11 Inspiring Leadership Quotes That Will Push You to Be Better

March 28, 2019/SUCCESS Staff/No Comments
Jim Rohn says leadership is the challenge to be something more than average—and that to be an effective leader, you have to become a person of quality first and foremost. You have to be willing to work on yourself and refine your skills before you can lead well.

Gather more inspiration on what it means to be a good leader with these inspiring quotes on leadership:

1. “A good objective of leadership is to help those who are doing poorly to do well and to help those who are doing well to do even better.” –Jim Rohn

2. “A leader is someone who holds her- or himself accountable for finding the potential in people and processes.” –Brené Brown

3. “The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The leader adjusts the sails.” –John C. Maxwell

4. “Leaders think and talk about the solutions. Followers think and talk about the problems.” –Brian Tracy

5. “A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus.” –Martin Luther King, Jr.

6. “People who are truly strong lift others up. People who are truly powerful bring others together.” –Michelle Obama

7. “The supreme quality of leadership is integrity.” –Dwight D. Eisenhower

8. “As we look ahead into the next century, leaders will be those who empower others.” –Bill Gates

 9. “Don’t follow the crowd, let the crowd follow you.” –Margaret Thatcher

10. “People respond well to those that are sure of what they want.” –Anna Wintour

11. “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.” –John Quincy Adams

