safari company Singita.

2. Can the travel provider back up its sustainability claims?

Not all travel providers who operate sustainably seek independent verification. That doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t operate sustainably. However, it does mean that travelers need to “really dig in and look in a bit more detail” to see if a travel provider is serious about sustainability or is “just jumping on the eco-bandwagon,” Barnes says. He recommends travelers be very cautious when they see sustainability claims, as some companies “create their own green labels” or use vague language to describe their sustainability efforts.

Evaluating these claims can be complex because even though greenwashing is misleading, it’s not always illegal. However, looking for certain types of information can help. “Companies serious about their environmental impact will provide clear, detailed information and openly share their progress on sustainability goals,” Barnes says. For example, Intrepid Travel and National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions both publish in-depth annual impact reports.

3. How is the company putting its sustainability into practice?

According to Barnes, “a responsible travel company will prioritize ways to reduce and balance out their emissions.” Travelers can research whether their travel provider is taking steps to reduce its carbon footprint. For example, Singita uses solar power in almost 50% of its lodges and is working on installing solar power in additional lodges.

Sandos Caracol Eco Resort in Mexico installed water treatment plants that clean and purify used water for resort use in gardens and plant nurseries. This helps preserve freshwater reserves. They also use recycled materials, such as fallen trees and driftwood, to make artwork that is displayed throughout the property.

4. Was my trip developed in consultation with local communities?

Developing tourism in concert and consultation with host communities is a major way to ensure a trip is sustainable, Barnes says. A travel provider that uses local guides and small groups leaves “a lighter footprint that doesn’t overwhelm destinations, giving travelers a deeper, more authentic experience while creating positive ripple effects for residents,” he explains.

5. Do my dollars stay in local communities?

Whether or not you have booked a tour, it’s important to take as many steps as possible to ensure your dollars stay in local communities to sustain them. “One of the simplest and most effective ways to approach sustainability is to make sure the economic benefit of travel directly goes to the local communities you visit,” Barnes explains. Instead of booking chain hotels and buying mass-produced trinkets, Barnes recommends staying at locally owned hotels, eating at family-run restaurants, hiring local guides and buying souvenirs from local artisans.

“This way, your dollars directly benefit the people of the country you’re visiting and enrich both your connections and travel experience,” he says.

6. Does my itinerary include as few flights as possible?

Aviation is responsible for approximately 4% of human-induced global warming according to a study published in Environmental Research Letters. While few people will give up flying completely, choosing an itinerary that utilizes as few airplanes as possible can help offset your carbon footprint. “Before you travel, it’s worth considering if a flight is even necessary. Maybe there’s an overnight train or local bus you can take instead,” Barnes says.

“Swapping your mode of transport for a land-based option helps to reduce your carbon emissions,” he explains. Taking public transportation can add to your cultural understanding of a country as well. Plus, you might discover some breathtaking views and stop in smaller towns you might have missed if you were flying.

7. What steps is the provider taking to conserve and protect wildlife habitats?

Tourism involving animal experiences can be exhilarating but has the potential to harm the animal’s habitat and alter animal behavior. “Tourists are often duped into believing they are helping wild animals and the conservation of the species, while in reality, they are creating the demand for such activities,” Barnes says. “It’s important [to] do your research into whether that wildlife encounter is being done ethically,” he recommends.

An easy way to determine if animal encounters are sustainable is to see if the provider has partnered with an animal welfare organization. Even if your trip does not involve getting close to wildlife, Ferry stresses the importance of “leaving space for wildlife and wilderness” when building in places where wildlife is present. When traveling outside of an urban area, travelers can take a close look to see if their hotel or resort is intentional about preserving the wilderness. For example, Sandos Caracol invites guests to plant a tree during their stay to help preserve the surrounding forest.

8. Can I visit a lesser-known or emerging destination?

According to Barnes, “iconic tourist hot spots that attract millions of visitors each year” face the greatest risk from tourists. “Lesser-known places can offer some of the most unique and authentic travel experiences in the world” while leaving a smaller footprint on the environment, he says.

Barnes stresses that no one has to skip over iconic sites but explains that incorporating lesser-known sites can help relieve some of the impact involved in a longer stay and provide “a richer, more immersive travel experience that goes beyond the usual tourist traps.”

9. Does the travel provider source its food locally?

Food choice is an important part of developing an eco-friendly trip. According to Ferry, food sourced “locally and ethically is more sustainable.” That’s because food produced locally usually produces fewer greenhouse gases and requires far less water to get from farm to table. Some travel providers take additional steps as well.

For example, in addition to serving locally produced foods on its cruises, National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions has a robust sustainable-seafood policy and only serves species that can be replenished. The way a property handles food waste is also important. For example, Hotel Marcel in New Haven, Connecticut, composts food waste instead of throwing it away.

10. Does the travel provider use single-use plastics?

Even those who are eco-conscious at home might have a hard time avoiding single-use plastics when traveling. Single-use plastics, including disposable cutlery, water bottles and shampoo containers, are pervasive throughout the travel industry. Sandos Caracol now stocks guest rooms with gallons of water instead of single-use water bottles.

Similarly, National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions provides all guests with reusable, stainless steel water bottles during their trips. They also eliminated single-use cups, straws and stirrers and make an effort to use suppliers who have a similar commitment to the environment.

5 Sustainable Trips To Book Now

Thinking of making your next travel experience more sustainable? Here are some suggestions for sustainable trips:

Intrepid Travel

Intrepid Travel runs tours on all seven continents and has tours for almost any travel style, from basic to premium. It also has tours for different groups, including families and solo women travelers. Intrepid provides information about the environmental impact of hundreds of itineraries through its carbon labeling program “to help travelers understand and compare the impact of their travels, including benchmarking it against everyday activities for better context,” Barnes explains.

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions was one of the first environmentally conscious tour companies and has remained true to its roots. Specializing in expedition cruises on all seven continents, the company offsets 100% of its carbon emissions, has eliminated single-use plastics aboard its ships and undertakes projects around the world to protect wildlife habitats and engage with local communities.

Sandos Caracol Eco Resort

Sandos Caracol Eco Resort in Mexico makes the environment a core part of the guest experience. At this all-inclusive resort, guests can plant trees, take guided walks through the on-site forest to learn more about the ecosystem and swim in a natural pool called a cenote. The property uses solar power, limits single-use plastics and desalinates saltwater to create usable water.

Singita

Singita lodges throughout Africa connect guests with wilderness and wildlife through environmentally conscious trips. The company works closely with local communities to create luxury experiences using eco-friendly techniques, like solar power, and serving locally sourced meals. Book a Singita lodge as part of a sustainable itinerary through Yellow Zebra Safaris.

Hotel Marcel

Hotel Marcel focuses on “hospitality for the planet.” It has a sustainable design that uses electric and solar power, allowing the hotel to operate without the use of any fossil fuels. It has an annual carbon reduction impact equivalent to creating 846 acres of mature forest, and its elevator even generates power that the hotel can use for other purposes. All of the food served at the hotel’s restaurant is sourced from within 250 miles, and food waste is composted.

This article originally appeared in the March 2025 issue of SUCCESS+ digital magazine. Photo courtesy of Singita/Ross Couper.