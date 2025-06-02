When planning a vacation, some people are content to sit on the beach for a week, while others want to give back to the communities they visit. Combining volunteer work with a vacation, sometimes called “voluntourism,” is growing in popularity, expected to increase 6.1% between 2024 and 2030.

“Dedicating time to making a positive difference creates memories far deeper than any souvenir,” says Heidi Clarke, executive director of the Sandals Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded to give back to the communities where Sandals and Beaches resorts operate.

Travelers can also use volunteering to go beyond their comfort zone and learn something new, whether it’s a skill or a deeper understanding of local culture, adds Sarah Roman, communications manager, Americas, for World Nomads Travel Insurance, who has volunteered extensively abroad.

But often,“the story isn’t always so heartwarming,” says Megan Grant, founder of Cherish Tours, a travel agency that curates women-only tours. “Voluntourism can unintentionally do more harm than good,” she says. The volunteer opportunities may wind up costing a bundle without a clear indication of where the money is going or whether anyone is really being helped.

“Short-term voluntourism isn’t always helpful,” says Leigh Barnes, president of the Americas for Intrepid Travel. “[It] can include risks such as job loss for locals, negative impacts on local childhood development, and harmful miscommunication in highly complex situations.”

That doesn’t mean volunteering on vacation is never a good idea. To be sure you aren’t unintentionally harming the very people you want to help, it’s essential to choose your voluntourism experience carefully. Here are some questions to ask, with answers from experts.

How can I find a good volunteer opportunity?

Roman suggests picking a bucket-list destination and looking for local opportunities to give back. Choosing a place you’re excited about visiting can help narrow down volunteer options and ensure you have a great vacation outside of the time spent volunteering.

Once you’ve settled on a location, look for volunteer opportunities. “If you already support an organization like the Red Cross or [the] Humane Society, start by looking into on-the-ground places to volunteer that are associated with them,” Roman says. That way, you know that a trusted organization has already vetted the organization, she explains.

Or, if you already donate to a non-profit that works in the area where you would like to go, “ask them for recommendations about how to get involved on the ground,” because they may have local partners, she adds.

Some resorts and hotels partner with local communities to arrange volunteer opportunities for guests. For example, Hilton is part of the Mamala Hawaii program. Guests at select Hilton properties can volunteer with local groups that work to protect and restore Hawaii’s environment.

Sandals Resorts partners with local organizations to curate volunteer opportunities for guests on each island where they have a resort. Volunteer opportunities include helping with sea turtle conservation and reading at local school libraries.

What if I have specific skills – or none?

Jessica Blotter, co-founder, and CEO of Kind Traveler, a travel agency that promotes sustainable, purpose-driven travel, explains that you’ll have a greater significant impact if you find an organization that will benefit from your specific skills. If you can cook, garden, do carpentry or teach, find an organization that can use your expertise.

If you don’t have any skills that can easily be used when volunteering, follow your heart. Caroline Dillabaugh, director of impact at Fidelity Hotel, suggests volunteering in a space that means something to you. “It will feel more meaningful if you’re doing something that you care about,” she says.

For example, if you love animals, look for volunteer opportunities at a local humane society. If you like helping people, take a shift or two at a food bank. If you are passionate about environmental conservation and sustainability, look for ways to plant trees or preserve coral reefs.“The more you care and are connected to the volunteer experience, the more meaningful it will be,” Dillabaugh adds.

How can I make sure this opportunity is a good fit?

First, select an organization that aligns with your moral standards and priorities, Roman advises. For example, volunteering with a religious organization might not be the best choice if you don’t follow that faith, particularly if proselytizing is part of the outreach.

Second, ask how many others will be present when you are volunteering. “You don’t want to show up to a place overrun with volunteers, leaving you with nothing to do, when you could have a larger impact at another organization,” Roman explains.

Blotter says the most impactful volunteer experiences fill a community’s needs. Some well-meaning volunteers may participate in projects (like collecting school supplies) that make them feel good but aren’t needed. “Lead with humility. Volunteering requires listening to understand rather than trying to solve problems,” she says.

One way to ensure that a volunteer project meets a community need is to ask whether any local people are involved. “True impact in travel volunteerism doesn’t come from what we give. It comes from how deeply we connect,” Blotter says.

What are some red flags to look out for?

Not all volunteer opportunities are legitimate. “Unfortunately, there are some scams that target tourists wanting to do good,” Roman explains.

Any organization that asks volunteers for a large sum of money to participate may be problematic, Roman says. Legitimate programs will “show you exactly how your time and money are utilized,” with measurable results, Blotter says.

Grant says that a credible organization will welcome tough questions like, How does this project contribute to the local community’s long-term goals? What happens after we leave? Who does this project directly support? If you aren’t sure if an organization is legitimate, check online reviews and contact former volunteers, Blotter suggests.

Avoid experiences that can be exploitative. For example, an organization may take volunteers to orphanages and then ask for donations when volunteers are emotionally vulnerable. These visits can also be harmful to the children.

Doni Belau, founder of Girls’ Guide to the World, used to run a non-profit in South Africa that supported children with HIV. At first, she allowed volunteers to visit the children and interact with them. However, she stopped when she realized these visits negatively impacted the kids. Belau explains that the children would quickly get attached to the volunteers and when they left, the kids would feel very sad.

“A day or two connecting with a vulnerable child with no follow-up might make the volunteer feel good, but for the child who needs stability, it can be destabilizing,” she says. If you genuinely want to help children, look for opportunities that don’t involve interacting with them directly or commit to a long-term volunteer program.

Are there are other ways to give back?

Yes! Volunteering isn’t the only way to have a meaningful impact on the community you are visiting. Instead, you can focus on responsible, community-led tourism, says Barnes. For example, Intrepid Travel partners with local communities to create tours. These tours help support local businesses, hotels and philanthropic projects, such as a coffee shop in Morocco that only employs women and a craft shop in Jordan that employs people with disabilities. The people who work in these places will benefit from both your dollars and time.

Remember to have fun

It’s natural to be excited about a great volunteer opportunity. But your volunteer vacation shouldn’t be all work and no play. “The best voluntourism experiences are those that still have elements of a vacation,” Roman says. Plus, pairing service days with downtime can allow the experience to “sink in” and leave a longer-lasting impact, says Melissa Krueger, CEO of Classic Vacations.

Volunteer opportunities to consider

Preserve giant tortoise habitats in the Galapagos

Ecoventura, a sustainably focused tour operator with small-group sailings in the Galápagos Islands, lets guests help restore the natural habitat of the giant Galapagos tortoises. Guests can plant trees where they roam freely.

Plant coral in Fiji

At OUTRIGGER Fiji Beach Resort, guests can assist with coral planting. Marine biologists guide volunteers and teach them how coral planting helps regenerate local reef systems.

Protect giraffes in Namibia

At Natural Selection’s Hoanib Valley Camp in Namibia, volunteers partner with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation to assist researchers protect the local giraffe population, which is in danger because of drought and poaching. With the assistance of expert guides, volunteers photograph giraffes in the wild and submit their images for data mapping. Previous volunteers have helped identify distinct giraffe species in the area.

Assist Asheville recovery from Hurricane Helene

Volunteers can help Asheville Greenworks clean up riverbanks and neighborhoods impacted by the storm. On Wednesdays, people gather at a local pub after their cleanup. Another option is volunteering at the MANNA Foodbank by packaging healthy meals, sorting donated products, and delivering food.

Take care of lodges in Maine

Through Maine’s Huts & Trails program, people can stay in an off-the-grid eco lodge in the Maine Lakes and Mountains region. Throughout the winter, volunteer caretakers keep the lodges heated, clean common areas, and answer questions. During the rest of the year, they help stack wood or maintain the trials.

Photo courtesy of Dragana Gordic/Shutterstock