Motivational Wealth Quotes to Inspire Your Journey to Getting Rich

We may dream of boundless amounts of cash, fancy things, and having the ability to jet off on holidays whenever we please. But wealth quotes help us to see there’s more to it than just rolling in the dough.

Prosperity. Financial stability. Success. Freedom. These are other words that mean wealth, and they go beyond just the tangible idea of getting rich.

Wealth is holistic. Yes, it’s rooted in earning money. Yet it’s also about what that money can provide. It can’t necessarily buy you happiness, as the old saying goes. However, it can help you attain peace of mind and more time to spend with family or doing what you love. It grants you the ability to be generous. It offers the freedom to go after your own dreams.

Quotes about true wealth paint a picture of what it really means to grow rich. They offer us motivation in our own wealth journeys. Use these sayings as stepping stones to start creating a life of abundance.

Motivating Wealth Quotes to Inspire Financial Success

Motivational quotes about wealth and success offer insight on where to begin. These are not generational wealth quotes. They remind us that people can grow wealthy with the right mindset, plenty of discipline, smart money management, and the courage to overcome obstacles.

“Before you can become a millionaire, you must learn to think like one. You must learn how to motivate yourself constantly to counter fear with courage.” —Thomas J. Stanley, The Millionaire Mind

“Desires, greed, and fear, honestly, those are the three enemies of wealth.” —Suze Orman

“Today the greatest single source of wealth is between your ears.” —Brian Tracy

“Beware of little expences; ‘a small leak will sink a great ship.'” —Benjamin Franklin

“Wealth is the product of man’s capacity to think.” —Ayn Rand, Atlas Shrugged

“Getting rich begins with the right mindset, the right words and the right plan.” —Robert Kiyosaki

“The first step to getting rich, requires discipline. If you really want to be rich, you need to find the discipline. Can you?” —Mark Cuban

“Do you want to get rich? All you have got to do is plant that seed in your mind, care for it, work steadily toward your goal and it will become a reality.” —Earl Nightingale, The Strangest Secret

“You can become a millionaire — and it has nothing to do with your family’s money or your education. It has everything to do with you.” —Chris Hogan

“I recommend to young people to seek work for what they will learn, more than what they will earn.” —Robert Kiyosaki, Rich Dad Poor Dad

‘Get Rich’ Quotes to Inspire You to Gain Wealth & Improve Your Life

Your mind is a powerful tool when it comes to getting rich. You can lean towards a “rich mindset” rather than a “poverty mindset.” A poverty mindset can hold people back. A rich mindset, on the other hand, is fueled by optimism. It starts with the belief that wealth is attainable and something that you are both worthy of and capable of. It focuses on constant growth, problem-solving, and long-term goals over short-term gains.

‘Becoming rich’ quotes help us to harness this can-do mentality so that we can grow wealth and, more importantly, keep it.

​​”All riches have their origin in Mind. Wealth is in ideas—not money. “ —Robert Collier, Secret of the Ages

“It takes a great deal of boldness and a great deal of caution to make a great fortune; and when you have got it, it requires ten times as much wit to keep it.” —Nathan Mayer Rothschild

“Making money is easy. It is. The difficult thing in life is not making it, it’s keeping it.” —John McAfee

“Becoming rich isn’t as much about getting rich financially as about whom you become, in character and mind, to get rich.” —T. Harv Eker

“You don’t get rich off your day job, you get rich off your homework.” —Daymond John, Display of Power

“Doing well with money has a little to do with how smart you are and a lot to do with how you behave.” —Morgan Housel, The Psychology of Money

“Asset allocation is how you stay wealthy.” —Tony Robbins, Money Master the Game

“Rich people buy time. Poor people buy stuff. Ambitious people buy skills. Lazy people buy distraction.” —Alex Hormozi

Wealth Words & Phrases to Encourage Growth and Abundance

Power words for wealth will keep your eyes on the prize and your mind set on positivity. Money affirmations can help you ward off self-doubt, rewrite subconscious beliefs, and gain control over your own financial well-being. Practice them daily in order to manifest abundance. You can start with these original wealth sayings written by SUCCESS® contributors:

“Wealth is all around you. All you have to do is learn how to find it and know what to do with it when you do.”

“I attract money. I attract opportunity. I attract wellness.”

“Riches flock to you when you let go of fear and move forward boldly.”

“Small sacrifices today will compound to great riches in the future.”

“You’re always just one decision away from a life of financial freedom.”

“I am already rich in many ways and will transfer that richness into financial wealth.”

“Money flows where confidence grows.”

Wealth Sayings to Gain Control Over Money & Get Rich With Integrity

Typically, there is no effective get-rich-quick scheme. Slow and steady wins the wealth race. ‘Being rich’ quotes remind us that reaching a place of financial wellness means moving slowly in the right direction with intention and integrity. It means employing smart and consistent strategies like saving, working hard, and helping others along the way. These are the things that aren’t glamorous—but can help build lasting wealth.

“Wealth building is a crockpot, not a microwave.” —Dave Ramsey

“Formal education will make you a living; self-education will make you a fortune.” —Jim Rohn

“The man who starts out simply with the idea of getting rich won’t succeed; you must have a larger ambition.” —John D. Rockefeller, Random Reminiscences of Men and Events

“When your time spent making money is significantly greater than your time spent spending money, you will be amazed at how much you can save without even really thinking about it.” —Sophia Amoruso

“No man can get rich himself, unless he enriches others.” —Earl Nightingale

“Do not be in a hurry…This is not the way to get rich.” —Brigham Young

“We have always had innovators and entrepreneurs who built real companies and create real value, but we should not and we will not respect those who get rich by cheating everybody else.” —Hillary Clinton

“You can never get rich, or start the creative power into action, by sending out unformed longings and vague desires.” —Wallace D. Wattles, The Science of Getting Rich

“Truly wealthy people develop the habit of ‘getting rich slow’ rather than ‘getting rich quick.’ To assure this, they have two rules with regard to money. Rule number one: Don’t lose money. Rule number two: If ever you feel tempted, refer back to rule number one, ‘don’t lose money.’” —Brian Tracy

“Fortunes require leverage.” —Naval Ravikant

Think and Grow Rich Quotes From Napoleon Hill

Napoleon Hill was a master of personal growth and development. He created several guides to gaining wealth, including his book Think and Grow Rich. It’s one of the best-selling self-help books of all time. The publication outlines 13 steps that are key to growing riches (financially, spiritually, and emotionally). It’s filled with judicious advice about shaping your thoughts, having faith, and taking persistent action to achieve success. A few of the book’s top quotes can be found below.

“Riches do not respond to wishes. They respond only to definite plans, backed by definite desires, through constant PERSISTENCE.”

“Only those who become “money conscious” ever accumulate great riches. “Money consciousness” means that the mind has become so thoroughly saturated with the DESIRE for money, that one can see one’s self already in possession of it.”

“The way of success is the way of continuous pursuit of knowledge.”

“If you do not see great riches in your imagination, you will never see them in your bank balance.”

“When riches begin to come they come so quickly, in such great abundance, that one wonders where they have been hiding during all those lean years.”

“Ideas are the beginning points of all fortunes.”

“There is but one dependable method of accumulating, and legally holding riches, and that is by rendering useful service.”

The Mindset Behind the Money

The wealthiest people in the world—think Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, or J.K. Rowling—didn’t get there by chance or blind luck. They attracted riches because they made a plan, persevered, and never stopped believing that they were capable of success. What could you do with a similar approach?

Becoming wealthy and financially free is about more than just earning, saving, budgeting, and investing–though these are tools that will help you significantly on your journey. It starts with developing a mentality of optimism, gratitude, and worthiness. Wealth quotes can spark that shift in mindset, reminding you that building a prosperous life starts with having just a little bit of faith in yourself.

This article was updated September 2025.