25 Gifts to Help You Stick to Your New Year’s Resolutions

As the end of the year approaches, many people take stock of their lives and resolve to make changes. But sticking to New Year’s resolutions isn’t always easy. A thoughtful gift will let your friend, family member or co-worker know you are rooting for their success, or you can buy yourself a gift that will make sticking to your resolutions easier.

Resolve to get more exercise

Many people start the New Year determined to get more exercise. Gifts that help you incorporate exercise into your daily routine at work and home can be just as effective as spending an hour or more at the gym every day.

1. An under-desk walking pad

Photo courtesy of merachfit.com

If you want to get exercise but don’t have room for a full treadmill, consider a small under-desk walking pad. Merachfit’s Under Desk Treadmill is quiet, light and durable. Paired with a standing desk, this is one of the best ways to get your steps in during the workday.

2. Better-looking weights

Most people know that lifting weights is good for their health, but many struggle to fit weightlifting into their daily routine. Make it easier with a set of WeGym’s kettlebells or dumbbells. These easily fit in with the decor of most homes and offices. Plus, the kettlebells and dumbbells are coated with a soft material so they won’t damage floors or furniture.

3. Swell sneakers

Photo courtesy of hoka.com

A supportive pair of sneakers is a must for staying fit. Whether your workout involves a leisurely stroll in the woods or an intense personal training session, Hoka sneakers will get you through without tired feet.

4. A terrific treadmill

A treadmill is a versatile exercise option that you can use for both gentle strolls and strenuous uphill runs. Stick to all your exercise goals with an Echelon Stride. This treadmill comes with a 22-inch screen and an impressive array of features for the price.

5. A great smartwatch

When it comes to fitness, it’s essential to track your progress. A Garmin fēnix 8 multisport watch tracks your steps, sleep and heart rate, provides training tips and more.

Resolve to eat better

It’s easy to fall into bad eating habits, especially around the holidays. As a result, when the New Year rolls around, many people resolve to eat healthier. Ditching processed foods and caloric cocktails can be hard, but these gifts can help.

6. A small appliance to rule them all

Photo courtesy of thermomix.com

The Thermomix TM6 can replace several small appliances that take up space in the kitchen. This powerful machine isn’t much bigger than a blender, but it does so much more than make smoothies and soups. The Thermomix can saute, steam, chop, peel, knead and more. By using Thermomix’s Cookido recipe platform, users can also create meal plans and order groceries that will help them make fantastic meals with the do-it-all device.

7. A bracelet that promotes wellness

The Count Me Healthy bracelet by Chelsea Charles Jewelry is a subtle way to keep track of cups of water, servings of veggies or just about anything else right from your wrist. Simply move a bead from one end of the bracelet to the other to create a wearable health journal.

8. Zero-proof drinks

Photo courtesy of weareraisingthebar.com

Raising the Bar’s zero-proof drinks are so good that they can get just about anyone to put down their cocktail. Every month, Raising the Bar creates a themed box with everything you need to make a variety of alcohol-free drinks. Send a box once or get a monthly subscription.

Resolve to be more adventurous

When the end of the year approaches, many people take stock of their lives and want to be more adventurous. The right gift can help you or a loved one go on the trip of a lifetime.

9. A bracelet that provides relief

Motion sickness can keep would-be adventurers away from boats, roller coasters and long road trips. A Relief Band, worn on the wrist, may curb this type of nausea without medication.

10. A coat for any climate

Some people believe that there is no such thing as bad weather—only bad clothing. Make sure you’re prepared for anything with an Antora Triclimate Jacket from The North Face. A waterproof outer shell and zip-out fleece liner will help you be ready for just about any adventure.

11. A go-anywhere suitcase

Photo courtesy of dagnedover.com

Make sure your friend who wants more adventure is always ready. A Dagne Dover suitcase can fit a lot, take a beating and keep on going.

12. A backpack for day trips and more

Every adventurer needs a backpack for day trips, hikes and wherever else their adventures take them. The North Face’s Borealis Backpack works just as well for urban adventure as it does for backwoods hiking.

Resolve to create a capsule wardrobe

Some people accumulate a vast wardrobe, only to realize that they don’t wear most of what’s in their closet. Help them update and simplify their lives with items that can be a part of a practical but stylish capsule wardrobe.

13. The most versatile dresses

Merino wool is legendary for its ability to resist wrinkles, odors and stains. That means Merino wool clothing can be worn multiple times per week with minimal maintenance. Wool& makes some of the most versatile Merino clothing around, including dresses, pants, shirts, sweaters and more. Most of its clothing can be layered or worn on its own, making it a great choice for a capsule wardrobe.

14. Do-it-all pants

Photo courtesy of shopduer.com

DU/ER’s Everyday Pant is comfortable enough to wear every day but is also easy to dress up or down. Get basic black to go with everything or choose another color to anchor your wardrobe.

15. The perfect button-down

Photo courtesy of carvedesigns.com

A shirt that works with just about everything is a key part of a capsule wardrobe. The Nadia Twill Shirt from Carve Designs is available in a variety of designs and can be worn on its own, as a layer on cool mornings or as a cover-up at the beach.

16. A classic coat

Reima’s Innostus unisex jacket is a timeless coat that works just as well as a year-round raincoat as it does as a winter coat. This coat is made from recycled materials, which are always in style.

17. Jeans for anywhere and any time

Jeans are a staple of most wardrobes. Instead of trying to keep up with every trend, get a pair of Madewell’s Stovepipe Jeans. They will last for years and can be dressed up or down. Plus, they stretch for near-guaranteed comfort.

18. A bag that goes with anything

Photo courtesy of mzwallace.com

Simplify getting out the door with a do-it-all bag that goes with just about anything. An MZ Wallace Metro Deluxe Tote is the perfect choice for a bag that can be dressed up or down and holds a lot without looking bulky.

19. Shoes made for walking

No one should have to sacrifice comfort for style. Naot shoes are known for their incredibly comfortable footbeds, so you can pick a timeless style that goes with everything. This will help you reduce the number of shoes in your closet while still looking—and feeling—great.

Resolve to engage in self-care

Self-care looks a little different for everyone. For some, it’s creating a more comfortable sleep environment. For others, it’s indulging in sweets or luxe beauty products or spending more quality time with family. Look for a gift that will help everyone on your list take better care of themselves.

20. Oh-so-soft sheets

Photo courtesy of peachskinsheets.com

A large part of self-care is getting better sleep. Peach Skin sheets are made of super-soft temperature-regulating smart fabric. They come in a variety of colors and can fit mattresses up to 22” tall.

21. Decadent chocolates

Photo courtesy of bissingers.com

A big box of Bissinger’s chocolates is the perfect way to treat a special someone on your list to a decadent treat. Choose a seasonal flavor or opt for classic caramel.

22. A self-care kit for your daily routine

It can be hard to fit self-care into a busy schedule. An easy way is to upgrade your daily shower with a gift box from Maria Nila. These luxe hair products help everyone look their best without adding any extra time to an already busy schedule.

23. A cozy blanket

For many people, there’s nothing better than cozying up under a soft blanket at the end of a hard day. A ChappyWrap blanket is a great gift that comes in a variety of sizes and styles to fit any decor.

24. A kit to help you go with flow

Photo courtesy of moonandstone.com

By the time the holidays roll around, many people are having a hard time coping with stress—but Moon and Stone crystals could help with that. The Glow With the Flow crystal starter set includes amethyst, rose quartz, a green aventurine bracelet and more. According to Moon and Stone, these crystals promote better sleep, boost self-love and increase happiness, among other things.

25. Games galore

Photo courtesy of carrom.com

Almost everyone wants to spend more time with friends and family and less time glued to devices. Make this easier with a Carrom Multi-Game Board. This beautiful wooden game board offers 85 games in one, including classics like checkers and chess.

Sticking to New Year’s Resolutions can be challenging, but it’s not impossible. The right gift can help your friend—or you—make changes that last.

Photo by oatawa/Shutterstock