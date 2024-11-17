A strong sense of self-worth can unlock a deeper level of self-confidence, allowing you to stop settling for less and start making choices that honor your inherent value. But truly understanding the value you bring to the world doesn’t always happen overnight. Sometimes, we all need a little reminder.

Inspirational know your worth quotes can serve as concise nuggets of wisdom that encourage us during challenging times or when our sense of self-worth wavers.

These 36 know your worth quotes can be exactly what you need to boost your confidence and strengthen your self-esteem. Integrate them into your daily routine and find peace in knowing you deserve the best life has to offer. All while being uniquely you.

Inspirational Quotes About Self-Worth to Boost Your Self-Esteem

When you know your worth, you stop seeking validation from others and start embracing your power. Positive affirmations, like positive self-worth quotes, can reshape negative thought patterns and foster a more resilient mindset, helping you rise above self-doubt. Revisiting self-worth and self-esteem quotes that align with your goals can help you build unshakable confidence and step into your greatness.

“You are valuable simply because you exist. Not because of what you do or what you have done, but simply because you are.” —Max Lucado

“Believe deep down in your heart that you’re destined to do great things.” —Joe Paterno

“Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” —A.A. Milne

“You alone are enough. You have nothing to prove to anybody.” —Maya Angelou

“The true measure of success is how many times you can bounce back from failure.” —Stephen Richards

“Opening the door to self-respect is a key of happiness.” —Charles Glassman

“Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities! Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers, you cannot be successful or happy.” —Norman Vincent Peale

“Your success will be determined by your own confidence and fortitude.” —Michelle Obama

“Remember, you have been criticizing yourself for years, and it hasn’t worked. Try approving of yourself and see what happens.” —Louise Hay

Positive Self-Value Quotes to Help You Level Up Your Mindset

Embracing self-value is the first step toward a positive attitude and leveling up your mindset. No more seeking approval from others. No more settling for less than you deserve. These self-value quotes can shift your mindset and remind you that no one determines your worth but you.

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

“Self-worth comes from one thing—thinking that you are worthy.” —Wayne Dyer

“Your worth consists in what you are, and not in what you have. What you are will show in what you do.” —Thomas Davidson

“Like food is to the body, self-talk is to the mind. Don’t let any junk thoughts repeat in your head.” —Maddy Malhotra

“Too many people overvalue what they are not and undervalue what they are.” —Malcolm Forbes

“You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection.” —Sharon Salzberg

“You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” —Carter Crocker

“Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle.” —Christian D. Larson

“Don’t waste your energy trying to change opinions…. Do your thing and don’t care if they like it.” ―Tina Fey

Sayings to Remind You You Are Worth It

No matter what life throws at you, never forget that your value doesn’t come from external sources. You are worthy as you are, and the world will treat you accordingly when you start embodying the self-love you deserve. These “you are worth it” quotes will remind you that your worth is not something you need to prove or earn; it’s already within you.

“Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option.” —Mark Twain

“You teach people how to treat you by what you allow, what you stop, and what you reinforce.” —Tony Gaskins

“If you value yourself, you understand that you are a gift to anyone you meet.” —Rhonda Britten

“Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does.” —William James

“To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.” —Oscar Wilde

“The moment you feel you have to prove your worth to someone is the moment to absolutely and utterly walk away.” —Alysia Harris

“Never dull your shine for somebody else.” —Tyra Banks

“Self-love is the source of all our other loves.” —Pierre Corneille

“If you have no confidence in self, you are twice defeated in the race of life. With confidence, you have won even before you have started.” —Marcus Tullius Cicero

Short Self-Worth Quotes For Daily Inspiration

Sometimes all you need is a quick reminder that you are enough. These short know your worth quotes can offer a burst of motivation to keep you assured and grounded in your self-worth. Use these short quotes about self-worth as daily affirmations that fuel positive self-esteem.

“You are enough, a thousand times enough.” —Atticus

“You are your best thing.” —Toni Morrison

“You are not what you’ve done. You are what you keep doing.” —Jack Butcher

“Life is tough, my darling, but so are you.” ―Stephanie Bennett Henry

“…if there’s one thing I’m willing to bet on, it’s myself.” —Beyoncé

“You were born an original. Don’t die a copy.” —John Mason

“You are the only person on Earth who can use your ability.” —Zig Ziglar

“Accept who you are, and revel in it.” ―Mitch Albom

Embrace Confidence And Find Peace In Knowing You Are Enough

The more you know your worth, the more empowered you are to create a life you love. Confidence, peace and personal growth all stem from recognizing and embracing your inherent value. These 36 know your worth quotes can remind you that you deserve love, respect and success simply because of who you are.

Revisit these know your worth quotes often to stay inspired, stay confident and always remember: you are enough.

Photo courtesy of Dean Drobot/Shutterstock