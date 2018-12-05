10 Tips to Make 2019 Your Year

1. Sharpen your knife.

In the YouEconomy, expertise is your chief commodity. Take an hour this weekend to list out all your areas of expertise, and brainstorm a few ways you can develop each of them further.

2. Mind your motives.

Give with no expectation of reciprocation. Today, connect two friends or people within your network who can help one another. The good karma will come back around.

3. Embrace the journey.

Success is not so much a destination as a journey, and we are at our best when we are growing. Tonight write down all the positive traits you’re already using and appreciate them.

4. Pay it forward.

We all need help and assistance from mentors to maximize our potential. So become an asset for a young person, whether it’s a teen with promise, or someone just starting in their career.

5. Call your doc.

One of the most important things you can do for your health is to keep a regular relationship with your doctor. If you aren’t in the habit of scheduling regular check-ups, do that ASAP.

6. Trade up.

Is there a bad habit you would like to eliminate? Sketch out some ideas for what you would replace it with—a more positive habit to make the transition easier. Act immediately.

7. Talk through it.

In the day-to-day routine, it’s easy to rest on what is comfortable in relationships. Take your significant other to dinner this week, and open up a deeper conversation about your shared goals.

8. Tell them thanks.

Make sure the special people in your life know how much they mean to you. Put a reminder on your calendar—even one occasion of expressing gratitude each month. It’s key to honing purpose.

9. Create a bucket list.

One of the most rewarding things about a vacation is the excitement leading up to it—it’s something to look forward to. Make a full list of things you want to do in life. The anticipation will energize you.

10. Go for it.

Fear and self-doubt hold too many people back. If you’re worried about something on the horizon, think back to another time you rose to the occasion, and let that memory give you peace of mind.

This article originally appeared in the Spring 2019 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

