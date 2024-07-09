40 Money Quotes to Help Maximize Your Wealth in 2024

Money can be a pretty sweet deal; it can provide you with an exciting lifestyle, glorious things and sometimes even a little happiness. The catch? Sometimes there isn’t enough money to go around—and it can only buy you happiness to a certain extent.

And since there are no trees growing free cash and no dollar bills raining from the sky into our purses and wallets, most of us live in a world of budgets. But the good thing is, when you take control of your money, you take control of your life, too.

Here are 40 quotes to inspire you to really appreciate your hard-earned money.

Making Money Quotes

“Finance is not merely about making money. It’s about achieving our deep goals and protecting the fruits of our labor. It’s about stewardship and, therefore, about achieving the good society.” —Robert J. Shiller

“If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.”— Warren Buffett

“There is a gigantic difference between earning a great deal of money and being rich.” — Marlene Dietrich

“Financial freedom is available to those who learn about it and work for it.” —Robert Kiyosaki

“Change your focus, from making money to serving more people. Serving more people makes the money come in.”— Robert Kiyosaki

“Making money is a hobby that will complement any other hobbies you have, beautifully.” —Scott Alexander

“Making money is easy. It is. The difficult thing in life is not making it, it’s keeping it.” —John McAfee

“Money is usually attracted, not pursued.” —Jim Rohn

“Making money is art and working is art and good business is the best art.” —Andy Warhol

“The key to making money is to stay invested.” —Suze Orman

“The time making money should be greater than the time that you are spending money.” —Sophia Amoruso

“Money won’t create success, the freedom to make it will.” —Nelson Mandela

Saving Money Quotes

“A simple fact that is hard to learn is that the time to save money is when you have some.”—Joe Moore

“The habit of saving is itself an education; it fosters every virtue, teaches self-denial, cultivates the sense of order, trains to forethought and so broadens the mind.” —T.T. Munger

“Financial peace isn’t the acquisition of stuff. It’s learning to live on less than you make, so you can give money back and have money to invest. You can’t win until you do this.” —Dave Ramsey

“A penny saved is a penny earned.” – Benjamin Franklin

“It’s not how much money you make, but how much money you keep, how hard it works for you and how many generations you keep it for.” —Robert Kiyosaki

“The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket.”—Will Rogers

“If you would be wealthy, think of saving, as well as of getting. Away, then, with your expensive follies, and you will not have then so much reason to complain of hard times.”—Benjamin Franklin, The Way to Wealth

“How many millionaires do you know who have become wealthy by investing in savings accounts? I rest my case.” —Robert G. Allen

Quotes About Money And Happiness

“Happiness is not in the mere possession of money; it lies in the joy of achievement, in the thrill of creative effort.” —Franklin D. Roosevelt

“It’s good to have money and the things that money can buy, but it’s good, too, to check up once in a while and make sure that you haven’t lost the things that money can’t buy.” —George Horace Lorimer

“Making money is a happiness. And that’s a great incentive. Making other people happy is a super-happiness.” —Muhammad Yunus

“A wise man should have money in his head, but not in his heart.” —Jonathan Swift

“Money never made a man happy yet, nor will it. There is nothing in its nature to produce happiness. The more a man has, the more he wants. Instead of its filling a vacuum, it makes one.” —Benjamin Franklin

“Money is in some respects life’s fire: It is a very excellent servant, but a terrible master.” —P.T. Barnum

Inspirational Quotes About Money

“Money is multiplied in practical value depending on the number of W’s you control in your life: what you do, when you do it, where you do it and with whom you do it. I call this the ‘freedom multiplier.’” —Timothy Ferriss, The 4-Hour Workweek

“You must gain control over your money or the lack of it will forever control you.” —Dave Ramsey

“If we command our wealth, we shall be rich and free. If our wealth commands us, we are poor indeed.” —Edmund Burke

“Many folks think they aren’t good at earning money, when what they don’t know is how to use it.” —Frank A. Clark

“Many people take no care of their money till they come nearly to the end of it, and others do just the same with their time.” —Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

“Money is only a tool. It will take you wherever you wish, but it will not replace you as the driver. It will give you the means for the satisfaction of your desires, but it will not provide you with desires.” —Ayn Rand, Atlas Shrugged

“Empty pockets never held anyone back. Only empty heads and empty hearts can do that.” —Norman Vincent Peale

“You can only become truly accomplished at something you love. Don’t make money your goal. Instead, pursue the things you love doing, and then do them so well that people can’t take their eyes off you.” —Maya Angelou

Spending Money Quotes

“Too many people spend money they haven’t earned, to buy things they don’t want, to impress people they don’t like.” —Will Rogers

“Don’t tell me where your priorities are. Show me where you spend your money and I’ll tell you what they are.” —James W. Frick

“Never spend your money before you have it.” —Thomas Jefferson

“Spending money is much more difficult than making money.” —Jack Ma

“I don’t believe in spending money lavishly, now that I’m making money.” —Ansel Elgort

“Do not save what is left after spending; instead, spend what is left after saving.” —Warren Buffett

